Handbook of Splinting and Casting
1st Edition
Mobile Medicine Series
Table of Contents
PART I: Analgesia
1. Basic Principles of Analgesia
2. Hematoma Block
3. Elbow Block
4. Wrist Block
5. Digital Block
6. Ankle Block
7. Intra-articular Ankle Block
PART 2: Reduction Maneuvers
8. Basic Principles of Reduction Maneuvers
9. Shoulder and Elbow Reduction
10. Forearm, Wrist, and Hand Reduction
11. Pelvis and Lower Extremity Reduction
PART 3: Splints and Casts
12. Basics of Splinting and Casting
13. Upper Extremity Splints and Casts
14. Lower Extremity Splints and Casts
PART 4: Traction Maneuvers
15. Femoral Skeletal Traction
16. Tibial Skeletal Traction
17. Calcaneal Skeletal Traction
18. Cervical Spine Traction with Gardner Wells Tongs
Description
Handbook of Splinting and Casting, by Drs. Stephen R. Thompson and Dan A. Zlotolow, gives you practical, portable, step-by-step instructions on the most common techniques for initial orthopaedic injury management. Find all you need to know about the latest splinting and casting practices, analgesia procedures, reduction maneuvers, and more, quickly and easily. The highly templated format with hundreds of illustrations and photographs outlines the steps you must follow to perform each technique properly. Part of the popular Mobile Medicine Series, this pocket-sized reference is ideal for any point-of-care health professional.
Key Features
- Stabilize any break or injury at the point of care by referring to this portable, pocket-sized reference.
- Perform each procedure flawlessly by following nearly 500 step-by-step illustrations and concise accompanying instructions.
- Get all the guidance you need with complete sections on Orthopaedic Analgesia, Reduction Maneuvers, Splints and Casts, and Traction Maneuvers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 21st November 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323086660
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323078023
About the Authors
Stephen Thompson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado
Dan Zlotolow Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, Temple University School of Medicine, Shriners Hospital for Children of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania