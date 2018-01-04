Handbook of Social Status Correlates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128053713, 9780128092941

Handbook of Social Status Correlates

1st Edition

Authors: Lee Ellis Anthony Hoskin Malini Ratnasingam
eBook ISBN: 9780128092941
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128053713
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 2018
Page Count: 490
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
84.96
71.95
61.16
60.99
51.84
107.23
91.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
60.99
51.84
71.95
61.16
99.95
84.96
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Handbook of Social Status Correlates summarizes findings from nearly 4000 studies on traits associated with variations in socioeconomic status. Much of the information is presented in roughly 300 tables, each one providing a visual snapshot of what research has indicated regarding how a specific human trait appears to be correlated with socioeconomic status. The social status measures utilized and the countries in which each study was conducted are also identified.

Key Features

QUESTIONS ADDRESSED INCLUDE THE FOLOWING:

  • Are personality traits such as extraversion, competitiveness, and risk-taking associated with social status?
  • How universal are sex differences in income and other forms of social status?
  • What is the association between health and social status?
  • How much does the answer vary according to specific diseases?
  • How well established are the relationships between intelligence and social status?
  • Is religiosity associated with social status, or does the answer depend on which religion is being considered?
  • Are physiological factors correlated with social status, even factors involving the brain?
  • Finally, are there as yet any "universal correlates of social status"?

Readership

Students and professionals interested in understanding socioeconomic status from a broad global perspective

Table of Contents

1. Conceptualizing and Measuring Social Status
2. Demographic Factors
3. Family and Peer Factors
4. Personality and Behavioral Factors
5. Attitudes, Beliefs, and Preferences
6. Cognitive and Intellectual Factors
7. Mental Health and Illnesses
8. Physical Health and Illnesses
9. Biological Factors
10. Epilogue

Details

No. of pages:
490
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128092941
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128053713

About the Author

Lee Ellis

Lee Ellis earned his PhD from Florida State University in 1982. For most of his teaching career, he was professor of sociology at Minot State University in North Dakota. After retiring from MSU in 2008, Dr. Ellis accepted a two-year visiting professorship at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he conducted research. Now semi-retired, he continues conducting research and authoring articles and books including Handbook of Crime Correlates and Handbook of Social Status Correlates.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Research Author, California, USA

Anthony Hoskin

Anthony Hoskin is an Associate Professor of Sociology at Idaho State University. He received his PhD in Sociology in 1999 at the Sate University of New York in Albany, and has taught at universities in Pennsylvania, California, and Texas before returning to Pocatello, Idaho, his hometown. Professor Hoskin has published research on a variety of social topics, with most of it centered around the causes of crime and interpersonal violence.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Criminology, Department of Sociology, Social Work, and Criminology, Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID, USA

Malini Ratnasingam

Malini Ratnasingam completed her doctoral studies at the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom. She spent most of her career teaching social psychology at the University of Malaya until 2015. Since then, she has been teaching in the psychology program and pursuing various research interests at Heriot-Watt University in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot-Watt University Malaysia, Putrajaya,Malaysia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.