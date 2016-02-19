Handbook of Semiconductor Silicon Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512370, 9780815517719

Handbook of Semiconductor Silicon Technology

1st Edition

Authors: William C. O'Mara Robert B. Herring Lee P. Hunt
eBook ISBN: 9780815517719
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512370
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 815
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
163.00
114.10
114.10
114.10
130.40
114.10
114.10
130.40
220.00
154.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
235.00
164.50
164.50
164.50
188.00
164.50
164.50
188.00
180.00
126.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
154.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
220.00
154.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
170.00
119.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
135.00
94.50
94.50
94.50
108.00
94.50
94.50
108.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This handbook is a comprehensive summary of the science, technology and manufacturing of semiconductor silicon materials. Every known property of silicon is detailed. A complete set of binary phase diagrams is included. Practical aspects such as materials handling, safety, impurity and defect reduction are also discussed in depth.

Fundamentals in the areas of silicon precursor compounds, polysilicon, silicon crystal growth, wafer fabrication, epitaxial and CVD deposition are addressed by experts in these fields. Materials properties covered include electrical, optical and mechanical properties, deep level impurities and carrier lifetime, and thermochemistry, as well as specific sections on oxygen, carbon, and nitrogen impurities. The book contains an extensive set of references, tables of materials constants, and silicon properties, and a presentation on the state of the art of materials manufacturing.

Readership

Engineers and technologists in the semiconductor, optoelectronic, optics, cutting tool, refractory fibers, filter and other industries.

Table of Contents

  1. Silicon Precursors: Their Manufacture and Properties 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Precursor Manufacture 1.3 Physical Properties and Critical Constants 1.4 Safety Appendix References
  2. Polysilicon Preparation 2.1 The Technical History of Polycrystalline Silicon 2.2 Polysilicon Production Technology (Most Practiced) 2.3 Alternative Chlorine-Based, Semiconductor-Grade Polysilicon Feedstocks 2.4 Alternate Polysilicon Reactor Selections 2.5 Evaluation of Semiconductor-Grade Polysilicon 2.6 Future of Polysilicon References
  3. Crystal Growth of Silicon 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Melt Growth Theory 3.3 Practical Aspect of Cz Crystal Growth 3.4 Novel Czochralski Crystal Growth 3.5 Trends in Silicon Crystal Growth 3.6 Summary and Conclusion References
  4. Silicon Wafer Preparation 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Crystal Shaping 4.3 Wafering 4.4 Edge Contouring 4.5 Lapping 4.6 Polishing 4.7 Cleaning 4.8 Miscellaneous Operations 4.9 In-Process Measurements 4.10 Discussion References
  5. Silicon Epitaxy 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Techniques for Silicon Epitaxy 5.3 Surface Preparation for Silicon Epitaxial Growth 5.4 Growth of Silicon Epitaxy by CVD 5.5 Dopant Incorporation 5.6 Surface Morphology and Epitaxial Defects 5.7 Pattern Shift and Distortion 5.8 Equipment for Epitaxy by CVD 5.9 Trends for the Future in Silicon Epitaxy References
  6. Silicon Material Properties 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Crystallographic Properties 6.3 Electrical Properties 6.4 Optical Properties 6.5 Thermal and Mechanical Properties References
  7. Oxygen, Carbon and Nitrogen in Silicon 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Properties of Dissolved Oxygen in Silicon 7.3 Oxygen Cluster and Precipitate Formation 7.4 Quantitative and Qualitative Measurement of Oxygen 7.5 Oxygen Thermal Donor 7.6 Mechanical Strengthening and Wafer Warpage 7.7 Device Processing 7.8 Carbon in Silicon 7.9 Nitrogen in Silicon References
  8. Carrier Lifetimes in Silicon 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Defects 8.3 Recombination Lifetime 8.4 Generation Lifetime 8.5 The Role of Lifetime on Device Currents 8.6 Lifetime Measurement Techniques 8.7 Summary References List of Symbols
  9. Preparation and Properties of Polycrystalline-Silicon Films 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Deposition 9.3 Structure 9.4 Oxidation 9.5 Conduction 9.6 Applications References
  10. Silicon Phase Diagrams 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Phase Diagrams 10.3 Phase Changes 10.4 Techniques for Determination of Phase Diagrams 10.5 Segregation Coefficient and Zone Refining 10.6 Retrograde Solubility 10.7 Silicon Phase Diagrams References Index

Details

No. of pages:
815
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517719
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512370

About the Author

William C. O'Mara

Robert B. Herring

Lee P. Hunt

Reviews

"...comprehensive, up-to-date book..." - SAMPE Journal

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.