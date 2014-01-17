Handbook of Retinal OCT: Optical Coherence Tomography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323188845, 9780323188852

Handbook of Retinal OCT: Optical Coherence Tomography

1st Edition

Authors: Jay Duker Nadia Waheed Darin Goldman
eBook ISBN: 9780323188852
eBook ISBN: 9780323314145
Paperback ISBN: 9780323188845
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th January 2014
Page Count: 190
Description

With Handbook of Retinal OCT, you can master the latest imaging methods used to evaluate retinal disease, uveitis, and optic nerve disorders. Ideal at any stage of your career, this easy-to-use, clinically oriented handbook provides a quick, templated, and portable guide for the interpretation of Optical Coherence Tomography scans.

"I fully recommend the booklet to anybody in residency and beyond facing, learning, and keeping up with advancements in technologies for examination of the eye".Reviewed by: Springer-Verlag Berlin Heidelberg;  June 2014

"... likely to become a well-thumbed primer for those wanting an easy-to-use, clinically-orientated volume on OCT." Reviewed by Eye News, March 2015

Key Features

  • Locate answers quickly with templated chapters—each focused on one specific diagnosis or group of diagnoses with a particular OCT appearance.

  • Adopt the latest techniques for evaluating age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, and much more.

  • See how the full spectrum of diseases presents through approximately 370 illustrations including the highest-quality spectral-domain OCT images available.

  • Recognize image patterns and get clear visual guidance from multiple arrows and labels used throughout to highlight the key details of each disease.

  • Access the full text online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

1.1. Scanning Principles

1.2. Basic Scan Patterns and OCT Output

2.1. OCT Interpretation

3.1. Artifacts on OCT

4.1. Normal Retinal Anatomy and Basic Pathologic Appearances

5.1. Basic Optic Nerve Scan Patterns and Output

6.1. Glaucoma

6.2. Optic Neuropathies and Papilledema

6.3. Congenital Optic Nerve Head Abnormalities

7.1. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

8.1. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

9.1. Posterior Staphyloma

9.2. Myopic Choroidal Neovascular Membrane

9.3. Myopic Macular Schisis

9.4. Dome-Shaped Macula

9.5. Myopic Tractional Retinal Detachment

10.1. Vitreomacular Adhesion and Vitreomacular Traction

10.2. Full-Thickness Macular Hole

10.3. Epiretinal Membrane

11.1. Postoperative Cystoid Macular Edema

11.2. Macular Telangiectasia

11.3. Uveitis

12.1. Central Serous Chorioretinopathy

12.2. Hydroxychloroquine Toxicity

12.3. Pattern Dystrophy

12.4. Oculocutaneous Albinism

12.5. Subretinal Perfluorocarbon

12.6. X-Linked Juvenile Retinoschisis

13.1. Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

13.2. Diabetic Macular Edema

13.3. Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

14.1. Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion

14.2. Central Retinal Vein Occlusion

15.1. Branch Retinal Artery Occlusion

15.2. Central Retinal Artery Occlusion

15.3. Cilioretinal Artery Occlusion

16.1. Retinitis Pigmentosa

16.2. Stargardt Disease

16.3. Best Disease

16.4. Cone Dystrophy

17.1. Multifocal Choroiditis

17.2. Birdshot Chorioretinopathy

17.3. Serpiginous Choroiditis

17.4. Vogt–Koyanagi–Harada Disease

17.5. Sympathetic Ophthalmia

17.6. Posterior Scleritis

18.1. Toxoplasmic Chorioretinitis

18.2. Tuberculosis

18.3. Acute Syphilitic Posterior Placoid Chorioretinitis

18.4. Candida Albicans Endogenous Endophthalmitis

18.5. Acute Retinal Necrosis Syndrome

19.1. Commotio Retinae

19.2. Choroidal Rupture and Subretinal Hemorrhage

19.3. Valsalva Retinopathy

20.1. Laser Injury (Photothermal and Photomechanical)

20.2. Retinal Light Toxicity (Photochemical)

21.1. Choroidal Nevus

21.2. Choroidal Melanoma

21.3. Choroidal Hemangioma

22.1. Retinal Capillary Hemangioma

22.2. Retinoblastoma

23.1. Metastatic Choroidal Tumor

23.2. Vitreoretinal Lymphoma

24.1. Retinal Detachment

25.1. Retinoschisis

26.1. Lattice Degeneration

About the Author

Jay Duker

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, New England Eye Center, Chairman and Professor of Ophthalmology, Tufts Medical Center, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts

Nadia Waheed

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Ophthalmology New England Eye Center Tufts University School of Medicine Boston, MA

Darin Goldman

Affiliations and Expertise

Vitreoretinal Surgeon, Retina Group of Florida, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA

