Handbook of Solvents, Volume 2
3rd Edition
Volume 2: Use, Health, and Environment
Description
Handbook of Solvents, Volume Two: Use, Health, and Environment, Third Edition, contains the most comprehensive information ever published on solvents and an extensive analysis of the principles of solvent selection and use. The book is intended to help formulators select ideal solvents, safety coordinators protect workers, and legislators and inspectors define and implement public safeguards on solvent usage, handling and disposal. The book begins with a discussion of solvent use in over 30 industries, which are the main consumers of solvents. The analysis is conducted based on available data and contains information on the types of solvents used and potential problems and solutions.
In addition, the possibilities for solvent substitution are also discussed, with an emphasis on supercritical solvents, ionic liquids, ionic melts, and agriculture-based products.
Key Features
- Assists in solvent selection by providing key information and insight on environmental and safety issues
- Provides essential best practice guidance for human health considerations
- Discusses the latest advances and trends in solvent technology, including modern methods of cleaning contaminated soils, selection of gloves, suits and respirators
Readership
Readers who need to understand the health and environmental implications of a wide range of solvents. Engineers and Scientists in R&D, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students
Table of Contents
13 SOLVENT USE IN VARIOUS INDUSTRIES
13.1 Adhesives and sealants
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
13.2 Aerospace
13.3 Asphalt compounding
13.4 Biotechnology
13.4.1 Organic solvents in microbial production processes
Michiaki Matsumoto, Sonja Isken, Jan A. M. de Bont, Division of Industrial Microbiology Department of Food Technology and Nutritional Sciences, Wageningen University, Wageningen, The Netherlands
13.4.2 Solvent-resistant microorganisms
Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botzenhart, Institut fuer Allgemeine Hygiene und Umwelthygiene, Universitaet Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany
13.4.3 Choice of solvent for enzymatic reaction in organic solvent
Tsuneo Yamane, Graduate School of Bio- and Agro-Sciences, Nagoya University, Nagoya, Japan
13.5 Coil coating
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
13.6 Cosmetics and personal care products
13.7 Dry cleaning - treatment of textiles in solvents
Kaspar D. Hasenclever, Kreussler & Co. GmbH, Wiesbaden, Germany
13.8 Electronic industry - CFC-free alternatives for cleaning in electronic industry
Martin Hanek, Norbert Loew, Dr. O. K. Wack Chemie, Ingolstadt, Germany; Andreas Muehlbauer, Zestron Corporation, Ashburn, VA, USA
13.9 Fabricated metal products
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
13.10 Food industry - solvents for extracting vegetable oils
Phillip J. Wakelyn, National Cotton Council, Washington, DC, USA; Peter J. Wan, USDA, ARS, SRRC, New Orleans, LA, USA
13.11 Ground transportation
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
13.12 Inorganic chemical industry
13.13 Iron and steel industry
13.14 Lumber and wood products - Wood preservation treatment: significance of solvents
Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botzenhart, Fritz Schweinsberg, Institut fuer Allgemeine Hygiene und Umwelthygiene, Universitaet Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany; Gerhard Volland, Otto-Graf-Institut, Universitaet Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany
13.15 Medical applications
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
13.16 Metal casting
13.17 Motor vehicle assembly
13.18 Organic chemical industry
13.19 Paints and coatings
13.19.1 Architectural surface coatings and solvents
Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botzenhart, Fritz Schweinsberg, Institut fuer Allgemeine Hygiene und Umwelthygiene, Universitaet Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany; Gerhard Volland, Otto-Graf-Institut, Universitaet Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany
13.19.2 Recent advances in coalescing solvents for waterborne coatings
David Randall, Chemoxy International pcl, Cleveland, United Kingdom
13.20 Petroleum refining industry
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
13.21 Pharmaceutical industry
13.21.1 Use of solvents in the manufacture of drug substances (DS) and drug products (DP)
Michel Bauer, International Analytical Department, Sanofi-Synthelabo, Toulouse, France; Christine Barthelemy, Laboratoire de Pharmacie Galenique et Biopharmacie, Faculte des Sciences Pharmaceutiques et Biologiques, Universite de Lille 2, Lille, France
13.21.2 Predicting cosolvency for pharmaceutical and environmental applications
An Li, School of Public Health, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
13.22 Polymers and man-made fibers
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
13.23 Printing industry
13.24 Pulp and paper
13.25 Rubber and Plastics
13.26 Use of solvents in the shipbuilding and ship repair industry
Mohamed Serageldin, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Research Triangle Park, NC, USA; Dave Reeves, Midwest Research Institute, Cary, NC, USA
13.27 Stone, clay, glass, and concrete
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
13.28 Textile industry
13.29 Transportation equipment cleaning
13.30 Water transportation
13.31 Wood furniture
13.32 Summary
14 METHODS OF SOLVENT DETECTION AND TESTING
