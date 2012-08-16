Handbook of Radioactivity Analysis
3rd Edition
Description
The updated and much expanded 3e of the Handbook of Radioactivity Analysis is an authoritative reference providing the principles, practical techniques, and procedures for the accurate measurement of radioactivity from the very low levels encountered in the environment to higher levels measured in radioisotope research, clinical laboratories, biological sciences, radionuclide standardization, nuclear medicine, nuclear power, and fuel cycle facilities and in the implementation of nuclear forensic analysis and nuclear safeguards. The book describes the basic principles of radiation detection and measurement and the preparation of samples from a wide variety of matrices, assists the investigator or technician in the selection and use of appropriate radiation detectors, and presents state-of-the-art methods of analysis. Fundamentals of radiation properties, radionuclide decay, the calculations involved, and methods of detection provide the basis for a thorough understanding of the analytical procedures. The Handbook of Radioactivity Analysis, 3e, is suitable as a teaching text for university and professional training courses.
Key Features
- The only comprehensive reference that describes the principles of detection and practical applications of every type of radioactivity detector currently used. The new 3e is broader in scope, with revised and expanded chapters, new authors, and seven new chapters on Alpha Spectrometry, Radionuclide Standardization, Radioactive Aerosol Measurements, Environmental Radioactivity Monitoring, Marine Radioactivity Analysis, Nuclear Forensic Analysis and Analytical Techniques in Nuclear Safeguards
- Discusses in detail the principles, theory and practice applied to all types of radiation detection and measurement, making it useful for both teaching and research
Readership
University students and laboratory researchers in the chemical and biological sciences. Scientists in research institutions in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and biological sciences. Nuclear power plants. Departments of Health Physics. Environment and waste management organzations. Atomic energy organizations.
Table of Contents
Acronyms
Acronyms, Abbreviations and Symbols
Foreword
Foreword to the Third Edition
Preface
Preface to the Third Edition
Chapter 1. Radiation Physics and Radionuclide Decay
I Introduction
II Discovery and Early Characterization of Radioactivity
III Basic Units and Definitions
IV Properties of the Nucleus
V Naturally Occurring Radionuclides
VI Artificially Produced Radionuclides
VII Nuclear Reactions
VIII Particulate Radiation
IX Electromagnetic Radiation – Photons
X Interaction of Electromagnetic Radiation with Matter
XI Radioactive Nuclear Recoil
XII Cosmic Radiation
XIII Radiation Dose
XIV Stopping Power and Linear Energy Transfer
XV Radionuclide Decay, Ingrowth, and Equilibrium
XVI Radioactivity Units and Radionuclide Mass
REFERENCES
Chapter 2. Radioactivity Counting Statistics
I Introduction
II Statistical Distributions
III Analysis of a Sample of Results
IV Statistical Inference
V Regression
VI Detection Limits
VII Metrology Applications
REFERENCES
Relevant Statistical References Tables
Chapter 3. Gas Ionization Detectors
I Introduction: Principles of Radiation Detection by Gas Ionization
II Characterization of Gas Ionization Detectors
III Definition of Operating Characteristics of Gas Ionization Detectors
IV Ion Chambers
V Proportional Gas Ionization Detectors
VI Geiger–Müller Counters
VII Special Types of Ionization Detectors
REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Solid-State Nuclear Track Detectors
Part 1 Elements
II Detector Materials and Classification of Solid-State Nuclear Track Detectors
III Recordable Particles with Solid-State Nuclear Track Detectors
IV Track Formation Mechanisms and Criteria
V Track Revelation
VI Particle Identification
VII Track Fading and Annealing
VIII Instrumentation
Part 2 Applications
II Physical Sciences and Nuclear Technology
III Earth and Planetary Sciences
IV Life and Environmental Sciences
V NanoTechnology and Radiation Induced Material Modifications
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 5. Semiconductor Detectors
I Introduction
II Ge Detectors
III Si Detectors
IV Spectroscopic Analyses with Semiconductor Detectors
REFERENCES
Chapter 6. Alpha Spectrometry
I Introduction
II Alpha Decay and Alpha-Emitting Nuclides
III Detection Systems
IV Characteristics of the Alpha Spectrum
V Radiochemical Processing
VI Determination of Alpha Activity and Recovery
VII Quality Control
VIII Conclusions
REFERENCES
