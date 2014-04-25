Handbook of Solvents

1 INTRODUCTION

Christian Reichardt, Department of Chemistry, Philipps University, Marburg, Germany

2 FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLES GOVERNING SOLVENTS USE

2.1 Solvent effects on chemical systems

Estanislao Silla, Arturo Arnau and Inaki Tunon, Department of Physical Chemistry, University of Valencia, Burjassot (Valencia), Spain

2.2 Molecular design of solvents

Koichiro Nakanishi, Kurashiki Univ. Sci. & the Arts, Okayama, Japan

2.3 Basic physical and chemical properties of solvents

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

3 PRODUCTION METHODS, PROPERTIES, AND MAIN APPLICATIONS

3.1 Definitions and solvent classification

Christian Reichardt, Philipps-Universitaet, Marburg, Germany

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

3.2 Overview of methods of solvent manufacture

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

3.3 Solvent properties

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

4 GENERAL PRINCIPLES GOVERNING DISSOLUTION OF MATERIALS IN SOLVENTS

4.1 Simple solvent characteristics

Valery Yu. Senichev, Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia

4.2 Effect of system variables on solubility

Valery Yu. Senichev, Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia

4.3 Polar solvation dynamics: Theory and simulations

Abraham Nitzan, School of Chemistry,The Sackler Faculty of Sciences, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel

4.4 Methods for the measurement of solvent activity of polymer solutions

Christian Wohlfarth, Martin-Luther-University Halle-Wittenberg, Institute of Physical Chemistry, Merseburg, Germany

5 SOLUBILITY OF SELECTED SYSTEMS AND INFLUENCE OF SOLUTES

5.1 Experimental methods of evaluation and calculation of solubility parameters of polymers and solvents. Solubility parameters data

Valery Yu. Senichev, Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia

5.2 Prediction of solubility parameter

Nobuyuki Tanaka, Department of Biological and Chemical Engineering Gunma University, Kiryu, Japan

5.3 Methods of calculation of solubility parameters of solvents and polymers

Valery Yu. Senichev, Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia,

6 SWELLING

6.1 Modern views on kinetics of swelling of crosslinked elastomers in solvents

E. Ya. Denisyuk, Institute of Continuous Media Mechanics; V. V. Tereshatov Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia

6.2 Equilibrium swelling in binary solvents

Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Valery Yu. Senichev, Institute of Technical Chemistry; E. Ya. Denisyuk, Institute of Continuous Media Mechanics, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia

6.3 Swelling data on crosslinked polymers in solvents

Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Valery Yu. Senichev, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia

6.4 Influence of structure on equilibrium swelling

Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Valery Yu. Senichev, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia

6.5 Effect of strain on swelling of nanostructured elastomers

Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Valery Yu. Senichev, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia

6.6 Effect of thermodynamic parameters of polymer-solvent system on the swelling kinetics of crosslinked elastomers

Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Valery Yu. Senichev, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia

7 SOLVENT TRANSPORT PHENOMENA

7.1 Diffusion, swelling, and drying

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

7.2 Bubbles dynamics and boiling of polymeric solutions

Semyon Levitsky, Negev Academic College of Engineering, Israel; Zinoviy Shulman, A.V. Luikov Heat and Mass Transfer Institute, Belarus

8 MIXED SOLVENTS

8.1 The phenomenological theory of solvent effects in mixed solvent systems

Kenneth A. Connors, School of Pharmacy, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

8.2 Mixed solvents

Y. Y. Fialkov, V. L. Chumak, Department of Chemistry, National Technical University of Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine

9 ACID-BASE INTERACTIONS

9.1 General concept of acid-base interactions

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

9.2 Solvent effects based on pure solvent scales

Javier Catalan, Departamento de Química Fisíca Aplicada, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

9.3 Acid-base equilibria in ionic solvents (ionic melts)

Victor Cherginets, Institute for Single Crystals, Kharkov, Ukraine

9.4 Acid/base properties of solvents mixtures

Tadeusz Michalowski and Augustin Asuero

10 OTHER PROPERTIES OF SOLVENTS, SOLUTIONS, AND PRODUCTS OBTAINED FROM SOLUTIONS

10.1 Rheological properties, aggregation, permeability, molecular structure, crystallinity, and other properties affected by solvents

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

10.2 Solvatochromic behavior

Wojciech Bartkowiak, Wroclaw Technical University, Poland

10.3 Solvent effect on surfactant self-assembly

11 EFFECT OF SOLVENT ON CHEMICAL REACTIONS AND REACTIVITY

11.1 Solvent effects on chemical reactivity

Wolfgand Linert, Technical University of Vienna, Institute of Inorganic Chemistry, Vienna, Austria

11.2 Solvent effects on free radical polymerization

Michelle L. Coote and Thomas P. Davis, Centre for Advanced Macromolecular Design, School of Chemical, Engineering & Industrial Chemistry, The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

12 METHODS OF SOLVENT DETECTION AND TESTING

12.1 Standard methods of solvent analysis

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

12.2 Use of breath monitoring to assess exposures to volatile organic solvents

Myrto Petreas, Hazardous Materials Laboratory, Department of Toxic Substances Control, California Environmental Protection Agency, Berkeley, CA, USA

12.2.2 A simple test to determine toxicity using bacteria

James L. Botsford, Department of Biology, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM, USA