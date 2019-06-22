Handbook of Sleep Research, Volume 30
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Sleep research in the 21st century: advances and challenges
Hans C. Dringenberg
Theme A: Brain activity during sleep and waking
1. Neuronal activity during the sleep-wake cycle
Igor Timofeev, Sylvain Chauvette
2. Timing and topography of sleep onset: asynchronies and regional changes of brain activity
Maurizio Gorgoni, Aurora D’Atri, Serena Scarpelli, Michele Ferrara, Luigi De Gennaro
3. Local patterns of sleep and wakefulness
Giulio Bernardi, Francesca Siclari
4. Hippocampal information processing and homeostatic regulation during REM and non-REM sleep
Kenji Mizuseki, Hiroyuki Miyawaki
Theme B: Regulation of Waking and Sleeping
5. The circuit, cellular and synaptic bases of sleep-wake regulation
Elda Arrigoni, Patrick M. Fuller
6. Hypocretin and the regulation of sleep-wake transitions
Natalie Nevárez, Luis de Lecea
7. Serotonergic systems in sleep and waking
Stephanie B. Linley, Robert P. Vertes
8. Adenosinergic control of sleep/wake behavior
Xuzhao Zhou, Michael Lazarus
9. NREM sleep regulation from neuronal assembly to ion
Heinrich S. Gompf, Christelle Anaclet
10. Neurobiological mechanism of non-REM sleep
Jonathan Chambers, Subimal Datta
11. The genetic regulation of human sleep-wake rhythms and patterns
Philip Kurien, Louis J. Ptáček, Ying-Hui Fu
12. Circadian and homeostatic regulation of sleep
Shoi Shi, Arthur Millius, Hiroki R. Ueda
13. The role of glia in sleep-wake regulation and function
Marcos G. Frank
14. Interactions between sleep and breathing
Leszek Kubin
15. Neurobiological parallels, overlaps and divergences of sleep & anaesthesia
Rachel Ward-Flanagan, Clayton T. Dickson
Theme C: REM Sleep and Dreaming
16. Neuroanatomical and neurochemical systems involved in REM sleep generation
Luppi Pierre-Hervé
17. Functions and circuits of REM sleep
Mary Gazea, Carlos Del Rio-Bermudez, Christoph Nissen, Antoine R Adamantidis
18. Structural and functional differences in brain mechanisms of dream recall
Scarpelli S., Gorgoni M., D'Atri A., Ferrara M., De Gennaro L
19. Consciousness and meta-consciousness during sleep
Benjamin Baird, Daniel Erlacher, Michael Czisch, Victor I. Spoormaker, Martin Dresler
Theme D: Evolution, Cross-Cultural and Comparative Approaches, and Novel Model Systems
20. Evolution of sleep and adaptive sleeplessness
John A. Lesku, Anne E. Aulsebrook, Michael L. Kelly, Ryan K. Tisdale
21. Hunter-gatherer sleep and novel human sleep adaptations
Gandhi Yetish, Ronald McGregor
22. Sleep in Drosophila
Leonie Kirszenblat, Bruno van Swinderen
23. Sleep, immunity, and stress: novel insights from Drosophila
Julie A. Williams
24. Sleep in fish models
Alex Keene, Lior Appelbaum
25. Sleep in aquatic mammals
Oleg Lyamin
26. The role of sleep in song learning processes in songbird
Nicolas Giret
Theme E: Sleep, Plasticity, and Memory
27. Sleep and brain development
James P. Shaffery
28. Sleep and plasticity
Georgia Sousouri, Reto Huber
29. Sleep-wake and cortical synaptic plasticity
Igor Timofeev, Sylvain Chauvette
30. Sleep stages and neural oscillations: A window into sleep’s role in memory consolidation and cognitive abilities
N.H. van den Berg, A. Benoit, B. Toor, S. Fogel
31. Cued memory reactivation: A tool to manipulate memory consolidation during sleep
Jens G. Klinzing, Susanne Diekelmann
32. Sleep and memory consolidation: conceptual and methodological challenges
Hans C. Dringenberg
Theme F: Sleep, Emotion, and Motivation
33. The role of sleep in processing emotional information
Kimberly A. Cote, Kari A. Lustig, Kevin J. MacDonald
34. Sleep and emotions: on sleep, emotional memories and depression
Leonore Bovy, Indira Tendolkar, Guillén Fernández, Martin Dresler
35. Motivational processes in the regulation of sleep/wake states
Ada Eban-Rothschild
Theme G: Disturbed Sleep
36. The effects of sleep loss on brain functioning
Michele Bellesi
37. Physiological and neurobehavioural consequences of chronic sleep restriction in rodent models
Samuel Deurveilher, Kazue Semba
38. Imaging of the sleep disordered brain
Nathan Cross, Thien Thanh Dang-Vu
39. Sleep impact on perception, memory, and emotion in adults and the effects of early life experience
Monica Lewin, Regina M. Sullivan, Donald A. Wilson
40. Sleep and driving
Alistair W. MacLean
41. Drug discovery and emerging treatments for sleep disorders
Ana Clementina Equihua Benítez, René Drucker-Colín
