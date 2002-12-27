Handbook of Solid Waste Management and Waste Minimization Technologies
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Solid Waste Management and Waste Minimization Technologies is an essential tool for plant managers, process engineers, environmental consultants, and site remediation specialists that focuses on practices for handling a broad range of industrial solid waste problems. In addition to equipment and process options, the author presents information on waste minimization practices that can be used in conjunction with or can provide alternatives to equipment and process investments. Environmental cost accounting measures and energy-efficient technologies are provided.
Valuable information for those concerned with meeting government regulations and with the economic considerations (such as fines for violations and cost-effective methods) is presented in a practical manner. Included in the text are sidebar discussions, questions for thinking and discussion, recommended resources for the reader (including Web sites), and a comprehensive glossary.
Two companion books by Cheremisnoff are available: Handbook of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies, and Handbook of Air Pollution Control Technologies.
Key Features
- Covers leading edge technology and standard equipment for managing industrial solid waste problems
- Valuable in meeting government regulations
- Presents in-depth analysis of the financial impact of alternative technologies available
Readership
Environmental engineers helping clients with regulatory compliance and waste minimization; government agencies mandating regulations and inspecting sites; manufacturers in all industries managing processes to reduce solid waste production and contamination; health and safety professionals; undergraduate and graduate students in environmental engineering
Table of Contents
(Each chapter includes: Introduction, References, Questions for Thinking and Discussing); What Solid Wastes Are (Municipal Solid Wastes, Industrial Solid Wastes, International Legislation and Treaties, Classifying Hazardous Wastes, World-wide Economic Considerations of Solid Wastes, Concepts of Pollution Prevention); Solid Wastes Handling Methods and Management (Industrial Solid Waste Handling and Disposal Equipment, Industrial Practices for Solid Waste Disposal, Analyzing the Cost of Solid Waste Disposal, Safely Handling Hazardous Solid Wastes); The Technologies of Incineration (Incineration Emissions, Incineration Energy Balance, Incineration Economics, Sludge Incineration, Wet Air Oxidation, Electric Incineration, Fluidized Bed Reactors, Pyrolysis, Miscellaneous Technologies); Volume Reduction of Solid Wastes (Solid Waste Shredders, Milling Reuse, Mobile Technologies, Solid Waste Compaction, Equipment Selection Criteria, Energy and Cost Comparisons Between Technologies, Deciding on Pollution Prevention Technologies); Sanitary Landfilling (Applications and Limitations, High Density Landfilling, Design Criteria for Landfilling, Liner Selection and Cost Comparisons, Siting Considerations: The Environmental Impact Statement, Airborne Sensing Considerations); Pollution Prevention Methods and Technologies for Landfill Operations (Methane Gas Recovery, Composting Technologies and Developing Markets, Economics of Recovery Operations, Introduction and Overview of Segregation and Recycling Issues, Small-Scale Cogeneration Options); Pollution Prevention Technologies (Processing and Reclaiming, Waste Minimization Practices and Technologies, Scrap Steel Recovery, Plastics Recovery and Recycling, Destructive Distillation, Cogeneration Technologies and Economics, Solids Recovery by Spray Drying, On-site Waste Disposal and Energy Recovery, Energy and Cost Comparisons); Establishing Environmental Management Plans (What ISO 14001 is All About, What EMAS is All About, How EMS Relates to Pollution Control and Solid Waste Management, Industry-Specific Pollution Prevention Technologies for Waste Management); Glossary; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 477
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 27th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507811
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750675079
About the Author
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer