Handbook of Smart Photocatalytic Materials
1st Edition
Environment, Energy, Emerging Applications and Sustainability
Description
Handbook of Smart Photocatalytic Materials: Environment, Energy, Emerging applications and Sustainability provides an intriguing and useful guide to catalysis and materials. The handbook covers applications of smart photocatalytic materials for energy environmental protection and emerging fields. Also covered is the safety risk of Smart Photocatlyic Materials, commercialization, their fate and transportation in the environment with reference to sustainability. This volume provides a valuable road-map, and outlines the common principles lying behind the usage of Smart Photocatalytic Materials. Every chapter of this volume includes state of the art knowledge of sustainable practices of Smart Photocatalytic Materials (SPMs) with important concepts of theory and practice.
The handbook is a valued reference for both the academic and industrial researchers looking for recent developments in Smart Photocatalytic Materials.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of recent developments in Environment, Energy, Emerging applications of Smart Photocatalytic Materials
- Focuses on advanced applications and future research advancements of Smart Photocatalytic Materials
- Emphasizes the sustainability aspect of Smart Photocatalytic Materials
- Presents a valuable reference for researchers and students that stimulates interest in designing smart materials
Readership
University students, teachers, and researchers working in areas of photocatalysis through heterogeneous catalysts. Chemical engineers, Environmental Engineers and scientists, scholars working on the management of hazardous waste, scientists working in fields of materials science and Civil Engineers working on wastewater treatment
Table of Contents
Section I: Photocatalytic materials for Energy
1. Photocatalytic materials for hydrogen generation
2. Photocatalytic materials nanomaterials for thin-film solar cells
3. Graphene-based Photocatalytic materials for solar cells
Section II: Photocatalytic materials for environmental protection
4. Photocatalysts for organic contaminants degradation
5. Photocatalytic self-decontaminating for chemical and biological agents
6. Solar photocatalysis for environmental remediation
7. Solid-phase Photocatalytic materials for Degradation of Plastic Films
8. Photocatalytic materials for Air Pollution
Section III: Emerging Applications of Photocatalytic materials
9. Photocatalytic materials for Optoelectronic device
10. Molecular approaches for photoelectrocatalytic Activities
11. Photocatalysts for Distribution of Electron Traps
12. New visions into solar and visible light active photocatalysis
Section IV: Safety Risk and Economics of Photocatalytic materials
13. Commercialization of Photocatalytic materials
14. Toxicity of Photocatalytic materials
Section V: Sustainability and photocatalytic materials (Fate and transport of these materials in the environment)
15. Modern Sustainable materials
16. Fate and transport of photocatalytic materials in the environment
Section VI: Conclusion and future outlook
17. Green Chemistry
18. Future of photocatalytic materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 2nd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190494
About the Editor
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an adjunct professor, academic advisor, and lab director at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, United States. His research focuses on the development of environmental analytical techniques, synthesis of nanomaterials, functionalization, and their applications in air sampling devices. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks published with Elsevier, Royal Society of Chemistry, Wiley, and Springer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and EVSC, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA
Ajay Kumar Mishra
Prof. Ajay Kumar Mishra is a Research Professor in the Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability Research Unit at the University of South Africa. He obtained a B.Sc. in chemistry and a Ph.D. in bio-inorganic chemistry. His primary research interests are in nanoscience and nanotechnology, materials science, polymers, composites / nanocomposites, and water research. He is the editor of several books and published over 160 articles in international scientific journals. Prof Mishra currently awarded as Fellow and chartered scientist at a royal society of chemistry, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability (NanoWS) Research Unit, College of Science, Engineering and Technology, University of South Africa, Johannesburg, South Africa