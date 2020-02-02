Handbook of Smart Photocatalytic Materials
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Fabrications and Water Resources Applications
Description
Handbook of Smart Photocatalytic Materials: Fundamentals, Fabrications & Water Resource Applications provides a best study and practice guide to catalysis & materials.The handbook will cover all aspects of Smart Photocatalytic Materials including metal oxides, metal-organic frameworks, plasmonics and hybrids, their green growth and assembly techniques, and characterization. This volume of the handbook establishes a broad and influential resource about fundamentals, fabrications & water resource applications of Smart Photocatalytic Materials. Each chapter will incorporate state of the art information with important concepts of theory and practice. The handbook will be an indespensible reference for both the research community and industry professionals wanting to learn about Smart Photocatalytic Materials.
Key Features
- Presents a compilation of up to date research and technology on Smart Photocatalytic Materials
- Provides fundamental understanding of several green synthesis methods of Smart Photocatalytic Materials
- Highlights in-depth, cutting-edge knowledge about fundamentals, fabrications & water resources applications of Smart Photocatalytic Materials
- Includes economical and safety aspects in the use of photocatalytic materials
- Offers al Lab to real world applications of photocatalytic materials
Readership
University students, teachers, and researchers, especially working in areas of photocatalysis through heterogeneous catalysts. Chemical engineers, Environmental Engineers and scientists, scholars working on the management of hazardous waste, scientists working in fields of materials science and Civil Engineers working on wastewater treatment
Table of Contents
Sections I: Introduction (fundamentals of photocatalytic processes)
1. Chapter- Understanding the Chemistry of Photocatalytic Processes
2. Mechanism and issues of Photocatalysis
3. Modern Concepts in Photocatalysis
4. Design and Development of Active Photocatalysts
Section II: Green synthesis of photocatalysts materials
5. Recent advances in nano-photocatalysts
6. Green synthesis of TiO2 and its photocatalytic activity
Section III: Metal oxides photocatalytic materials
7. Basics of Metal Oxide-based Photocatalysis
8. Metal Oxide Photocatalysts
Section IV: Metal-organic frameworks photocatalytic materials
9. Metal–organic frameworks for photocatalysis
10. Immobilisation of a Semiconductor Photocatalyst
11. Sensitization of Titania Semiconductors: A Promising Strategy to Utilize Visible Light
Section V: Plasmonics and hybrids photocatalytic materials
12. Plasmon Sensitized TiO2 Nanoparticles as a Novel Photocatalyst
13. Nano-hybrid plasmonic photocatalyst
Section VI: Photocatalytic materials for water resources
14. Photoelectrocatalysis for Water Purification
15. Photocatalytic materials based membranes for Efficient Water
16. Wastewater Treatment Using Functional Immobilized TiO2 Thin Film Photocatalysts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 2nd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190517
About the Editor
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an adjunct professor, academic advisor, and lab director at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, United States. His research focuses on the development of environmental analytical techniques, synthesis of nanomaterials, functionalization, and their applications in air sampling devices. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks published with Elsevier, Royal Society of Chemistry, Wiley, and Springer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and EVSC, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA
Ajay Kumar Mishra
Prof. Ajay Kumar Mishra is a Research Professor in the Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability Research Unit at the University of South Africa. He obtained a B.Sc. in chemistry and a Ph.D. in bio-inorganic chemistry. His primary research interests are in nanoscience and nanotechnology, materials science, polymers, composites / nanocomposites, and water research. He is the editor of several books and published over 160 articles in international scientific journals. Prof Mishra currently awarded as Fellow and chartered scientist at a royal society of chemistry, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability (NanoWS) Research Unit, College of Science, Engineering and Technology, University of South Africa, Johannesburg, South Africa