Chapter 7. Liquid Scintillation Analysis: Principles and Practice
I Introduction
II Basic Theory
III Liquid Scintillation Counter (Lsc) or Analyzer (LSA)
IV Quench in Liquid Scintillation Counting
V Methods of Quench Correction in Liquid Scintillation Counting
VI Analysis of X-Ray, Gamma-Ray, Atomic Electron and Positron Emitters
VII Common Interferences in Liquid Scintillation Counting
VIII Multiple Radionuclide Analysis
IX Radionuclide Standardization
X Neutron/Gamma-Ray Measurement and Discrimination
XI Double Beta (ββ) Decay Detection and Measurement
XII Detection and Measurement of Neutrinos
XIII Microplate Scintillation and Luminescence Counting
XIV PERALS and LS Alpha-Spectrometry with LAAPDs
XV Simultaneous α/β Analysis
XVI Plastic Scintillators in LSC
XVII Scintillation in Noble Liquids
XVIII Radionuclide Identification
XIX Air Luminescence Counting
XX Liquid Scintillation Counter Performance
REFERENCES
Chapter 8. Sample Preparation Techniques for Liquid Scintillation Analysis
I Introduction
II LSC Cocktail Components1
III Dissolution
IV Solubilization2
V Combustion
VI Comparison of Sample Oxidation and Solubilization Techniques3
VII Carbon Dioxide Trapping and Counting4
VIII Biological Samples Encountered in Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion
IX Filter and Membrane Counting5
X Sample Stability Troubleshooting
XI Swipe Assays
XII Preparation and Use of Quench Curves in Liquid Scintillation Counting6
XIII Environmental Sample Preparation7
XIV Waste Cocktails – Environmental Consequences
Acknowledgment
REFERENCES
Chapter 9. Environmental Liquid Scintillation Analysis
I Introduction
II Low-Level Liquid Scintillation Counting Theory
III α/β Discrimination
IV Analysis of /β-Emitting Radionuclides
V Analysis of Radionuclides from Natural Decay Series
VI Analysis of Transuranium Elements
VII Analysis of 14C in Fuels Containing Biogenic Materials
VIII Spectrum Deconvolution Methods in Environmental Analysis
REFERENCES
Chapter 10. Environmental Radioactivity Monitoring
I Introduction: Objective of Environmental Monitoring
II Types of Monitoring Programs
III Fundamentals of Environmental Monitoring
IV Monitoring for Internal Exposure
V Monitoring for External Exposure
VI Mobile Monitoring
REFERENCES
Chapter 11. Radioactive Aerosol Analysis
I Introduction
II Radioactive Aerosol Sampling and Measurement
III Radioactive Aerosols in Ambient Air
IV Residence Time of Radioactive Aerosols
REFERENCES
Chapter 12. Marine Radioactivity Analysis
I Introduction
II Sampling Techniques
III Underwater Gamma-ray Spectrometry
IV Analysis of Natural Radionuclides
V Analysis of Anthropogenic Radionuclides
VI Activity Measurement Techniques
VII Analysis of Radioactive Particles
VIII Management of Data Quality
IX Marine Radioactivity Databases
X Marine Radioactivity Studies – Examples
XI Conclusions
Acknowledgements
REFERENCES
Chapter 13. Inorganic Mass Spectrometry of Radionuclides
I Introduction
II Principles of Mass Spectrometric Techniques and Instrumentation
III Analytical Considerations and Special Requirements
IV Applications
V Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 14. Radionuclide Standardization
I Introduction
II Absolute Direct Methods
III Solid-Angle Primary Methods
IV Relative Methods
V Reference Systems
VI Preparation of Radioactive Samples
REFERENCES
Chapter 15. Cherenkov Counting
I Introduction
II Discovery of Cherenkov Radiation
III Theory and Properties of Cherenkov Radiation
IV Quenching and Quench Correction
V Cherenkov Counting Parameters
VI Cherenkov Counting in the Dry State
VII Radionuclide Analysis with Silica Aerogels
VIII Cherenkov Counting in Microplate Format
IX Multiple Radionuclide Analysis
X Radionuclide Standardization
XI Gamma-Ray Detection
XII Particle Identification
XIII Neutrino Detection and Measurement
XIV Applications in Radionuclide Analysis
XV Advantages and Disadvantages in Radionuclide Analysis
XVI Recommendations in Radionuclide Analysis
REFERENCES
Chapter 16. Solid Scintillation Analysis
I Introduction
II Principles of Solid Scintillation
III Solid Scintillation Analyzer
IV Concepts and Principles of Solid Scintillation Analysis
V Automated Solid Scintillation Analyzers
VI Detection of Neutrons
VII Scintillation In Plastic Media
VIII n/γ Pulse Shape Discrimination
IX Bonner Sphere Neutron Spectrometry
X Lucas Cell
XI Phoswich Detectors
XII Neutrino Interactions
XIII Double Beta (ββ) Decay Measurements
XIV Scintillating Bolometers
REFERENCES
Chapter 17. Flow-Cell Analysis
I Introduction
II HPLC Flow Scintillation Analyzers
III Principles of Flow Scintillation Counting
IV Flow Scintillator Selection
V Dual-Functionality Flow-Cell Detectors
VI Flow-cell Radionuclide Analysis Sequential to Separation
VII Stopped-Flow Detection
VIII Flow-Cell Effluent Water Monitors
