Handbook of Self Assembled Semiconductor Nanostructures for Novel Devices in Photonics and Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080463254, 9780080560472

Handbook of Self Assembled Semiconductor Nanostructures for Novel Devices in Photonics and Electronics

1st Edition

Editors: Mohamed Henini
eBook ISBN: 9780080560472
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080463254
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th July 2008
Page Count: 864
Description

The self-assembled nanostructured materials described in this book offer a number of advantages over conventional material technologies in a wide range of sectors. World leaders in the field of self-organisation of nanostructures review the current status of research and development in the field, and give an account of the formation, properties, and self-organisation of semiconductor nanostructures. Chapters on structural, electronic and optical properties, and devices based on self-organised nanostructures are also included.

Future research work on self-assembled nanostructures will connect diverse areas of material science, physics, chemistry, electronics and optoelectronics. This book will provide an excellent starting point for workers entering the field and a useful reference to the nanostructured materials research community. It will be useful to any scientist who is involved in nanotechnology and those wishing to gain a view of what is possible with modern fabrication technology.

Mohamed Henini is a Professor of Applied Physics at the University of Nottingham. He has authored and co-authored over 750 papers in international journals and conference proceedings and is the founder of two international conferences. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Microelectronics Journal and has edited three previous Elsevier books.

Key Features

  • Contributors are world leaders in the field
  • Brings together all the factors which are essential in self-organisation of quantum nanostructures
  • Reviews the current status of research and development in self-organised nanostructured materials
  • Provides a ready source of information on a wide range of topics
  • Useful to any scientist who is involved in nanotechnology
  • Excellent starting point for workers entering the field
  • Serves as an excellent reference manual

Readership

Post-graduate students, researchers and semiconductor manufacturers

Table of Contents

  1. Self-Organized Quantum Dot Multilayer Structures
  2. InAs Quantum Dots on AlxGa1-xAs Surfaces and in an AlxGa1-xAs Matrix
  3. Optical Properties of In(Ga)As/GaAs Quantum Dots for Optoelectronic Devices
  4. Cavity Quantum Electrodynamics with Semiconductor Quantum Dots
  5. InAs Quantum Dot Formation Studied at the Atomic Scale by Cross-sectional Scanning Tunnelling Microscopy
  6. Growth and Characterization of Structural and Optical Properties of Polar and Non-polar GaN Quantum Dots
  7. Optical and Vibrational Properties of Self-Assembled GaN Quantum Dots
  8. GaSb/GaAs Quantum Nanostructures by Molecular Beam Epitaxy
  9. Growth and Characterization of ZnO Nano- and Microstructures
  10. Miniband-related 1.4 – 1.8 ìm Luminescence of Ge/Si Quantum Dot Superlattices
  11. Effects of the Electron-Phonon Interaction in Semiconductor Quantum Dots
  12. Slow Oscillation and Random Fluctuation in Quantum Dots: Can we Overcome?
  13. Radiation Effects in Quantum Dot Structures
  14. Probing and Controlling the Spin State of Single Magnetic Atoms in an Individual Quantum Dot
  15. Quantum Dot Charge and Spin Memory Devices
  16. Engineering of Quantum Dot Nanostructures for Photonic Devices
  17. Advanced Growth Techniques of InAs-system Quantum Dots for Integrated Nanophotonic Circuits
  18. Nanostructured Solar Cells
  19. Quantum Dot Superluminescent Diodes
  20. Quantum Dot-based Mode-locked Lasers and Applications
  21. Quantum Dot Infrared Photodetectors by Metal-Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition
  22. Quantum Dot Structures for Multi-band Infrared and Terahertz Radiation Detection
  23. Optically Driven Schemes for Quantum Computation Based on Self-assembled Quantum Dots
  24. Quantum Optics with Single CdSE/ZnS Colloidal Nanocrystals
  25. PbSe Core, PbSe/PbS and PbSe/PbSe/PbSexS1-x Core-Shell Nanocrystal Quantum Dots: Properties and Applications
  26. Semiconductor Quantum Dots for Biological Applications
  27. Quantum Dot Modification and Cytotoxicity
  28. Colloidal Quantum Dots (QDs) in Optoelectronic Devices – Solar Cells, Photodetectors, Light-emitting Diodes

Details

No. of pages:
864
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080560472
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080463254

About the Editor

Mohamed Henini

Dr M. Henini has over 20 years’ experience of Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) growth and has published >700 papers. He has particular interests in the MBE growth and physics of self-assembled quantum dots using electronic, optical and structural techniques. Leaders in the field of self-organisation of nanostructures will give an account on the formation, properties, and self-organization of semiconductor nanostructures.

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Nottingham, School of Physics and Astronomy, UK

Ratings and Reviews

