Handbook of Special Tests in Musculoskeletal Examination - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702072253, 9780702072604

Handbook of Special Tests in Musculoskeletal Examination

2nd Edition

An evidence-based guide for clinicians

Authors: Paul Hattam Alison Smeatham
eBook ISBN: 9780702072604
Paperback ISBN: 9780702072253
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th June 2010
Page Count: 304
Details

304
English
© Elsevier 2020
Elsevier
9780702072604
9780702072253

Paul Hattam

Director and Principal Physiotherapist, The Physios, Sheffield, UK

Alison Smeatham

Extended Scope Practitioner, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, Exeter, UK

