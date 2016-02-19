Handbook of Research Methods in Human Memory and Cognition
1st Edition
Editors: C. Richard Puff
eBook ISBN: 9781483265780
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1982
Page Count: 490
Description
Handbook of Research Methods in Human Memory and Cognition is a compilation of critical examinations of major contemporary research methods in the area of human memory and cognition. The book covers topics that are defined in terms of experimental tasks and materials, aiming to introduce newcomers to the range of methodologies available and allow flexibility of choices for established investigators on how to attack the problem. Recognition memory, free-recall, and prose memory are discussed in detail. Psychologists and researchers in allied fields will find the book a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of contributors
Preface
1 Recognition Memory
Definitions
Accuracy
Latency
Covariation of Accuracy and Latency
Guidelines
Notes on the Guidelines
Reference Notes
References
2 Visual Search
Relationship of Visual Search Tasks to Categorization Tasks
What Constitutes a "Class" or "Category" of Visual Stimuli?
Positional Effects and Order of Scanning of Items on Displays
Temporal and Spatial Sequential Effects in Visual Search
Redundancy in the Structure of Displays: The Word-Superiority Effect
Active Control of Visual Search
Practice Effects in Visual Search
Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
3 Short-Term Memory
Introduction
Recall Paradigms
Recognition Paradigms
Rehearsal and Repetition
Modality Effects
Preload and Concurrent Task Load
Measures of the Amount Held in Short-Term Storage
Concluding Remarks
Reference Note
References
4 Free Recall: Basic Methodology and Analyses
Introduction
Manipulation and Control of Task Parameters
Scoring and Measures
Some Variations
Reference Notes
References
5 The Analysis of Organization and Structure in Free Recall
Introduction
Analysis of Single-Item Information
Analysis of Item-Pair Information
Analysis of Item-Group Information
Comparison of Alternative Hypotheses
Exploratory Analysis
Generalization and Extension of Analytic Procedures
Reference Notes
References
6 Cued Recall
Introduction
Reference Experiments
Experimental Parameters
Measurement of Performance
Relation to Other Paradigms
References
7 Incidental Learning and Orienting Tasks
Introduction
Incidental versus Intentional Learning
Orienting Tasks and Processing Activities
Conclusions
References
8 Cognitive Strategies
Introduction
Methods from the Memory Literature
Methods from the Problem-Solving and Reasoning Literature
Concluding Remarks
Reference Note
References
9 Picture Memory Methodology
Current Theoretical Issues
Experimental Paradigms
Stimulus Presentation
The Choice of a Test
Counterbalancing Measures
An Example: Yes-No Counterbalancing
Eye-Movement Methodologies
A Complete Experiment
Reference Note
References
10 Semantic and Lexical Decisions
Basic Empirical Findings
Materials
Data Collection
Data Analysis
Statistics
Experimental Logics
Concluding Remarks
Reference Notes
References
11 Imagery
Introduction
Specific Paradigms
Conclusions
Reference Note
References
12 Prose Comprehension and Memory
Introduction
Methods Related to the Study of Text Structure
Methods Related to Variables Studied in the Task Situation
Methods Focused on the Higher-Level Knowledge Structures
Summary and Evaluation: Methods and Measures
Concluding Comments
Reference Notes
References
13 The Activation and Utilization of Knowledge
Prerequisites to Comprehension
Studies of Elaboration
Effects of Context on Significance
Reorganization and Changes in Significance
Summary and Conclusions
References
14 Long-Term Ecological Memory
Historical Aspects
Major Parameters of Ecological Memory Content
Criteria for the Evaluation of Ecological Methods
Methods of Investigating Shared-Semantic Memory
Methods of Investigating Individual-Semantic Memories
Methods of Investigating Shared-Episodic Memory
Methods of Investigating Individual-Episodic Memories
Concluding Comments
Reference Notes
References
Subject Index
About the Editor
C. Richard Puff
