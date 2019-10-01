Handbook of Robotic and Image-Guided Surgery

His specialties are in surgical robotics, robotics, biomechanics, and nonlinear modelling. He has focused on both basic and applied research endeavours, ensuring that his research is consistently relevant to the scientific community as well as the healthcare system and medical robotics industry. He has a passion for the development of novel technologies for application in critical areas of biomedicine, including clinical research and surgery. He has published fifteen journal papers, and his research has been featured in the prestigious Nonlinear Dynamics, Robotica, the Journal of Biomechanics, the Journal of Mechanical Science and Technology, and ASME Journal of Mechanisms and Robotics, among many others. He has co-authored four book chapters, and has three pending U.S. and PCT patents. He has served as the Co-Chair of the Imaging Techniques in Biomechanics session at the 2016 Annual Biomedical Engineering Society Conference. Lastly, he recently won a highly competitive prestigious research grant from University City Science Center, the first and largest urban research park in the United States, for his surgical robotic proposal.