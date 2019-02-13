Handbook of Solvents, Volume 2

13 SOLVENT USE IN VARIOUS INDUSTRIES

13.1 Adhesives and sealants

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

13.2 Aerospace

13.3 Asphalt compounding

13.4 Biotechnology

13.4.1 Organic solvents in microbial production processes

Michiaki Matsumoto, Sonja Isken, Jan A. M. de Bont, Division of Industrial Microbiology Department of Food Technology and Nutritional Sciences, Wageningen University, Wageningen, The Netherlands

13.4.2 Solvent-resistant microorganisms

Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botzenhart, Institut fuer Allgemeine Hygiene und Umwelthygiene, Universitaet Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany

13.4.3 Choice of solvent for enzymatic reaction in organic solvent

Tsuneo Yamane, Graduate School of Bio- and Agro-Sciences, Nagoya University, Nagoya, Japan

13.5 Coil coating

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

13.6 Cosmetics and personal care products

13.7 Dry cleaning - treatment of textiles in solvents

Kaspar D. Hasenclever, Kreussler & Co. GmbH, Wiesbaden, Germany

13.8 Electronic industry - CFC-free alternatives for cleaning in electronic industry

Martin Hanek, Norbert Loew, Dr. O. K. Wack Chemie, Ingolstadt, Germany; Andreas Muehlbauer, Zestron Corporation, Ashburn, VA, USA

13.9 Fabricated metal products

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

13.10 Food industry - solvents for extracting vegetable oils

Phillip J. Wakelyn, National Cotton Council, Washington, DC, USA; Peter J. Wan, USDA, ARS, SRRC, New Orleans, LA, USA

13.11 Ground transportation

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

13.12 Inorganic chemical industry

13.13 Iron and steel industry

13.14 Lumber and wood products - Wood preservation treatment: significance of solvents

Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botzenhart, Fritz Schweinsberg, Institut fuer Allgemeine Hygiene und Umwelthygiene, Universitaet Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany; Gerhard Volland, Otto-Graf-Institut, Universitaet Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany

13.15 Medical applications

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

13.16 Metal casting

13.17 Motor vehicle assembly

13.18 Organic chemical industry

13.19 Paints and coatings

13.19.1 Architectural surface coatings and solvents

Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botzenhart, Fritz Schweinsberg, Institut fuer Allgemeine Hygiene und Umwelthygiene, Universitaet Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany; Gerhard Volland, Otto-Graf-Institut, Universitaet Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany

13.19.2 Recent advances in coalescing solvents for waterborne coatings

David Randall, Chemoxy International pcl, Cleveland, United Kingdom

13.20 Petroleum refining industry

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

13.21 Pharmaceutical industry

13.21.1 Use of solvents in the manufacture of drug substances (DS) and drug products (DP)

Michel Bauer, International Analytical Department, Sanofi-Synthelabo, Toulouse, France; Christine Barthelemy, Laboratoire de Pharmacie Galenique et Biopharmacie, Faculte des Sciences Pharmaceutiques et Biologiques, Universite de Lille 2, Lille, France

13.21.2 Predicting cosolvency for pharmaceutical and environmental applications

An Li, School of Public Health, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

13.22 Polymers and man-made fibers

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

13.23 Printing industry

13.24 Pulp and paper

13.25 Rubber and Plastics

13.26 Use of solvents in the shipbuilding and ship repair industry

Mohamed Serageldin, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Research Triangle Park, NC, USA; Dave Reeves, Midwest Research Institute, Cary, NC, USA

13.27 Stone, clay, glass, and concrete

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

13.28 Textile industry

13.29 Transportation equipment cleaning

13.30 Water transportation

13.31 Wood furniture

13.32 Summary

14 METHODS OF SOLVENT DETECTION AND TESTING

14.1 Standard methods of solvent analysis

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

14.2 Special methods of solvent analysis

Myrto Petreas, California Environmental Protection Agency, Berkeley, USA

14.3 Simple test to determine toxicity of bacteria

James L. Botsford, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, USA

15 RESIDUAL SOLVENTS IN PRODUCTS

15.1 Residual solvents in various products

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

15.2 Residual solvents in pharmaceutical substances and products

Eric Deconinck and Jaques O. De Beeer

16 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT OF SOLVENTS

16.1 The environmental fate and movement of organic solvents in water, soil, and air

William R. Roy, Illinois State Geological Survey, Champaign, IL, USA

16.2 Fate-based management of organic solvent-containing wastes

William R. Roy, Illinois State Geological Survey, Champaign, IL, USA

16.3 Organic solvent impacts on tropospheric air pollution

Michelle Bergin, Armistead Russell, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