IX Single-Radionuclide Analysis in HPLC
X Dual-Radionuclide Analysis
XI On-Line HPLC-FSA and Mass Spectrometry (MS)1
XII On-Line FSA and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)2
XIII On-Line HPLC-FSA-MS-NMR
REFERENCES
Chapter 18. Automated Radiochemical Separation, Analysis, and Sensing
I Introduction
II Radiochemical Separations
III Automation of Radiochemical Analysis using Flow Injection or Sequential Injection Fluidics
IV Selected Radiochemical Analysis Examples
V Automation using Robotics
VI Automated Monitors for Industrial-Scale Nuclear Processes
VII Radionuclide Sensors and Systems for Water Monitoring
VIII Medical Isotope Generation
IX Discussion
REFERENCES
Chapter 19. High-Resolution Beta Imaging
I Introduction
II Autoradiography Principles
III Energy-storage Latent Imaging
IV Particle-counting Imaging Systems
V Comparative Use of the Different Techniques
VI Other Applications
VII Perspectives and Future Developments
VIII Conclusions
REFERENCES
Chapter 20. Analytical Techniques in Nuclear Safeguards
I Introduction
II Photon-based Assay for Safeguards
III Neutron-based Assay for Safeguards
IV Calorimetric Assay
REFERENCES
Chapter 21. Nuclear Forensics
I Introduction
II The Origins of Nuclear Forensics
III National Objectives
IV Nuclear Attribution
V Nuclear Forensic Interpretation
VI Validated Signatures
VII Analytical Results
VIII Validated Methods
IX Quality Assurance
X Sampling
XI Conclusions
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
APPENDIX A: Table of Radioactive Isotopes
APPENDIX B: Particle Range–energy Correlations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 16th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123848734
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123848741
About the Editor
Michael L'Annunziata
Michael F. L’Annunziata, Ph.D. appears with a detailed biography in the annual editions of Who’s Who in the World from 1987 to 2016 and Who’s Who in America from 2000 to 2016. He majored in chemistry with a BSc degree from St. Edward's University in 1965; and he was awarded MSc and PhD degrees from the University of Arizona, Tucson in 1967 and 1970, respectively, and an Honorary Teaching Degree from the Central University of Ecuador in 1978. His graduate thesis research in the 1960s, financed by the then U.S. Atomic Energy Commission directed by Nobel laureate Glenn T. Seaborg, dealt with the analysis of radioactive strontium-89 and strontium-90 in the environment and the remediation of soils contaminated with strontium-90 in the event of nuclear fallout. L’Annunziata was a member of the Board of Governors, International Science Programs at Uppsala University between 1988 and 1991. He was Head of Fellowships and Training at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria from 1987-1991 and has served as IAEA Expert on peaceful applications of nuclear energy for development to over 50 countries of the world from 1976 to 2007. His main research interests have been focused on the development of chemical and instrumental methods for the detection and measurement of radioactive nuclides in the environment and the application of radioactive tracers in biological research. L'Annunziata was first to demonstrate in 1971 the separation of strontium-90 from its daughter nuclide yttrium-90 by electrophoresis as a potential method for strontium-90 analysis (J. Chem. Educ. 48, 700-703). He was the first to postulate in 1970 and 1975 the soil microbial epimerization of myo-inositol to other inositol isomers as a source of inositol phosphate isomers in soils (University of Arizona, Ph.D. dissertation, 1970 (http://dissexpress.umi.com/dxweb/search.html) and SSSA Journal 30(2), 377-379) and to demonstrate in 1977, with the use of radioactive carbon-14, the soil microbial epimerization of myo-inositol to D-chiro-inositol as a mechanism for the origin of the unique inositol phosphate isomers in soils (SSSA Journal 41(4), 733-736). Michael F. L’Annunziata was Honorary Professor at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China in 1992. He has authored several books among which his recent book entitled "Radioactivity: Introduction and History" published by Elsevier was on the LibraryJournal’s Best Sellers List in Physics..
Affiliations and Expertise
Oceanside, CA, USA
Reviews
"This mighty hardback of almost 1400 US letter-sized pages is the third edition of this handbook to appear, 24 years after the first edition. It has been enlarged by 7 chapters over its predecessor – now a total of 21 – and all the other chapters have been updated in what has surely become one of the standard reference works for those working in both academia and industry in detection, measurement and analysis in the area of radioactivity."--Synthesis 44 (2012)