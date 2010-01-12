Handbook of Silicon Based MEMS Materials and Technologies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
PART I: Silicon as MEMS Material
Edited by Markku Tilli
1. Properties of silicon
2. CZ Growth of silicon crystals
3. Properties of silicon crystals
4. Oxygen in Silicon
5. Silicon wafers; preparation and properties
6. Epi wafers; preparation and properties
7. Thick-Film SOI wafers; preparation and properties
8. Silicon dioxides
PART II: Modeling in MEMS
Edited by Teruaki Motooka and Risto Nieminen
9. Multiscale modeling methods
10. Manufacture and processing of MEMS structures
11. Mechanical properties of silicon microstructures
12. Electrostatic and RF properties of MEMS structures
13. Optical Modelling of MEMS
14. Gas Damping in Vibrating MEMS structures
PART III: Measuring MEMS
Edited by Veli-Matti Airaksinen
15. Introduction to Measuring MEMS
16. Silicon wafer and thin film measurements
17. Optical measurement of static and dynamic displacement
18. MEMS residual stress characterization, methodology and perspective
19. Strength of bonded interfaces
20. Focused ion and electron beam techniques
21.Oxygen and Bulk Microdefects in Silicon
PART IV: Micromachining Technologies in MEMS
Edited by Helmut Seidel
22. MEMS litography
23. Deep reactive ion etching (DRIE)
24. Wet etching of silicon
25. Porous silicon based MEMS
26. Atomic layer deposition in MEMS technology
27. Metallic glass
29. Surface micromachining
29. Silicon based bioMEMS micromachining technologies
PART V: Encapsulation of MEMS Components
Edited by Heikki Kuisma and Ari Lehto
30. Introduction to encapsulation of MEMS devices
31. Silicon direct bonding
32. Anodic bonding
33. Glass frit bonding
34. Metallic alloy seal bonding
35. Bonding CMOS processed wafers
36. Non-Destructive Bond Strength Testing of Anodic Bonded Wafers
37. Wafer Bonding Equipment
38. Encapsulation by Film Deposition
39. Via Technologies for MEMS
40. Outgassing and Gettering
41. Dicing of MEMS devices
42. Hermecity Tests
Description
A comprehensive guide to MEMS materials, technologies and manufacturing, examining the state of the art with a particular emphasis on current and future applications.
Key topics covered include:
- Silicon as MEMS material
- Material properties and measurement techniques
- Analytical methods used in materials characterization
- Modeling in MEMS
- Measuring MEMS
- Micromachining technologies in MEMS
- Encapsulation of MEMS components
- Emerging process technologies, including ALD and porous silicon
Written by 73 world class MEMS contributors from around the globe, this volume covers materials selection as well as the most important process steps in bulk micromachining, fulfilling the needs of device design engineers and process or development engineers working in manufacturing processes. It also provides a comprehensive reference for the industrial R&D and academic communities.
- Veikko Lindroos is Professor of Physical Metallurgy and Materials Science at Helsinki University of Technology, Finland.
- Markku Tilli is Senior Vice President of Research at Okmetic, Vantaa, Finland.
- Ari Lehto is Professor of Silicon Technology at Helsinki University of Technology, Finland.
- Teruaki Motooka is Professor at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Kyushu University, Japan.
Key Features
• Provides vital packaging technologies and process knowledge for silicon direct bonding, anodic bonding, glass frit bonding, and related techniques • Shows how to protect devices from the environment and decrease package size for dramatic reduction of packaging costs • Discusses properties, preparation, and growth of silicon crystals and wafers • Explains the many properties (mechanical, electrostatic, optical, etc), manufacturing, processing, measuring (incl. focused beam techniques), and multiscale modeling methods of MEMS structures
Readership
Engineers, researchers and scientists in sensor manufacturing.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 12th January 2010
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519881
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080947723
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515944
Reviews
"This is a comprehensive state-of-the-art guide on MEMS materials and manufacturing for current and future applications. Engineers, materials scientists, and MEMS developers will find this handbook to be an invaluable resource that will not sit on a bookshelf but rather be a well-used reference text used in the development of MEMS devices."--Electrical Insulation
"Handbook of Silicon Based MEMS Materials and Technologies was published in April 2010. Altogether 73 leading experts from 12 countries participated to the writing process and the result was nearly 700 pages about materials, modeling, measuring, processes and packaging within silicon based MEMS."--MEMS Blog
About the Editors
Markku Tilli Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director & Senior Vice President of Research at Okmetic, Finland
Mervi Paulasto-Krockel Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Aalto University, School of Electrical Engineering, Finland
Teruaki Motooka Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Kyushu University, Japan
Veli-Matti Airaksinen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Aalto University at Micronova, Aalto Nanofabrication Centre, Finland
Sami Franssila Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, School of Chemical Technology, Aalto University, Finland
