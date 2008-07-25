Handbook of Self Assembled Semiconductor Nanostructures for Novel Devices in Photonics and Electronics

The self-assembled nanostructured materials described in this book offer a number of advantages over conventional material technologies in a wide range of sectors. World leaders in the field of self-organisation of nanostructures review the current status of research and development in the field, and give an account of the formation, properties, and self-organisation of semiconductor nanostructures. Chapters on structural, electronic and optical properties, and devices based on self-organised nanostructures are also included.

Future research work on self-assembled nanostructures will connect diverse areas of material science, physics, chemistry, electronics and optoelectronics. This book will provide an excellent starting point for workers entering the field and a useful reference to the nanostructured materials research community. It will be useful to any scientist who is involved in nanotechnology and those wishing to gain a view of what is possible with modern fabrication technology.

Mohamed Henini is a Professor of Applied Physics at the University of Nottingham. He has authored and co-authored over 750 papers in international journals and conference proceedings and is the founder of two international conferences. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Microelectronics Journal and has edited three previous Elsevier books.