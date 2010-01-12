Handbook of Silicon Based MEMS Materials and Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815515944, 9780815519881

Handbook of Silicon Based MEMS Materials and Technologies

1st Edition

Editors: Markku Tilli Mervi Paulasto-Krockel Teruaki Motooka Veli-Matti Airaksinen Sami Franssila Veikko Lindroos Ari Lehto
Table of Contents

PART I: Silicon as MEMS Material
Edited by Markku Tilli
1. Properties of silicon
2. CZ Growth of silicon crystals
3. Properties of silicon crystals
4. Oxygen in Silicon

5. Silicon wafers; preparation and properties
6. Epi wafers; preparation and properties
7. Thick-Film SOI wafers; preparation and properties
8. Silicon dioxides

PART II: Modeling in MEMS
Edited by Teruaki Motooka and Risto Nieminen
9. Multiscale modeling methods
10. Manufacture and processing of MEMS structures
11. Mechanical properties of silicon microstructures
12. Electrostatic and RF properties of MEMS structures
13. Optical Modelling of MEMS
14. Gas Damping in Vibrating MEMS structures

PART III: Measuring MEMS
Edited by Veli-Matti Airaksinen
15. Introduction to Measuring MEMS
16. Silicon wafer and thin film measurements
17. Optical measurement of static and dynamic displacement
18. MEMS residual stress characterization, methodology and perspective
19. Strength of bonded interfaces
20. Focused ion and electron beam techniques
21.Oxygen and Bulk Microdefects in Silicon

PART IV: Micromachining Technologies in MEMS
Edited by Helmut Seidel
22. MEMS litography
23. Deep reactive ion etching (DRIE)
24. Wet etching of silicon
25. Porous silicon based MEMS
26. Atomic layer deposition in MEMS technology
27. Metallic glass
29. Surface micromachining
29. Silicon based bioMEMS micromachining technologies

PART V: Encapsulation of MEMS Components
Edited by Heikki Kuisma and Ari Lehto
30. Introduction to encapsulation of MEMS devices
31. Silicon direct bonding
32. Anodic bonding
33. Glass frit bonding
34. Metallic alloy seal bonding
35. Bonding CMOS processed wafers
36. Non-Destructive Bond Strength Testing of Anodic Bonded Wafers
37. Wafer Bonding Equipment
38. Encapsulation by Film Deposition
39. Via Technologies for MEMS

40. Outgassing and Gettering
41. Dicing of MEMS devices

42. Hermecity Tests

Description

A comprehensive guide to MEMS materials, technologies and manufacturing, examining the state of the art with a particular emphasis on current and future applications.

Key topics covered include:

  • Silicon as MEMS material
  • Material properties and measurement techniques
  • Analytical methods used in materials characterization
  • Modeling in MEMS
  • Measuring MEMS
  • Micromachining technologies in MEMS
  • Encapsulation of MEMS components
  • Emerging process technologies, including ALD and porous silicon

Written by 73 world class MEMS contributors from around the globe, this volume covers materials selection as well as the most important process steps in bulk micromachining, fulfilling the needs of device design engineers and process or development engineers working in manufacturing processes. It also provides a comprehensive reference for the industrial R&D and academic communities.

  • Veikko Lindroos is Professor of Physical Metallurgy and Materials Science at Helsinki University of Technology, Finland.
  • Markku Tilli is Senior Vice President of Research at Okmetic, Vantaa, Finland.
  • Ari Lehto is Professor of Silicon Technology at Helsinki University of Technology, Finland.
  • Teruaki Motooka is Professor at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Kyushu University, Japan.

Key Features

• Provides vital packaging technologies and process knowledge for silicon direct bonding, anodic bonding, glass frit bonding, and related techniques • Shows how to protect devices from the environment and decrease package size for dramatic reduction of packaging costs • Discusses properties, preparation, and growth of silicon crystals and wafers • Explains the many properties (mechanical, electrostatic, optical, etc), manufacturing, processing, measuring (incl. focused beam techniques), and multiscale modeling methods of MEMS structures

Readership

Engineers, researchers and scientists in sensor manufacturing.

Reviews

"This is a comprehensive state-of-the-art guide on MEMS materials and manufacturing for current and future applications. Engineers, materials scientists, and MEMS developers will find this handbook to be an invaluable resource that will not sit on a bookshelf but rather be a well-used reference text used in the development of MEMS devices."--Electrical Insulation

"Handbook of Silicon Based MEMS Materials and Technologies was published in April 2010. Altogether 73 leading experts from 12 countries participated to the writing process and the result was nearly 700 pages about materials, modeling, measuring, processes and packaging within silicon based MEMS."--MEMS Blog

About the Editors

Markku Tilli Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director & Senior Vice President of Research at Okmetic, Finland

Mervi Paulasto-Krockel Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Aalto University, School of Electrical Engineering, Finland

Teruaki Motooka Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Kyushu University, Japan

Veli-Matti Airaksinen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Aalto University at Micronova, Aalto Nanofabrication Centre, Finland

Sami Franssila Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Materials Science and Engineering, School of Chemical Technology, Aalto University, Finland

Markku Tilli Editor

Veikko Lindroos Editor

Ari Lehto Editor

Teruaki Motooka Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Kyushu University, Japan

Veikko Lindroos Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, School of Science and Technology, Aalto University, Finland

