Handbook of Self Assembled Semiconductor Nanostructures for Novel Devices in Photonics and Electronics
1st Edition
Description
The self-assembled nanostructured materials described in this book offer a number of advantages over conventional material technologies in a wide range of sectors. World leaders in the field of self-organisation of nanostructures review the current status of research and development in the field, and give an account of the formation, properties, and self-organisation of semiconductor nanostructures. Chapters on structural, electronic and optical properties, and devices based on self-organised nanostructures are also included.
Future research work on self-assembled nanostructures will connect diverse areas of material science, physics, chemistry, electronics and optoelectronics. This book will provide an excellent starting point for workers entering the field and a useful reference to the nanostructured materials research community. It will be useful to any scientist who is involved in nanotechnology and those wishing to gain a view of what is possible with modern fabrication technology.
Mohamed Henini is a Professor of Applied Physics at the University of Nottingham. He has authored and co-authored over 750 papers in international journals and conference proceedings and is the founder of two international conferences. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Microelectronics Journal and has edited three previous Elsevier books.
Key Features
- Contributors are world leaders in the field
- Brings together all the factors which are essential in self-organisation of quantum nanostructures
- Reviews the current status of research and development in self-organised nanostructured materials
- Provides a ready source of information on a wide range of topics
- Useful to any scientist who is involved in nanotechnology
- Excellent starting point for workers entering the field
- Serves as an excellent reference manual
Readership
Post-graduate students, researchers and semiconductor manufacturers
Table of Contents
- Self-Organized Quantum Dot Multilayer Structures
- InAs Quantum Dots on AlxGa1-xAs Surfaces and in an AlxGa1-xAs Matrix
- Optical Properties of In(Ga)As/GaAs Quantum Dots for Optoelectronic Devices
- Cavity Quantum Electrodynamics with Semiconductor Quantum Dots
- InAs Quantum Dot Formation Studied at the Atomic Scale by Cross-sectional Scanning Tunnelling Microscopy
- Growth and Characterization of Structural and Optical Properties of Polar and Non-polar GaN Quantum Dots
- Optical and Vibrational Properties of Self-Assembled GaN Quantum Dots
- GaSb/GaAs Quantum Nanostructures by Molecular Beam Epitaxy
- Growth and Characterization of ZnO Nano- and Microstructures
- Miniband-related 1.4 – 1.8 ìm Luminescence of Ge/Si Quantum Dot Superlattices
- Effects of the Electron-Phonon Interaction in Semiconductor Quantum Dots
- Slow Oscillation and Random Fluctuation in Quantum Dots: Can we Overcome?
- Radiation Effects in Quantum Dot Structures
- Probing and Controlling the Spin State of Single Magnetic Atoms in an Individual Quantum Dot
- Quantum Dot Charge and Spin Memory Devices
- Engineering of Quantum Dot Nanostructures for Photonic Devices
- Advanced Growth Techniques of InAs-system Quantum Dots for Integrated Nanophotonic Circuits
- Nanostructured Solar Cells
- Quantum Dot Superluminescent Diodes
- Quantum Dot-based Mode-locked Lasers and Applications
- Quantum Dot Infrared Photodetectors by Metal-Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition
- Quantum Dot Structures for Multi-band Infrared and Terahertz Radiation Detection
- Optically Driven Schemes for Quantum Computation Based on Self-assembled Quantum Dots
- Quantum Optics with Single CdSE/ZnS Colloidal Nanocrystals
- PbSe Core, PbSe/PbS and PbSe/PbSe/PbSexS1-x Core-Shell Nanocrystal Quantum Dots: Properties and Applications
- Semiconductor Quantum Dots for Biological Applications
- Quantum Dot Modification and Cytotoxicity
- Colloidal Quantum Dots (QDs) in Optoelectronic Devices – Solar Cells, Photodetectors, Light-emitting Diodes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 25th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560472
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080463254
About the Editor
Mohamed Henini
Dr M. Henini has over 20 years’ experience of Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) growth and has published >700 papers. He has particular interests in the MBE growth and physics of self-assembled quantum dots using electronic, optical and structural techniques. Leaders in the field of self-organisation of nanostructures will give an account on the formation, properties, and self-organization of semiconductor nanostructures.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Nottingham, School of Physics and Astronomy, UK