42. Insomnia pharmacotherapies: pharmacodynamics, strategies, new directions, and key measures in clinical trial investigations
David N. Neubauer
Theme H: Sleep in Aging and Disease
43. Sleep and aging: circadian influences
Suzanne Hood, Shimon Amir
44. Sleep, physical activity, and cognitive health in older adults
Teresa Liu- Ambrose, Ryan S. Falck
45. Sleep in normal aging, Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment
Jean-François Gagnon, Alexandre Lafrenière, Géraldine Rauchs, Dominique Petit, Julie Carrier
46. Sleep in major depression
Umberto Moretto, Laura Palagini
47. Closing the loop between circadian rhythms, sleep and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
Sudha Raman, Andrew N. Coogan
48. Dissecting brain circuitry for sleep disorder narcolepsy in murine models
Ying Sun, Emmaline Bendell, Carlos Blanco-Centurion, Priyattam J. Shiromani, Meng Liu
49. Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Behavior Disorder: Pathological neural circuits and association with Parkinson's Disease
Lora Kahn, Aviva Abosch, Drew S. Kern, Clete A. Kushida, MD, Casey H. Halpern, John A. Thompson
Description
Handbook of Sleep Research, Volume 30, provides a comprehensive review of the current status of the neuroscience of sleep research. It begins with an overview of the neural, hormonal and genetic mechanisms of sleep and wake regulation before outlining the various proposed functions of sleep and the role it plays in plasticity, and in learning and memory. Finally, the book discusses disorders of sleep and waking, covering both lifestyle factors that cause disrupted sleep and psychiatric and neurological conditions that contribute to disorders.
Key Features
- Emphasizes a comparative and multidisciplinary approach to the topic of sleep
- Covers the neurobiology and physiology of sleep stages, mechanisms of waking, and dreaming
- Discusses in detail the proposed functions of sleep, from health and rest, to memory consolidation and synaptic plasticity
- Examines the current state of research in mammalian and non-mammalian species, ranging from primates to invertebrates
Readership
Advanced students, basic researchers, and clinical researchers in behavioral neuroscience, cognitive neuroscience, developmental neuroscience, neurology, and sleep medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 756
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 22nd June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128137437
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137444
Reviews
"Everyone is fascinated by sleep yet we do not understand its real contribution to our lives. If you are really interested in what we know and what we should know about sleep, the Handbook of Sleep Research (edited by Hans Dringenberg), is your source. It is a comprehensive volume covering wide range of topics from sleep in sea mammals to humans, from the contribution of sleep in memory to brain homeostasis. Each chapter is written by an expert in the field. This volume should be on the shelf of all sleep researchers and, in fact, many neuroscientists interested in the default state of the brain."-- György Buzsáki, M.D., Ph.D. Biggs Professor of Neurocience, New York University, Langone Medical Center (author of the Rhythms of the Brain; The Brain from Inside Out).
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Hans Dringenberg Series Volume Editor
Dr. Dringenberg is professor in the Department of Psychology and the Centre for Neuroscience Studies at Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He took up his position at Queen’s after completing a Ph.D. in Neuroscience at the University of Western Ontario, Canada, and a post-doctoral fellowship at the Institute of Physiological Psychology, University of Duesseldorf, Germany. Over the last 20 years, research in Dr. Dringenberg’s Neuroplasticity Laboratory has examined the role of various sleep-wake-related neuromodulators in controlling the electrical activity and synaptic plasticity of the neocortex and hippocampus in animal models. Recently, his lab has expanded its focus to also investigate the role of sleep and waking states in memory consolidation in humans. Dr. Dringenberg’s work has been funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC); he is the author of more than 80 peer-reviewed publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Psychology and Centre for Neuroscience Studies, Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada