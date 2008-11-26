Handbook of Quantum Logic and Quantum Structures
1st Edition
Quantum Logic
Description
Quantum mechanics is said to be the most successful physical theory ever. It is, in fact, unique in its success when applied to concrete physical problems. On the other hand, however, it raises profound conceptual problems that are equally unprecedented. Quantum logic, the topic of this volume, can be described as an attempt to cast light on the puzzle of quantum mechanics from the point of view of logic.
Since its inception in the famous 1936 paper by Birkhoff and von Neumann entitled, “The logic of quantum mechanics,” quantum logic has undergone an enormous development. Various schools of thought and approaches have emerged, and there are a variety of technical results. The chapters of this volume constitute a comprehensive presentation of the main schools, approaches and results in the field of quantum logic.
Key Features
• Authored by eminent scholars in the field • Material presented is of recent origin representing the frontier of the subject. • Provides the most comprehensive and varied discussion of Quantum Mechanics available.
Table of Contents
Foreword -Dvurecenski Editorial Preface -Engesser-Gabbay-Lehmann 1.) The Birkho®-von Neumann Concept of Quantum Logic -Redei 2.) Quantum Logic a Logic -Pavicic-MegillIs 3.) Is Logic Empirical -Bacciagaluppi 4.) Quantum Axiomatics -Aerts 5.) Quantum Logic and Nonclassical Logics -Cattaneo-Dalla Chiara-Giuntini-Paoli 6.) Soler's Theorem -Prestel 7.) Operational Quantum Logic: A Survey and Analysis -Moore-Valckenborgh 8.) Test Spaces -Wilce 9.) Lehmann Nonmonotonicity and Holicity in Quantum Logic -Engesser-Gabbay- 10.) Gentzen Methods in Quantum Logic -Nishimura 11.) Extending Classical Logic for Reasoning about Quantum Systems - Chadha-Mateus-Sernadas-Sernadas 12.) Quantum Logic and Categorical Logic -Abramsky-Coecke 13.) Quantum Logic and Linear Logic -Abramsky-Coecke 14.) Contexts in Quantum, Classical and Partition Logics -Svozil 15.) A Quantum Logic of Down Below -Bruza-Widdows-Woods 16.) A Completeness Theorem of Quantum Set Theory -Titani
Details
- No. of pages:
- 726
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 26th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931661
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528698
About the Editor
Kurt Engesser
Affiliations and Expertise
Kings College London, London, UK
Dov M. Gabbay
Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College London, UK
Daniel Lehmann
Affiliations and Expertise
Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel