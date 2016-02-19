Handbook of Research Methods in Human Memory and Cognition is a compilation of critical examinations of major contemporary research methods in the area of human memory and cognition. The book covers topics that are defined in terms of experimental tasks and materials, aiming to introduce newcomers to the range of methodologies available and allow flexibility of choices for established investigators on how to attack the problem. Recognition memory, free-recall, and prose memory are discussed in detail. Psychologists and researchers in allied fields will find the book a good reference material.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of contributors

Preface

1 Recognition Memory

Definitions

Accuracy

Latency

Covariation of Accuracy and Latency

Guidelines

Notes on the Guidelines

Reference Notes

References

2 Visual Search

Relationship of Visual Search Tasks to Categorization Tasks

What Constitutes a "Class" or "Category" of Visual Stimuli?

Positional Effects and Order of Scanning of Items on Displays

Temporal and Spatial Sequential Effects in Visual Search

Redundancy in the Structure of Displays: The Word-Superiority Effect

Active Control of Visual Search

Practice Effects in Visual Search

Conclusions

Reference Notes

References

3 Short-Term Memory

Introduction

Recall Paradigms

Recognition Paradigms

Rehearsal and Repetition

Modality Effects

Preload and Concurrent Task Load

Measures of the Amount Held in Short-Term Storage

Concluding Remarks

Reference Note

References

4 Free Recall: Basic Methodology and Analyses

Introduction

Manipulation and Control of Task Parameters

Scoring and Measures

Some Variations

Reference Notes

References

5 The Analysis of Organization and Structure in Free Recall

Introduction

Analysis of Single-Item Information

Analysis of Item-Pair Information

Analysis of Item-Group Information

Comparison of Alternative Hypotheses

Exploratory Analysis

Generalization and Extension of Analytic Procedures

Reference Notes

References

6 Cued Recall

Introduction

Reference Experiments

Experimental Parameters

Measurement of Performance

Relation to Other Paradigms

References

7 Incidental Learning and Orienting Tasks

Introduction

Incidental versus Intentional Learning

Orienting Tasks and Processing Activities

Conclusions

References

8 Cognitive Strategies

Introduction

Methods from the Memory Literature

Methods from the Problem-Solving and Reasoning Literature

Concluding Remarks

Reference Note

References

9 Picture Memory Methodology

Current Theoretical Issues

Experimental Paradigms

Stimulus Presentation

The Choice of a Test

Counterbalancing Measures

An Example: Yes-No Counterbalancing

Eye-Movement Methodologies

A Complete Experiment

Reference Note

References

10 Semantic and Lexical Decisions

Basic Empirical Findings

Materials

Data Collection

Data Analysis

Statistics

Experimental Logics

Concluding Remarks

Reference Notes

References

11 Imagery

Introduction

Specific Paradigms

Conclusions

Reference Note

References

12 Prose Comprehension and Memory

Introduction

Methods Related to the Study of Text Structure

Methods Related to Variables Studied in the Task Situation

Methods Focused on the Higher-Level Knowledge Structures

Summary and Evaluation: Methods and Measures

Concluding Comments

Reference Notes

References

13 The Activation and Utilization of Knowledge

Prerequisites to Comprehension

Studies of Elaboration

Effects of Context on Significance

Reorganization and Changes in Significance

Summary and Conclusions

References

14 Long-Term Ecological Memory

Historical Aspects

Major Parameters of Ecological Memory Content

Criteria for the Evaluation of Ecological Methods

Methods of Investigating Shared-Semantic Memory

Methods of Investigating Individual-Semantic Memories

Methods of Investigating Shared-Episodic Memory

Methods of Investigating Individual-Episodic Memories

Concluding Comments

Reference Notes

References

Subject Index