14.1 Standard methods of solvent analysis
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
14.2 Special methods of solvent analysis
Myrto Petreas, California Environmental Protection Agency, Berkeley, USA
14.3 Simple test to determine toxicity of bacteria
James L. Botsford, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, USA
15 RESIDUAL SOLVENTS IN PRODUCTS
15.1 Residual solvents in various products
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
15.2 Residual solvents in pharmaceutical substances and products
Eric Deconinck and Jaques O. De Beeer
16 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT OF SOLVENTS
16.1 The environmental fate and movement of organic solvents in water, soil, and air
William R. Roy, Illinois State Geological Survey, Champaign, IL, USA
16.2 Fate-based management of organic solvent-containing wastes
William R. Roy, Illinois State Geological Survey, Champaign, IL, USA
16.3 Organic solvent impacts on tropospheric air pollution
Michelle Bergin, Armistead Russell, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
17 CONCENTRATION OF SOLVENTS IN VARIOUS INDUSTRIAL ENVIRONMENTS
17.1 Measurement and estimation of solvents emission and odor
Margot Scheithauer, Institut fuer Holztechnologie Dresden, Germany
17.2 Emission of organic solvents during usage of ecological paints
Krzysztof M. Benczek, Joanna Kurpiewska, Central Institute for Labor Protection, Warsaw, Poland
17.3 Indoor air pollution by solvents contained in paints and varnishes
Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botznhart, Fritz Schweinsberg, Gerhard Volland, University of Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany
17.4 Solvent uses with exposure risks
Pentti Kalliokoski, Kai Savolainen, Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, Helsinki, Finland
18 REGULATIONS
18 Regulations in US and other countries
Carlos M. Nunez, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Risk Management Research Laboratory Research, Triangle Park, NC, USA
18.1 Regulations in Europe
Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botzenhart, Fritz Schweinsberg, Institut fuer Allgemeine Hygiene und Umwelthygiene, Universitaet Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany
19 TOXIC EFFECTS OF SOLVENT EXPOSURE
19.1 Toxicokinetics, toxicodynamics, and toxicology
Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botzenhart, Fritz Schweinsberg, University of Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany
19.2 Pregnancy outcome following maternal organic solvent exposure
Gideon Koren, The Motherisk Program, Division of Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada
19.3 Industrial solvents and kidney disease
Nachman Brautbar, University of Southern California, School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA
19.4 Lymphohematopoietic study of workers exposed to benzene including multiple myeloma, lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukemia
Nachman Brautbar, University of Southern California, School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA
19.5 Chromosomal aberrations and sister chromatoid exchanges
Nachman Brautbar, University of Southern California, School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA
19.6 Hepatotoxicity
Nachman Brautbar, University of Southern California, School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA
19.7 Toxicity of environmental solvent exposure for brain, lung and heart
Kaye H. Kilburn, School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
20 SUBSTITUTION OF SOLVENTS BY SAFER PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES
20.1 Supercritical solvents
Aydin K. Sunol, Sermin G. Sunol, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA
20.2 Ionic liquids
D.W. Rooney, K.R. Seddon, School of Chemistry, The Queen’s University of Belfast, Belfast, Northern Ireland
20.3 Deep eutectic solvents and their applications as new green reaction media
Joaquin Garcia-Alvarez
20.4 Novel Applications of the bio-based solvent ethyl lactate in chemical technology
David Villaneuva-Bermejo, Department of Agricultural, Food, and Nutritional Science, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Tiziana Fornari, Instituto de Investgacion en Ciencias de la Alimentacion, Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
21 SOLVENT RECYCLING, REMOVAL, AND DEGRADATION
21.1 Absorptive solvent recovery
Klaus-Dirk Henning, CarboTech Aktivkohlen GmbH, Essen, Germany
21.2 Solvent recovery
Isao Kimura, Kanken Techno Co., Ltd., Osaka, Japan
21.3 Solvent treatment in a paints and coating plant
Denis Kargol, OFRU Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Babenhausen, Germany
21.4 Application of solar photocatalytic oxidation to VOC-containing airstreams
K. A. Magrini, A. S. Watt, L. C. Boyd, E. J. Wolfrum, S. A. Larson,C. Roth, G. C. Glatzmaier, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Golden, CO, USA
22 NATURAL ATTENUATION OF CHLORINATED SOLVENTS IN GROUND WATER
Hanadi S. Rifai, Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston, Houston, Texas, USA; Groundwater Services, Inc., Houston, Texas, USA; Charles J. Newell Todd H. Wiedemeier, Parson Engineering Science, Denver, CO, USA
Moffett Field, CA
23 PROTECTION
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
22.1 Gloves
22.2 Suit materials
22.3 Respiratory protection
24 NEW TRENDS BASED ON PATENT LITERATURE
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
Details
About the Editor
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada