Handbook of Smart Photocatalytic Materials: Environment, Energy, Emerging applications and Sustainability provides an intriguing and useful guide to catalysis and materials. The handbook covers applications of smart photocatalytic materials for energy environmental protection and emerging fields. Also covered is the safety risk of Smart Photocatlyic Materials, commercialization, their fate and transportation in the environment with reference to sustainability. This volume provides a valuable road-map, and outlines the common principles lying behind the usage of Smart Photocatalytic Materials. Every chapter of this volume includes state of the art knowledge of sustainable practices of Smart Photocatalytic Materials (SPMs) with important concepts of theory and practice.

The handbook is a valued reference for both the academic and industrial researchers looking for recent developments in Smart Photocatalytic Materials.