Handbook of Recycled Concrete and Demolition Waste
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Civil and Structural Engineering
Chapter 1: Introduction to the recycling of construction and demolition waste (CDW)
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 EU 70% recycling target for 2020
1.3 Outline of the book
Part I: Managing construction and demolition waste
Chapter 2: Improving waste management plans in construction projects
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Existing waste management planning (WMP) measures and methods of control
2.3 Assessing the effectiveness of WMP methodology
2.4 Conclusions
2.5 Acknowledgement
Chapter 3: Methods for estimating construction and demolition (C&D) waste
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Definitions and documents
3.3 Sources of construction and demolition (C&D) waste
3.4 Composition of C&D waste
3.5 Quantification of C&D waste studies
3.6 Estimate procedures and case studies
3.7 Future trends
3.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 4: Waste management plants and technology for recycling construction and demolition (C&D) waste: state-of-the-art and future challenges
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Types of waste management plants
4.3 Environmental and health aspects
4.4 Construction and demolition (C&D) waste management plants in the waste chain: a systems perspective
4.5 Conclusions and future trends
4.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: Multi-criteria decision-making methods for the optimal location of construction and demolition waste (C&DW) recycling facilities
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Decision-making tools: site selection
5.3 Multi-Criteria Analysis (MCA): an overview
5.4 MCA-based methodology for site selection of construction and demolition waste (C&DW) recycling facilities
5.5 A case study: Cantabria, northern Spain
5.3 Geographical areas defined in the case study in Cantabria, northern Spain.
5.6 Sensitivity analysis of the ranking of C&DW facility location alternatives to the criteria weightings with different MCA methods.
5.7 I nfluence of uncertainty on the ranking of C&DW facility location alternatives with different MCA methods.
5.6 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Chapter 6: The economics of construction and demolition waste (C&DW) management facilities
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Drivers and constraints for the development of the recycling sector
6.3 Cost factors of construction and demolition waste (C&DW) recycling
6.4 Cost factors of the end-of-waste criteria implementation
6.5 Future trends
6.6 Acknowledgement
Part II: Processing and properties of recycled aggregates from construction and demolition waste
Chapter 7: Conventional demolition versus deconstruction techniques in managing construction and demolition waste (CDW)
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Technological aspects of demolition
7.3 Technological aspects of deconstruction
7.4 Demolition versus deconstruction: economic analysis
7.5 Demolition versus deconstruction: environmental analysis
7.6 Conclusions
7.7 Future trends
Chapter 8: Demolition techniques and production of construction and demolition waste (CDW) for recycling
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 End-of-life scenarios for buildings
8.3 Planning demolition
8.4 Demolition technologies
8.5 Top-down and other demolition methods
8.6 Types and handling of demolition waste
8.7 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Preparation of concrete aggregates from construction and demolition waste (CDW)
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Technological aspects of concrete recycling
9.3 Uses of recycled construction and demolition waste (CDW) materials
9.4 Economic aspects of recycled aggregate for concrete
9.5 Environmental aspects of recycled aggregate for concrete
9.6 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 10: Separation processes to improve the quality of recycled concrete aggregates (RCA)
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Recycled concrete aggregates (RCA): properties and mortar content
10.3 Beneficiation of RCAs: innovative methods
10.4 Effects of RCA beneficiation on the mechanical properties of recycled aggregate concrete (RAC)
10.5 Economic and environmental assessment of RCA beneficiation
Chapter 11: Quality control of recycled aggregates (RAs) from construction and demolition waste (CDW)
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Composition and classification of recycled aggregates (RAs)
11.3 Quality criteria for the use of RAs
11.4 Guidelines for measuring quality parameters of RAs
11.5 Parameters affecting compliance with quality criteria
11.6 Conclusions
Chapter 12: Properties of concrete with recycled aggregates
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Properties of fresh concrete using recycled aggregates
12.3 Properties of hardened concrete using recycled aggregates
12.4 Summary: using recycled aggregates successfully in concrete
Chapter 13: Strength and durability of concrete using recycled aggregates (RAs)
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction: using recycled aggregates (RAs) in concrete
13.2 Factors affecting the durability of concrete
13.3 Strength and durability of concrete using RAs
13.4 Conclusions
Part III: Applications of recycled aggregates from construction and demolition waste
Chapter 14: Recycled aggregates (RAs) for roads
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Physico-mechanical characterisation of recycled aggregates (RAs) for roads
14.3 Chemical characterisation of RAs for road construction
14.4 RAs from construction and demolition waste (CDW) in pavement sections
14.5 Assessing the use of RAs in practice
14.6 Environmental performance
14.7 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 15: Recycled aggregates (RAs) for asphalt materials
Abstract
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Volumetric properties
15.3 Rutting
15.4 Stiffness
15.5 Fatigue
15.6 Stripping and durability
15.7 Conclusions
15.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 16: Recycled asphalt (RA) for pavements
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 The recycling process for recycled asphalt (RA)
16.3 Assessment of the properties of RA
16.4 Designing a pavement mix containing RA
16.5 Testing the mechanical properties of designed mixtures
16.6 Future trends
Chapter 17: The suitability of concrete using recycled aggregates (RAs) for high-performance concrete (HPC)
