Handbook of Social Economics, Volume 1A
1st Edition
Social Preferences
- Nature and Nurture Effects On Children's Outcomes (Bruce Sacerdote)
- Social Norms and Preferences (Andrew Postlewaite)
- Preferences for Status: Evidence and Economic Implications (Ori Heffetz and Robert H. Frank)
- Preferences for Redistribution (Alberto Alesina and Paola Giuliano)
- Theories of Statistical Discrimination and Affirmative Action (Hanmign Fang and Andrea Moro)
- Social Construction of Preferences: Advertising (Jess Benhabib and Alberto Bisin)
- The Evolutionary Foundations of Preferences (Arthur J. Robson and Larry Samuelson)
- Social Norms (Mary A. Burke and H. Peyton Young)
- The Economics of Cultural Transmission and Socialization (Alberto Bisin and Thierry Verdier)
- Civic Capital as the Missing Link (Luigi Guiso, Paola Sapienza, and Luigi Zingales)
- Does Culture Matter? (Raquel Fernández)
Social Actions
- An Overview of Social networks and Economic Applications (Matthew O. Jackson)
- Local Interactions (Onur Özgür)
- Diffusion, Strategic Interaction, and Social Structure (Matthew O. jackson and Leeat Yariv)
- Learning in Networks (Sanjeev Goyal)
- Formation of Networks and Coalitions (Francis Block and Bhaskar Dutta)
- Matching, Allocation, and Exchange of Discrete Resources (Tayfun Sönmez and M. Utku Ünver)
Description
How can economists define social preferences and interactions?
Culture, familial beliefs, religion, and other sources contain the origins of social preferences. Those preferences--the desire for social status, for instance, or the disinclination to receive financial support--often accompany predictable economic outcomes. Through the use of new economic data and tools, our contributors survey an array of social interactions and decisions that typify homo economicus. Their work brings order to the sometimes conflicting claims that countries, environments, beliefs, and other influences make on our economic decisions.
Alberto Bisin Series Volume Editor
Alberto Bisin is Professor of Economics at New York University and an elected fellow of the Econometric Society. He is also fellow of the NBER, the CEPR, and CESS at NYU, CIREQ. He has been Associate Editor of the Journal of Economic Theory, of Economic Theory, and of Research in Economics. He is founding editor of noiseFromAmerika.org and contributes op-eds for the italian newspaper La Repubblica. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago, obtained in 1994. His main contributions are in the fields of Social Economics, Financial Economics, and Behavioral Economics.
Matthew Jackson Series Volume Editor
