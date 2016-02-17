Handbook of Social Skills Training - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080340487, 9781483293509

Handbook of Social Skills Training, Volume 2

1st Edition

Clinical Applications and New Directions

Editors: P. Trower C. R. Hollin
eBook ISBN: 9781483293509
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 17th February 2016
Table of Contents

Clinical Applications and New Directions for Social Skills Training: An introduction, C R Hollin & P Trower. Clinical applications: Social skills training and schizophrenia, G Shepherd. Social skills training and social anxiety, P Trower. Social skills training and depression, J M G Williams. Social skills training and mental handicap and organic impairment, J L Matson & T M DiLorenzo. Social skills training and substance abuse, P M Monti et al. Social skills training for health professionals, P Maguire. Innovative clinical applications of social skills training, C R Hollin. New directions: social skills and the analysis of situations and conversations, M Argyle. Social skills and the analysis of conversation, D Good. Social skills training: critique and future development, C R Hollin & P Trower. Index.

Description

In this volume the application of the social skills training (SST) model to specific clinical conditions is discussed. Its uses with schizophrenia, social anxiety, depression, mental handicap, and substance abuse are reviewed in depth and practical recommendations for the future are given. Advances in social psychology and linguistics have implications for the future development of SST and their contributions to the field are presented in the final section.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293509

