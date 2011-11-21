Handbook of Splinting and Casting, by Drs. Stephen R. Thompson and Dan A. Zlotolow, gives you practical, portable, step-by-step instructions on the most common techniques for initial orthopaedic injury management. Find all you need to know about the latest splinting and casting practices, analgesia procedures, reduction maneuvers, and more, quickly and easily. The highly templated format with hundreds of illustrations and photographs outlines the steps you must follow to perform each technique properly. Part of the popular Mobile Medicine Series, this pocket-sized reference is ideal for any point-of-care health professional.