17 CONCENTRATION OF SOLVENTS IN VARIOUS INDUSTRIAL ENVIRONMENTS

17.1 Measurement and estimation of solvents emission and odor

Margot Scheithauer, Institut fuer Holztechnologie Dresden, Germany

17.2 Emission of organic solvents during usage of ecological paints

Krzysztof M. Benczek, Joanna Kurpiewska, Central Institute for Labor Protection, Warsaw, Poland

17.3 Indoor air pollution by solvents contained in paints and varnishes

Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botznhart, Fritz Schweinsberg, Gerhard Volland, University of Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany

17.4 Solvent uses with exposure risks

Pentti Kalliokoski, Kai Savolainen, Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, Helsinki, Finland

18 REGULATIONS

18 Regulations in US and other countries

Carlos M. Nunez, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Risk Management Research Laboratory Research, Triangle Park, NC, USA

18.1 Regulations in Europe

Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botzenhart, Fritz Schweinsberg, Institut fuer Allgemeine Hygiene und Umwelthygiene, Universitaet Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany

19 TOXIC EFFECTS OF SOLVENT EXPOSURE

19.1 Toxicokinetics, toxicodynamics, and toxicology

Tilman Hahn, Konrad Botzenhart, Fritz Schweinsberg, University of Tuebingen, Tuebingen, Germany

19.2 Pregnancy outcome following maternal organic solvent exposure

Gideon Koren, The Motherisk Program, Division of Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada

19.3 Industrial solvents and kidney disease

Nachman Brautbar, University of Southern California, School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA

19.4 Lymphohematopoietic study of workers exposed to benzene including multiple myeloma, lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukemia

Nachman Brautbar, University of Southern California, School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA

19.5 Chromosomal aberrations and sister chromatoid exchanges

Nachman Brautbar, University of Southern California, School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA

19.6 Hepatotoxicity

Nachman Brautbar, University of Southern California, School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA

19.7 Toxicity of environmental solvent exposure for brain, lung and heart

Kaye H. Kilburn, School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA

20 SUBSTITUTION OF SOLVENTS BY SAFER PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES

20.1 Supercritical solvents

Aydin K. Sunol, Sermin G. Sunol, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA

20.2 Ionic liquids

D.W. Rooney, K.R. Seddon, School of Chemistry, The Queen’s University of Belfast, Belfast, Northern Ireland

20.3 Deep eutectic solvents and their applications as new green reaction media

Joaquin Garcia-Alvarez

20.4 Novel Applications of the bio-based solvent ethyl lactate in chemical technology

David Villaneuva-Bermejo, Department of Agricultural, Food, and Nutritional Science, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Tiziana Fornari, Instituto de Investgacion en Ciencias de la Alimentacion, Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

21 SOLVENT RECYCLING, REMOVAL, AND DEGRADATION

21.1 Absorptive solvent recovery

Klaus-Dirk Henning, CarboTech Aktivkohlen GmbH, Essen, Germany

21.2 Solvent recovery

Isao Kimura, Kanken Techno Co., Ltd., Osaka, Japan

21.3 Solvent treatment in a paints and coating plant

Denis Kargol, OFRU Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Babenhausen, Germany

21.4 Application of solar photocatalytic oxidation to VOC-containing airstreams

K. A. Magrini, A. S. Watt, L. C. Boyd, E. J. Wolfrum, S. A. Larson,C. Roth, G. C. Glatzmaier, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Golden, CO, USA

22 NATURAL ATTENUATION OF CHLORINATED SOLVENTS IN GROUND WATER

Hanadi S. Rifai, Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Houston, Houston, Texas, USA; Groundwater Services, Inc., Houston, Texas, USA; Charles J. Newell Todd H. Wiedemeier, Parson Engineering Science, Denver, CO, USA

Moffett Field, CA

23 PROTECTION

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

22.1 Gloves

22.2 Suit materials

22.3 Respiratory protection

24 NEW TRENDS BASED ON PATENT LITERATURE

George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada

