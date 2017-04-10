Handbook of Solid State Diffusion: Volume 2

Professor Aloke Paul heads a research group working on various aspects of diffusion in solids in the Department of Materials Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, India. Major research areas include developing new phenomenological models, materials in electronic packaging, bond coat in jet engine applications, the growth of A15 intermetallic superconductors etc. He teaches a postgraduate level course on Diffusion in solids. He has guided several Ph.D. and M.E. students and co-authored around 100 articles in various international journals. During his Ph.D. at the Eindhoven University of Technology, he was part of one of the most important discoveries of recent times on previously unknown phenomena related to the Kirkendall effect. After joining the Indian Institute of Science, his group developed new methods for estimation of the diffusion coefficients such as a physicochemical approach that relates microstructural evolution with the rate of diffusing components and a pseudo-binary method in multicomponent diffusion. These are included in course curriculum in many universities and also included in the books written on this topic. He has co-authored a textbook titled Thermodynamics, Diffusion and the Kirkendall effect in Solids.