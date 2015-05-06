Handbook of Specialty Fluorinated Polymers
1st Edition
Preparation, Properties, and Applications
Table of Contents
- Series Editor
- 1. Introduction to Semifluorinated High-Performance Polymers
- 1.1. General Introduction to High-Performance Polymers
- 1.2. Uniqueness of Fluorine
- 1.3. Summary
- 2. Fluorinated Poly(Arylene Ether)s: Synthesis, Properties, and Applications
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Synthesis, Characterization, and Properties of the Polymers
- 2.3. Fluorinated PAEs
- 2.4. Fluorinated PAEs for Membrane-Based Applications
- 2.5. Summary
- 3. Fluorinated Polyimides: Synthesis, Properties, and Applications
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Synthesis, Characterization, and Properties of Polymers
- 3.3. Fluorinated Polyimides for Membrane-Based Applications
- 3.4. Summary
- 4. Fluorinated Polyamides: Synthesis, Properties, and Applications
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Synthesis, Characterization, and Properties of the Polymers
- 4.3. Selected Polyamide Structure and Properties
- 4.4. Fluorinated Polyamides for Membrane-Based Applications
- 4.5. Summary
- 5. Fluorinated Polyazoles: Synthesis, Properties, and Applications
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Synthesis, Characterization, and Properties of the Polybenzazoles
- 5.3. Fluorinated Heterocyclic Polymers for Membrane-Based Applications
- 5.4. Summary
- 6. Fluorosilicones and Other Fluoropolymers: Synthesis, Properties, and Applications
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Fluorosilicone Polymers
- 6.3. Other Fluoropolymers
- 6.4. Applications of Fluorosilicones and Other Fluoropolymers
- 6.5. Summary
- Index
Description
Fluoropolymers are used in applications demanding service at enhanced temperature while maintaining their structural integrity and have excellent combination of chemical, physical and mechanical properties. Advancements in materials and processing technology mean that a huge amount of research is currently taking place into new, high performance applications for specialty fluorinated polymers.
This book is a complete review of the current research in synthesizing new fluorinated high performance polymers and their application in the field of low dielectric constant materials, membrane based separation (gas and liquid) and proton exchange membranes. Special emphasis is given to the preparation of soluble high performance polymers by incorporating fluorine and different structural elements so as to use these classes of polymers in different membrane based applications, including low dielectric constant materials, gas separation, pervaporation, proton exchange membranes in fuel cells, and more.
The coverage of processing properties and commercial aspects - as well as a practical assessment of the advantages and disadvantages of specialty fluoropolymers compared to other materials - enables engineers and product designers to apply the latest scientific developments in this area in a practical setting.
Key Features
- Thorough coverage of modern applications for specialty fluorinated polymers, including membranes and coatings – giving insight into recent research and the future direction of this technology
- Brings researchers and engineers up to date with the latest developments in specialty fluoropolymers, to assist in future materials research and part design
- Includes detailed assessment of the advantages and shortcomings of specialty fluorinated polymers, for ease of comparison with alternative materials
Readership
Materials development researchers, academics and practitioners, material engineers/scientists, plastic part designers, process designers and fabricators and large polymer manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 6th May 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323369961
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323357920
About the Authors
Susanta Banerjee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Materials Science at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India