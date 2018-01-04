Handbook of Social Status Correlates
1st Edition
Description
The Handbook of Social Status Correlates summarizes findings from nearly 4000 studies on traits associated with variations in socioeconomic status. Much of the information is presented in roughly 300 tables, each one providing a visual snapshot of what research has indicated regarding how a specific human trait appears to be correlated with socioeconomic status. The social status measures utilized and the countries in which each study was conducted are also identified.
Key Features
QUESTIONS ADDRESSED INCLUDE THE FOLOWING:
- Are personality traits such as extraversion, competitiveness, and risk-taking associated with social status?
- How universal are sex differences in income and other forms of social status?
- What is the association between health and social status?
- How much does the answer vary according to specific diseases?
- How well established are the relationships between intelligence and social status?
- Is religiosity associated with social status, or does the answer depend on which religion is being considered?
- Are physiological factors correlated with social status, even factors involving the brain?
- Finally, are there as yet any "universal correlates of social status"?
Readership
Students and professionals interested in understanding socioeconomic status from a broad global perspective
Table of Contents
1. Conceptualizing and Measuring Social Status
2. Demographic Factors
3. Family and Peer Factors
4. Personality and Behavioral Factors
5. Attitudes, Beliefs, and Preferences
6. Cognitive and Intellectual Factors
7. Mental Health and Illnesses
8. Physical Health and Illnesses
9. Biological Factors
10. Epilogue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 4th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092941
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128053713
About the Author
Lee Ellis
Lee Ellis earned his PhD from Florida State University in 1982. For most of his teaching career, he was professor of sociology at Minot State University in North Dakota. After retiring from MSU in 2008, Dr. Ellis accepted a two-year visiting professorship at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he conducted research. Now semi-retired, he continues conducting research and authoring articles and books including Handbook of Crime Correlates and Handbook of Social Status Correlates.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Research Author, California, USA
Anthony Hoskin
Anthony Hoskin is an Associate Professor of Sociology at Idaho State University. He received his PhD in Sociology in 1999 at the Sate University of New York in Albany, and has taught at universities in Pennsylvania, California, and Texas before returning to Pocatello, Idaho, his hometown. Professor Hoskin has published research on a variety of social topics, with most of it centered around the causes of crime and interpersonal violence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Criminology, Department of Sociology, Social Work, and Criminology, Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID, USA
Malini Ratnasingam
Malini Ratnasingam completed her doctoral studies at the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom. She spent most of her career teaching social psychology at the University of Malaya until 2015. Since then, she has been teaching in the psychology program and pursuing various research interests at Heriot-Watt University in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot-Watt University Malaysia, Putrajaya,Malaysia