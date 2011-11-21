Handbook of Splinting and Casting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323078023, 9780323086660

Handbook of Splinting and Casting

1st Edition

Mobile Medicine Series

Authors: Stephen Thompson Dan Zlotolow
eBook ISBN: 9780323086660
Paperback ISBN: 9780323078023
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st November 2011
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

PART I: Analgesia

1. Basic Principles of Analgesia

2. Hematoma Block

3. Elbow Block

4. Wrist Block

5. Digital Block

6. Ankle Block

7. Intra-articular Ankle Block

PART 2: Reduction Maneuvers

8. Basic Principles of Reduction Maneuvers

9. Shoulder and Elbow Reduction

10. Forearm, Wrist, and Hand Reduction

11. Pelvis and Lower Extremity Reduction

PART 3: Splints and Casts

12. Basics of Splinting and Casting

13. Upper Extremity Splints and Casts

14. Lower Extremity Splints and Casts

PART 4: Traction Maneuvers

15. Femoral Skeletal Traction

16. Tibial Skeletal Traction

17. Calcaneal Skeletal Traction

18. Cervical Spine Traction with Gardner Wells Tongs

Description

Handbook of Splinting and Casting, by Drs. Stephen R. Thompson and Dan A. Zlotolow, gives you practical, portable, step-by-step instructions on the most common techniques for initial orthopaedic injury management. Find all you need to know about the latest splinting and casting practices, analgesia procedures, reduction maneuvers, and more, quickly and easily. The highly templated format with hundreds of illustrations and photographs outlines the steps you must follow to perform each technique properly. Part of the popular Mobile Medicine Series, this pocket-sized reference is ideal for any point-of-care health professional.

Key Features

  • Stabilize any break or injury at the point of care by referring to this portable, pocket-sized reference.
  • Perform each procedure flawlessly by following nearly 500 step-by-step illustrations and concise accompanying instructions.
  • Get all the guidance you need with complete sections on Orthopaedic Analgesia, Reduction Maneuvers, Splints and Casts, and Traction Maneuvers.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323086660
Paperback ISBN:
9780323078023

About the Authors

Stephen Thompson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado

Dan Zlotolow Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, Temple University School of Medicine, Shriners Hospital for Children of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

