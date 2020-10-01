Handbook of Small Modular Nuclear Reactors
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs)
1. Small modular reactors (SMRs) for producing nuclear energy: An introduction
2. Small modular reactors (SMRs) for producing nuclear energy: International developments
3. Integral pressurized water reactors (iPWRs) for producing nuclear energy: A new paradigm
Part II: Small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technologies
4. Core and fuel technologies in small modular reactors (SMRs)
5. Key reactor system components in integral pressurized water reactors (iPWRs)
6. Instrumentation and control technologies for small modular reactors (SMRs)
7. Human-system interfaces (HSIs) in small modular reactors (SMRs)
8. Safety of integral pressurized water reactors (iPWRs)
9. Proliferation resistance and physical protection in small modular reactors (SMRs)
Part III: Implementation and applications
10. Economics and financing of small modular reactors (SMRs)
11. Licensing of small modular reactors (SMRs)
12. Construction methods for small modular reactors (SMRs)
13. Hybrid energy systems using small modular reactors (SMRs)
Part IV: International R&D and deployment
14. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of Argentina
15. Small modular reactors: The case of Canada
16. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of China
17. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of Japan
18. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of the Republic of Korea
19. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of Russia
20. Small modular reactors: The case of the United Kingdom
21. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of the United States of America
Part V: Global perspectives
22. Small modular reactor (SMR) market considerations and opportunities
23. Small modular reactors (SMRs): The case of developing countries
Description
Handbook of Small Modular Nuclear Reactors, Second Edition, is a fully updated comprehensive reference on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) which reflects the latest research and technological advances in the field from the last 5 years. Editors Dan Ingersoll and Mario Carelli, along with their team of expert contributors, combine their wealth of combined experience to update this comprehensive handbook which provides the reader with all required knowledge on SMRs, expanding on the rapidly growing interest and development of SMRs around the globe. After an introduction to using SMRs for power generation and an overview of international developments, this book provides an analysis of Integral Pressurized Water Reactors. The second part of the book is dedicated to SMR technologies, including I&C, human-system interfaces and safety aspects. Part three applies the knowledge acquired to the implementation of SMRs, covering economic factors, construction methods, hybrid energy systems and SMRs and important licensing considerations.
The final part of the book provides an in-depth analysis of SMR R&D and deployment of SMRs within 8 different locations in turn, including the USA, Republic of Korea, Russia, China and Japan. This edition also includes brand new content on the UK and Canada where SMRs have increased considerably since the first edition published. This authoritative and practical handbook benefits engineers, designers, operators and regulators working in nuclear energy, as well as academics and graduate students researching nuclear reactor technologies.
Key Features
- Presents the latest research on SMR technologies and practice from a global perspective
- Includes new case study chapters on the UK and Canada
- Presents new technologies such as floating SMRs and Molten Salt SMRs
Readership
Engineers and designers working on developing reactors and nuclear materials; nuclear power operators and regulators; academics and researchers of nuclear energy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128239162
About the Editors
Daniel Ingersoll
Dr. Daniel Ingersoll is a retired nuclear engineer with over 43 years of experience in radiation transport physics and advanced nuclear reactors. Most recently, he served for 7 years as Director of Research Collaborations at NuScale Power, LLC. Prior to joining NuScale, he was Senior Program Manager for the Small Modular Reactors R&D Office at Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he served as National Technical Director for the US Department of Energy’s Small Modular Reactor program. During his 35 years at ORNL, he led several ORNL research organizations conducting radiation transport modeling, reactor shielding experiments and reactor physics analysis in support of advanced reactor development, advanced medical therapies, and defense applications. Dr. Ingersoll received a BS degree in Physics from Miami University in 1973 and a PhD in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1977. He is a Fellow of the American Nuclear Society and author of the recently published book Small Modular Reactors: Nuclear Power Fad or Future?
NuScale Power, LLC, USA
Mario Carelli
Mario D. Carelli works at Westinghouse in the USA.
Westinghouse, USA
