Handbook of Sleep Research, Volume 30

Preface: Sleep research in the 21st century: advances and challenges

Hans C. Dringenberg

Theme A: Brain activity during sleep and waking

1. Neuronal activity during the sleep-wake cycle

Igor Timofeev, Sylvain Chauvette

2. Timing and topography of sleep onset: asynchronies and regional changes of brain activity

Maurizio Gorgoni, Aurora D’Atri, Serena Scarpelli, Michele Ferrara, Luigi De Gennaro

3. Local patterns of sleep and wakefulness

Giulio Bernardi, Francesca Siclari

4. Hippocampal information processing and homeostatic regulation during REM and non-REM sleep

Kenji Mizuseki, Hiroyuki Miyawaki

Theme B: Regulation of Waking and Sleeping

5. The circuit, cellular and synaptic bases of sleep-wake regulation

Elda Arrigoni, Patrick M. Fuller

6. Hypocretin and the regulation of sleep-wake transitions

Natalie Nevárez, Luis de Lecea

7. Serotonergic systems in sleep and waking

Stephanie B. Linley, Robert P. Vertes

8. Adenosinergic control of sleep/wake behavior

Xuzhao Zhou, Michael Lazarus

9. NREM sleep regulation from neuronal assembly to ion

Heinrich S. Gompf, Christelle Anaclet

10. Neurobiological mechanism of non-REM sleep

Jonathan Chambers, Subimal Datta

11. The genetic regulation of human sleep-wake rhythms and patterns

Philip Kurien, Louis J. Ptáček, Ying-Hui Fu

12. Circadian and homeostatic regulation of sleep

Shoi Shi, Arthur Millius, Hiroki R. Ueda

13. The role of glia in sleep-wake regulation and function

Marcos G. Frank

14. Interactions between sleep and breathing

Leszek Kubin

15. Neurobiological parallels, overlaps and divergences of sleep & anaesthesia

Rachel Ward-Flanagan, Clayton T. Dickson

Theme C: REM Sleep and Dreaming

16. Neuroanatomical and neurochemical systems involved in REM sleep generation

Luppi Pierre-Hervé

17. Functions and circuits of REM sleep

Mary Gazea, Carlos Del Rio-Bermudez, Christoph Nissen, Antoine R Adamantidis

18. Structural and functional differences in brain mechanisms of dream recall

Scarpelli S., Gorgoni M., D'Atri A., Ferrara M., De Gennaro L

19. Consciousness and meta-consciousness during sleep

Benjamin Baird, Daniel Erlacher, Michael Czisch, Victor I. Spoormaker, Martin Dresler

Theme D: Evolution, Cross-Cultural and Comparative Approaches, and Novel Model Systems

20. Evolution of sleep and adaptive sleeplessness

John A. Lesku, Anne E. Aulsebrook, Michael L. Kelly, Ryan K. Tisdale

21. Hunter-gatherer sleep and novel human sleep adaptations

Gandhi Yetish, Ronald McGregor

22. Sleep in Drosophila

Leonie Kirszenblat, Bruno van Swinderen

23. Sleep, immunity, and stress: novel insights from Drosophila

Julie A. Williams

24. Sleep in fish models

Alex Keene, Lior Appelbaum

25. Sleep in aquatic mammals

Oleg Lyamin

26. The role of sleep in song learning processes in songbird

Nicolas Giret

Theme E: Sleep, Plasticity, and Memory

27. Sleep and brain development

James P. Shaffery

28. Sleep and plasticity

Georgia Sousouri, Reto Huber

29. Sleep-wake and cortical synaptic plasticity

Igor Timofeev, Sylvain Chauvette

30. Sleep stages and neural oscillations: A window into sleep’s role in memory consolidation and cognitive abilities

N.H. van den Berg, A. Benoit, B. Toor, S. Fogel

31. Cued memory reactivation: A tool to manipulate memory consolidation during sleep

Jens G. Klinzing, Susanne Diekelmann

32. Sleep and memory consolidation: conceptual and methodological challenges

Hans C. Dringenberg

Theme F: Sleep, Emotion, and Motivation

33. The role of sleep in processing emotional information

Kimberly A. Cote, Kari A. Lustig, Kevin J. MacDonald

34. Sleep and emotions: on sleep, emotional memories and depression

Leonore Bovy, Indira Tendolkar, Guillén Fernández, Martin Dresler

35. Motivational processes in the regulation of sleep/wake states

Ada Eban-Rothschild

Theme G: Disturbed Sleep

36. The effects of sleep loss on brain functioning

Michele Bellesi

37. Physiological and neurobehavioural consequences of chronic sleep restriction in rodent models

Samuel Deurveilher, Kazue Semba

38. Imaging of the sleep disordered brain

Nathan Cross, Thien Thanh Dang-Vu

39. Sleep impact on perception, memory, and emotion in adults and the effects of early life experience

Monica Lewin, Regina M. Sullivan, Donald A. Wilson

40. Sleep and driving

Alistair W. MacLean

41. Drug discovery and emerging treatments for sleep disorders

Ana Clementina Equihua Benítez, René Drucker-Colín

42. Insomnia pharmacotherapies: pharmacodynamics, strategies, new directions, and key measures in clinical trial investigations

David N. Neubauer

Theme H: Sleep in Aging and Disease

43. Sleep and aging: circadian influences

Suzanne Hood, Shimon Amir

44. Sleep, physical activity, and cognitive health in older adults

Teresa Liu- Ambrose, Ryan S. Falck

45. Sleep in normal aging, Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment

Jean-François Gagnon, Alexandre Lafrenière, Géraldine Rauchs, Dominique Petit, Julie Carrier

46. Sleep in major depression

Umberto Moretto, Laura Palagini

47. Closing the loop between circadian rhythms, sleep and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Sudha Raman, Andrew N. Coogan

48. Dissecting brain circuitry for sleep disorder narcolepsy in murine models

Ying Sun, Emmaline Bendell, Carlos Blanco-Centurion, Priyattam J. Shiromani, Meng Liu

49. Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Behavior Disorder: Pathological neural circuits and association with Parkinson's Disease

Lora Kahn, Aviva Abosch, Drew S. Kern, Clete A. Kushida, MD, Casey H. Halpern, John A. Thompson