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 High performance concrete (HPC) with recycled aggregates (RAs): an overview
17.3 Applications of HPC using RAs
Chapter 18: Use of construction and demolition waste (CDW) for alkali-activated or geopolymer cements
18.1 Introduction
18.2 The development of alkali-activated or geopolymer cements
18.3 Mechanisms of alkali activation and properties of alkali-activated cements
18.4 Applications of alkali-activated or geopolymer cements
18.5 Precursors for alkali-activated or geopolymer cements
18.6 The development of alkali-activated or geopolymer cements based on construction and demolition waste
18.7 Conclusions
Part IV: Environmental issues affecting recycled aggregates from construction and demolition waste
Chapter 19: Removing gypsum from construction and demolition waste (C&DW)
Abstract
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Definition and utilization of gypsum
19.3 The problem of contamination of construction and demolition waste (C&DW) by gypsum
19.4 Current methods of removing gypsum from C&DW
19.5 Minimum contamination levels for various uses of recovered aggregate
19.6 Current research and future needs
Chapter 20: Recycling asbestos-containing material (ACM) from construction and demolition waste (CDW)
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Classification of asbestos minerals, health effects and use of asbestos as a building material
20.3 The reclamation, disposal and recycling of asbestos-containing material (ACM)
20.4 Recycling cement asbestos for the production of concrete
20.5 Recycling cement asbestos in geopolymers
20.6 Future trends
Chapter 21: Remediation processes for wood treated with organic and/or inorganic preservatives
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Physical remediation processes for treated wood wastes
21.3 Bioremediation of treated wood wastes
21.4 Chemical remediation processes for treated wood wastes
21.5 Future trends
Chapter 22: An effective approach to utilize recycled aggregates (RAs) from alkali-silica reaction (ASR) affected Portland cement concrete
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Scope of the study
22.3 Materials and test methods
22.4 Results and discussion
22.5 Field implications
22.6 Recommendations
Chapter 23: Life-cycle assessment (LCA) of concrete with recycled aggregates (RAs)
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Properties of concrete with recycled concrete aggregates (RCA)
23.3 Life-cycle assessment (LCA) of concrete: allocation issues
23.4 A case study: LCA of recycled aggregate concrete (RAC) production compared to natural aggregate concrete (NAC) production
23.5 LCA of low-grade applications of RCA
23.6 LCA of waste management systems
23.7 Conclusions and future trends
23.8 Acknowledgement
Chapter 24: Assessing the potential environmental hazards of concrete made using recycled aggregates (RAs)
Abstract:
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Methods for assessing the potential hazard of construction materials and wastes
24.3 Pollutant emissions from concrete materials
24.4 Recycled aggregates (RAs): properties and intrinsic potential hazards
24.5 Concrete materials containing RAs: properties and potential hazards
24.6 Conclusions
Index
Description
The civil engineering sector accounts for a significant percentage of global material and energy consumption and is a major contributor of waste material. The ability to recycle and reuse concrete and demolition waste is critical to reducing environmental impacts in meeting national, regional and global environmental targets. Handbook of recycled concrete and demolition waste summarises key recent research in achieving these goals.
Part one considers techniques for managing construction and demolition waste, including waste management plans, ways of estimating levels of waste, the types and optimal location of waste recycling plants and the economics of managing construction and demolition waste. Part two reviews key steps in handling construction and demolition waste. It begins with a comparison between conventional demolition and construction techniques before going on to discuss the preparation, refinement and quality control of concrete aggregates produced from waste. It concludes by assessing the mechanical properties, strength and durability of concrete made using recycled aggregates. Part three includes examples of the use of recycled aggregates in applications such as roads, pavements, high-performance concrete and alkali-activated or geopolymer cements. Finally, the book discusses environmental and safety issues such as the removal of gypsum, asbestos and alkali-silica reaction (ASR) concrete, as well as life-cycle analysis of concrete with recycled aggregates.
Handbook of recycled concrete and demolition waste is a standard reference for all those involved in the civil engineering sector, as well as academic researchers in the field.
Key Features
- Summarises key recent research in recycling and reusing concrete and demolition waste to reduce environmental impacts and meet national, regional and global environmental targets
- Considers techniques for managing construction and demolition waste, including waste management plans, ways of estimating levels of waste, the types and optimal location of waste recycling plants
- Reviews key steps in handling construction and demolition waste
Readership
Civil engineers; Architects and researchers who are looking at environment issues or recycling of aggregates in civil engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096906
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857096821
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal Editor
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal is a Senior Researcher in the C-TAC Research Centre at the University of Minho, Portugal. He has authored almost 300 publications, including 96 in ISI Web of Science-WoS and 92 on Scopus. Having received 798 citations in WoS (h-index=15) and 1125 citations on Scopus (h-index=18). He has a SCI Platinum h=30 the highest in the field of civil in Portugal. He has also been the Lead Editor of 14 international books, with more than 500 contributors from 52 countries in the five continents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, C-TAC Research Centre, University of Minho, Portugal
Yining Ding Editor
Yining Ding is Professor in the Institute of Structural Engineering at Dalian University of Technology, China. He has published over 100 papers in three languages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dalian University of Technology, China