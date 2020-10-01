Handbook of Small Modular Nuclear Reactors

Part I: Fundamentals of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs)

1. Small modular reactors (SMRs) for producing nuclear energy: An introduction

2. Small modular reactors (SMRs) for producing nuclear energy: International developments

3. Integral pressurized water reactors (iPWRs) for producing nuclear energy: A new paradigm

Part II: Small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technologies

4. Core and fuel technologies in small modular reactors (SMRs)

5. Key reactor system components in integral pressurized water reactors (iPWRs)

6. Instrumentation and control technologies for small modular reactors (SMRs)

7. Human-system interfaces (HSIs) in small modular reactors (SMRs)

8. Safety of integral pressurized water reactors (iPWRs)

9. Proliferation resistance and physical protection in small modular reactors (SMRs)

Part III: Implementation and applications

10. Economics and financing of small modular reactors (SMRs)

11. Licensing of small modular reactors (SMRs)

12. Construction methods for small modular reactors (SMRs)

13. Hybrid energy systems using small modular reactors (SMRs)

Part IV: International R&D and deployment

14. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of Argentina

15. Small modular reactors: The case of Canada

16. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of China

17. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of Japan

18. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of the Republic of Korea

19. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of Russia

20. Small modular reactors: The case of the United Kingdom

21. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of the United States of America

Part V: Global perspectives

22. Small modular reactor (SMR) market considerations and opportunities

23. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of developing countries