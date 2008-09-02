Handbook of Sports and Lottery Markets

"This timely and valuable volume showcases the frontier research in prediction markets by the very best researchers in the field. Issues of information aggregation and how the institutional backdrop influence such aggregation are age-old questions in Economics and Finance. The papers in this volume survey the current frontier, show how betting markets allow questions to be posed more sharply, and so yield more robust conclusions than is possible in more complex financial markets. The insights gained have many potentially fruitful applications in the design of institutions that promote information efficiency and for public policy more generally." --Hyun Song Shin, Princeton University "Hausch and Ziemba have produced a superb volume replete with papers from leading scholars in the economics of sports wagering and lotteries." --Raymond Sauer, Clemson University “The editors of this book have assembled a set of world-renowned scholars to produce an accessible and authoritative review of the behavior of sports betting and lottery markets. The volume is essential reading for students and practitioners involved in betting markets.” --Rob Simmons, Lancaster University