Handbook of Religion and Mental Health

H.A. Pincus, Preface.

H.G. Koenig, Introduction.

Historical Background:

S.B. Thielman, Reflections on the Role of Religion in the History of Psychiatry.

S.G. Post, Ethics, Religion, and Mental Health.

A New Research Frontier:

J.S. Levin and L.M. Chatters, Research on Religion and Mental Health: An Overview of Empirical Findings and Theoretical Issues.

E.L. Idler and L.K. George, What Sociology Can Help Us Understand About Religion and Mental Health.

R.A. Emmons, Religion and Personality.

A.B. Newberg and E.G. d'Aquili, The Neuropsychology of Spiritual Experience.

M.E. McCullough and D.B. Larson, Future Directions in Research.

Religion and Mental Functioning:

K.I. Pargament and C.R. Brant, Religion and Coping.

G.J. Kennedy, Religion and Depression.

J.A. Thorson, Religion and Anxiety: Which Anxiety? Which Religion? W.P. Wilson, Religion and Psychoses.

J. Booth and J.E. Martin, Spiritual and Religious Factors in Substance Use, Dependence, and Recovery.

Religious Perspectives on Mental Health:

H.N. Malony, Religion and Mental Health from the Protestant Perspective.

N.C. Kehoe, Religion and Mental Health from the Catholic Perspective.

S.H. Barlow and A.E. Bergin Religion and Mental Health from the Mormon Perspective.

G.R. Mosley, Religion and Mental Health from the Unity Perspective.

M.R. Zedek, Religion and Mental Health from the Jewish Perspective.

B.W. Scotton, Treating Buddhist Patients.

N.V. Juthani, Understanding and Treating Hindu Patients.

S.A. Husain, Religion and Mental Health from the Muslim Perspective.

A.D. Gaines, Religion and Culture in Psychiatry: Christian and Secular Psychiatric Theory and Practice in the United States.

Clinical Applications:

H.G. Koenig and J. Pritchett, Religion and Psychotherapy.

L. VandeCreek, D. Carl, and D. Parker, The Role of Nonparish Clergy in the Mental Health System.

A.J. Weaver, Mental Health Professionals Working with Religious Leaders.

Education of Mental Health Professionals:

E.S. Bowman, Integrating Religion into the Education of Mental Health Professionals.

D.G. Blazer, Religion and Academia in Mental Health.

H.G. Koenig, Summary and Conclusions. Index.