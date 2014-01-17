Handbook of Retinal OCT: Optical Coherence Tomography

With Handbook of Retinal OCT, you can master the latest imaging methods used to evaluate retinal disease, uveitis, and optic nerve disorders. Ideal at any stage of your career, this easy-to-use, clinically oriented handbook provides a quick, templated, and portable guide for the interpretation of Optical Coherence Tomography scans.

"I fully recommend the booklet to anybody in residency and beyond facing, learning, and keeping up with advancements in technologies for examination of the eye".Reviewed by: Springer-Verlag Berlin Heidelberg; June 2014

"... likely to become a well-thumbed primer for those wanting an easy-to-use, clinically-orientated volume on OCT." Reviewed by Eye News, March 2015