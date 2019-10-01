Handbook of Robotic and Image-Guided Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Robotic and Image-Guided Surgery helps readers understand the state-of-the-art systems and methods for robotic and computer assisted surgeries. The book offers current information on navigation techniques and minimally invasive techniques, thus helping equip readers with the latest surgical options. In addition, it provides basic medical knowledge for engineers and basic engineering principles for surgeons, fuses the fields of engineering, radiology and surgical principles, covers theoretical robotics, and presents the fundamentals of kinematics and dynamics of serial and parallel manipulators with applications in image-guided surgery.
Key Features
- Presents a thorough and in-depth handbook on surgical robotics and image guided surgery which includes both fundamentals and advances in the field
- Provides a comprehensive reference on robot-assisted laparoscopic and orthopedic surgeries
- Contains chapters contributed by worldwide experts from both engineering and surgical backgrounds
Readership
Biomedical Engineers; Mechanical Engineers; Electrical and Computer Engineers; Medical and Engineering Students; Surgeons
Table of Contents
Part A: Robotic Foundations
- Kinematics
- Dynamics
- Control
- Haptics and Tactile Feedback
- Grasping
- Serial Robots
- Parallel Robots
- Navigation and Registration
Part B: Imaging Foundations
- MRI, fMRI
- Fluoroscopy
- PET
- Infrared
- CT-Based Navigation
- C-Arm-Based Navigation
- Ultrasound-Based Navigation
- Intraoperative Imaging
- Tomography
Part C: Laparoscopic Surgery
- Laparoscopic Foundations for Robotic Surgery
- Robotic Surgery: Liver
- Robotic Surgery: Stomach
- Robotic Surgery: Pancreas
- Robotic Surgery: Prostate
- Robotic Surgery: Ovarian Cancer
- Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Hysterectomy
- Robotic Surgery: Kidney
- Robotic Surgery: Colon
- Robotic Surgery: Heart
- Robotic Surgery: Lung
- Robotic Surgery in Ophthalmology
- Robotic Surgery: Ear, Nose, Throat
- Robotic Surgery: Brain
Part D: Orthopaedic Surgery
- Femoral Osteotomy
- Periacetabular Osteotomy 34 Bone Morphing: 3D Reconstruction
- Minimally Invasive Percutaneous Lumbar Fusion
- Navigation: Pelvic and Lower Extremity
- Navigation: Spinal Surgery
- Robotic Surgery: Spine
- Robotic Surgery: Long Bones
- Robotic Surgery: Pelvis
- Robotic Surgery: Total Hip Arthroplasty
- Robotic Surgery: Total Knee Arthroplasty
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128142455
About the Author
Mohammad Abedin-Nasab
His specialties are in surgical robotics, robotics, biomechanics, and nonlinear modelling. He has focused on both basic and applied research endeavours, ensuring that his research is consistently relevant to the scientific community as well as the healthcare system and medical robotics industry. He has a passion for the development of novel technologies for application in critical areas of biomedicine, including clinical research and surgery. He has published fifteen journal papers, and his research has been featured in the prestigious Nonlinear Dynamics, Robotica, the Journal of Biomechanics, the Journal of Mechanical Science and Technology, and ASME Journal of Mechanisms and Robotics, among many others. He has co-authored four book chapters, and has three pending U.S. and PCT patents. He has served as the Co-Chair of the Imaging Techniques in Biomechanics session at the 2016 Annual Biomedical Engineering Society Conference. Lastly, he recently won a highly competitive prestigious research grant from University City Science Center, the first and largest urban research park in the United States, for his surgical robotic proposal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor. Director, Surgical Robotics Lab. Department of Biomedical Engineering, Rowan University, USA