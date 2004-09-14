Handbook of Stem Cells, Two-Volume Set
1st Edition
Volume 1-Embryonic Stem Cells; Volume 2-Adult & Fetal Stem Cells
Description
New discoveries in the field of stem cell research have frequently appeared in the news and in scientific literature. Research in this area promises to lead to new therapies for cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and a wide variety of other diseases.
This two-volume reference integrates this exciting area of biology, combining the prerequisites for a general understanding of adult and embryonic stem cells, the tools, methods, and experimental protocols needed to study and characterize stem cells and progenitor populations, as well as a presentation by the world's experts of what is currently known about each specific organ system.
The editors of the Handbook of Stem Cells include: Robert Lanza, Helen Blau, John Gearhart, Brigid Hogan, Douglas Melton, Malcolm Moore, Roger Pedersen, E. Donnall Thomas, James Thomson, Catherine Verfaillie, Irving Weissman, and Michael West. The Editorial Board includes: W. French Anderson, Peter Andrews, Anthony Atala, Jose Cibelli, Giulio Cossu, Robert Edwards, Martin Evans, Elaine Fuchs, Margaret Fuller, Fred Gage, Richard Gardner, Margaret Goodell, Ronald Green, William Haseltine, Joseph Itskovitz-Eldor, Rudolf Jaenisch, Ihor Lemischka, Dame Anne McLaren, Richard Mulligan, Stuart Orkin, Martin Pera, Benjamin Reubinoff, Janet Rossant, Hans Scholer, Austin Smith, Evan Snyder, Davor Solter, Alan Trounson, and Leonard Zon.
This comprehensive set should be a much-needed addition to the library of students and researchers alike.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage on this highly topical subject
- Contains contributions by the foremost authorities and premiere names in the field of stem cell research
- The accompanying CD-ROM includes over 250 color figures
Readership
Medical and research libraries; stem cell researchers professionals in the field of tissue engineering; bone biologists and cell biologists.
Table of Contents
Volume 1: Introduction to Embryonic Stem Cells Part One: Basic Biology/Mechanisms Part Two: Early Development Part Three: Ectoderm Part Four: Mesoderm Part Five: Endoderm Part Six: Methods Part Seven: Applications Part Eight: Regulation and Ethics Part Nine: The Patient's Perspective
Volume 2: Introduction to Adult and Fetal Stem Cells Part One: Basic Biology/Mechanisms Part Two: Early Development Part Three: Ectoderm Part Four: Mesoderm Part Five: Endoderm Part Six: Methods Part Seven: Applications Part Eight: Regulation and Ethics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 14th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533735
- Book ISBN:
- 9780124366435
About the Editor
Robert Lanza
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA
Helen Blau
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Baxter Laboratory in Genetic Pharmacology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California, U.S.A.
John Gearhart
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
Brigid Hogan
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA
Douglas Melton
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Malcolm Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, U.S.A.
Roger Pedersen
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgery, University of Cambridge, Addenbrooke's Hospital, UK
E. Donnall Thomas
Affiliations and Expertise
Director Emeritus, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA, USA
James Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Wisconsin Regional Primate Research Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Catherine Verfaillie
Affiliations and Expertise
Stem Cell Institute, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.A.
Irving Weissman
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, Stanford, California, U.S.A.
Michael West
Affiliations and Expertise
BioTime Inc., Alameda, CA, USA
Reviews
"The Handbook of Stem Cells, edited by Robert Lanza and colleagues, is an ambitious new text that achieves extraordinary completeness and inclusiveness...the editors have succeeded in putting together a reference that is broad enough in scope, but sufficiently detailed and rigorous, to be of real interest to both new and seasoned investigators in the field. ...In providing this treatise, which covers the history, biology, methods and applications of stem cells, the editors and authors have succeeded in establishing a conceptual framework and a common language for the field. In so doing, they have ensured that this two-volume set will serve as a benchmark reference in stem cell biology for years to come." -Steve Goldman, University of Rechester Medical Center, in NATURE CELL BIOLOGY (April 2005, Volume 7, No. 4) "I am firmly convinced this is a set every biologist and physician, whatsoever his specialty, must have on his desk. ...The reader can benefit from the contributions by the foremost authorities and premiere names (more than 300 contributors; addresses provided) in the field of stem cell research. The two-volume collection of articles (155 chapters) covers everything of the present state of stem cell science, from the care and feeding of mouse stem cells to the possible use of embryonic stem cells in spinal cord repair." --CarloAlberto Redi, Book review editor for the EUROPEAN JOURNAL OF HISTOCHEMISTRY (49/1) "These books make an invaluable contribution to the education of researchers and clinicians both of the present day and of the future. They should be available in libraries of all biology and medical schools as well as those of companies and research institutions." --Ian Wilmut in Times Higher Education Supplement "...a two volume collection of scientific articles covering everything from the care and feeding of mouse stems cells to the possible use of embryonic stem cells in spinal cord repairs. With 155 chapters and more than 300 contributors, the handbook is the result of a two-year effort to present the state of stem-cell science...The first volume focuses on embryonic stem cells, those found in human and animal embryos. Volume two covers stem cells drawn from fetuses and the 'adult' stem cells available in the bodies of children and adults...Actors Mary Tyler Moore and Christopher Reeve, who have previously lobbied for stem-cell research, also contributed chapters." -Lisa Eckelbecker, Telegram & Gazette "...a collection of definitive articles by the world's experts... the research outlined in this volume is equally certain to contribute to cures for cancer and for a large number of other less famous diseases - many of mysterious origin - that presently represent terrible afflictions for humanity." --Bruce Alberts, President of the National Academy of Sciences (from the Foreword to Volume 1) "This two-volume book is a much-needed attempt to bring together the cumulative work of many investigators in widely diverse aspects of stem cell studies." --E. Donnal Thomas, Nobel Laureate Medicine/Physiology, 1990 (from the Foreword to Volume 2) "...the Handbook of Stem Cells is highly recommended primarily as a reference for scientists in the field of animal development...Academic medical libraries and other academic or special libraries serving researchers in cell and developmental biology will particularly benefit from having this handbook available." --Susan Kendall, Health Sciences Librarian, Michigan State University Library in E-Streams (February 2005)