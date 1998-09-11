Handbook of Religion and Mental Health
1st Edition
Description
The Handbook of Religion and Mental Health is a useful resource for mental health professionals, religious professionals, and counselors. The book describes how religious beliefs and practices relate to mental health and influence mental health care. It presents research on the association between religion and personality, coping behavior, anxiety, depression, psychoses, and successes in psychotherapy and includes discussions on specific religions and their perspectives on mental health.
Key Features
- Provides a useful resource for religious and mental health professionals
- Describes the connections between spirituality, religion, and physical and mental health
- Discusses specific religions and their perspectives on mental health
- Presents research on the association between religion and personality, coping behavior, anxiety, depression, psychoses, and successes in psychotherapy
Readership
Academic researchers in social psychology and personality as well as clinical psychology and sociology; professional practicing psychologists and clinicians
Table of Contents
H.A. Pincus, Preface.
H.G. Koenig, Introduction.
Historical Background:
S.B. Thielman, Reflections on the Role of Religion in the History of Psychiatry.
S.G. Post, Ethics, Religion, and Mental Health.
A New Research Frontier:
J.S. Levin and L.M. Chatters, Research on Religion and Mental Health: An Overview of Empirical Findings and Theoretical Issues.
E.L. Idler and L.K. George, What Sociology Can Help Us Understand About Religion and Mental Health.
R.A. Emmons, Religion and Personality.
A.B. Newberg and E.G. d'Aquili, The Neuropsychology of Spiritual Experience.
M.E. McCullough and D.B. Larson, Future Directions in Research.
Religion and Mental Functioning:
K.I. Pargament and C.R. Brant, Religion and Coping.
G.J. Kennedy, Religion and Depression.
J.A. Thorson, Religion and Anxiety: Which Anxiety? Which Religion? W.P. Wilson, Religion and Psychoses.
J. Booth and J.E. Martin, Spiritual and Religious Factors in Substance Use, Dependence, and Recovery.
Religious Perspectives on Mental Health:
H.N. Malony, Religion and Mental Health from the Protestant Perspective.
N.C. Kehoe, Religion and Mental Health from the Catholic Perspective.
S.H. Barlow and A.E. Bergin Religion and Mental Health from the Mormon Perspective.
G.R. Mosley, Religion and Mental Health from the Unity Perspective.
M.R. Zedek, Religion and Mental Health from the Jewish Perspective.
B.W. Scotton, Treating Buddhist Patients.
N.V. Juthani, Understanding and Treating Hindu Patients.
S.A. Husain, Religion and Mental Health from the Muslim Perspective.
A.D. Gaines, Religion and Culture in Psychiatry: Christian and Secular Psychiatric Theory and Practice in the United States.
Clinical Applications:
H.G. Koenig and J. Pritchett, Religion and Psychotherapy.
L. VandeCreek, D. Carl, and D. Parker, The Role of Nonparish Clergy in the Mental Health System.
A.J. Weaver, Mental Health Professionals Working with Religious Leaders.
Education of Mental Health Professionals:
E.S. Bowman, Integrating Religion into the Education of Mental Health Professionals.
D.G. Blazer, Religion and Academia in Mental Health.
H.G. Koenig, Summary and Conclusions. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 11th September 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533711
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124176454
About the Editor
Harold Koenig
Harold Koenig completed his undergraduate education at Stanford University, nursing school at San Joaquin Delta College, medical school training at the University of California at San Francisco, and geriatric medicine, psychiatry, and biostatistics training at Duke University Medical Center. He is on the faculty at Duke as Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and Associate Professor of Medicine. He is also Adjunct Professor in the Department of Medicine at King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Adjunct Professor in the School of Public Health at Ningxia Medical University, Yinchuan, People’s Republic of China. Dr. Koenig is Director of the Center for Spirituality, Theology and Health at Duke University Medical Center, and has published extensively in the fields of mental health, geriatrics, and religion, with over 500 scientific peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and nearly 50 books in print or preparation. His research on religion, health and ethical issues in medicine has been featured on dozens of national and international TV news programs, over a hundred national or international radio programs, and hundreds of newspapers and magazines. Dr. Koenig has given testimony before the U.S. Senate (1998) and U.S. House of Representatives (2008) concerning the benefits of religion and spirituality on public health, and travels widely to give seminars and workshops on this topic. He is the recipient of the 2012 Oskar Pfister Award from the American Psychiatric Association and the 2013 Gary Collins Award from the American Association of Christian Counselors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA
David Rosmarin
Reviews
"Not only is more more empirical research of this relationship needed, but, as the authors of the different entries demonstrate, a more empathic understanding of the quality of this relationship is required as well. This well-conceived and well-executed handbook provides some means for achieving this understanding... I recommend this volume because it offers direction for such research." --JOURNAL OF CLINICAL PSYCHIATRY, October 2000