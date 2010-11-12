Handbook of Social Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531872, 9780080932446

Handbook of Social Economics, Volume 1A

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Jess Benhabib Alberto Bisin Matthew Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780080932446
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531872
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 12th November 2010
Page Count: 940
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
118.00
100.30
177.27
150.68
131.00
111.35
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
124.00
105.40
100.00
85.00
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

 Social Preferences

  • Nature and Nurture Effects On Children's Outcomes (Bruce Sacerdote)
  • Social Norms and Preferences (Andrew Postlewaite)
  • Preferences for Status: Evidence and Economic Implications (Ori Heffetz and Robert H. Frank)
  • Preferences for Redistribution (Alberto Alesina and Paola Giuliano)
  • Theories of Statistical Discrimination and Affirmative Action (Hanmign Fang and Andrea Moro)
  • Social Construction of Preferences: Advertising (Jess Benhabib and Alberto Bisin)
  • The Evolutionary Foundations of Preferences (Arthur J. Robson and Larry Samuelson)
  • Social Norms (Mary A. Burke and H. Peyton Young)
  • The Economics of Cultural Transmission and Socialization (Alberto Bisin and Thierry Verdier)
  • Civic Capital as the Missing Link (Luigi Guiso, Paola Sapienza, and Luigi Zingales)
  • Does Culture Matter? (Raquel Fernández)

 Social Actions

  • An Overview of Social networks and Economic Applications (Matthew O. Jackson)
  • Local Interactions (Onur Özgür)
  • Diffusion, Strategic Interaction, and Social Structure (Matthew O. jackson and Leeat Yariv)
  • Learning in Networks (Sanjeev Goyal)
  • Formation of Networks and Coalitions (Francis Block and Bhaskar Dutta)
  • Matching, Allocation, and Exchange of Discrete Resources (Tayfun Sönmez and M. Utku Ünver)

Description

How can economists define social preferences and interactions?

Culture, familial beliefs, religion, and other sources contain the origins of social preferences.  Those preferences--the desire for social status, for instance, or the disinclination to receive financial support--often accompany predictable economic outcomes.  Through the use of new economic data and tools, our contributors survey an array of social interactions and decisions that typify homo economicus.  Their work brings order to the sometimes conflicting claims that countries, environments, beliefs, and other influences make on our economic decisions.

Key Features

  • Describes recent scholarship on social choice and introduces new evidence about social preferences
  • Advances our understanding about quantifying social interactions and the effects of culture
  • Summarizes research on theoretical and applied economic analyses of social preferences

Readership

Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, professors, and professionals working in all segments of economics and finance.

Details

No. of pages:
940
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2011
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080932446
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444531872

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Jess Benhabib Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, NY, USA

Alberto Bisin Series Volume Editor

Alberto Bisin is Professor of Economics at New York University and an elected fellow of the Econometric Society. He is also fellow of the NBER, the CEPR, and CESS at NYU, CIREQ. He has been Associate Editor of the Journal of Economic Theory, of Economic Theory, and of Research in Economics. He is founding editor of noiseFromAmerika.org and contributes op-eds for the italian newspaper La Repubblica. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago, obtained in 1994. His main contributions are in the fields of Social Economics, Financial Economics, and Behavioral Economics.

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, NY, USA

Matthew Jackson Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.