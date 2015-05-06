Handbook of Specialty Fluorinated Polymers

Fluoropolymers are used in applications demanding service at enhanced temperature while maintaining their structural integrity and have excellent combination of chemical, physical and mechanical properties. Advancements in materials and processing technology mean that a huge amount of research is currently taking place into new, high performance applications for specialty fluorinated polymers.

This book is a complete review of the current research in synthesizing new fluorinated high performance polymers and their application in the field of low dielectric constant materials, membrane based separation (gas and liquid) and proton exchange membranes. Special emphasis is given to the preparation of soluble high performance polymers by incorporating fluorine and different structural elements so as to use these classes of polymers in different membrane based applications, including low dielectric constant materials, gas separation, pervaporation, proton exchange membranes in fuel cells, and more.

The coverage of processing properties and commercial aspects - as well as a practical assessment of the advantages and disadvantages of specialty fluoropolymers compared to other materials - enables engineers and product designers to apply the latest scientific developments in this area in a practical setting.