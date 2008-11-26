Handbook of Quantum Logic and Quantum Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528698, 9780080931661

Handbook of Quantum Logic and Quantum Structures

1st Edition

Quantum Logic

Editors: Kurt Engesser Dov M. Gabbay Daniel Lehmann
eBook ISBN: 9780080931661
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528698
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th November 2008
Page Count: 726
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
225.00
191.25
220.00
187.00
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Quantum mechanics is said to be the most successful physical theory ever. It is, in fact, unique in its success when applied to concrete physical problems. On the other hand, however, it raises profound conceptual problems that are equally unprecedented. Quantum logic, the topic of this volume, can be described as an attempt to cast light on the puzzle of quantum mechanics from the point of view of logic.

Since its inception in the famous 1936 paper by Birkhoff and von Neumann entitled, “The logic of quantum mechanics,” quantum logic has undergone an enormous development. Various schools of thought and approaches have emerged, and there are a variety of technical results. The chapters of this volume constitute a comprehensive presentation of the main schools, approaches and results in the field of quantum logic.

Key Features

• Authored by eminent scholars in the field • Material presented is of recent origin representing the frontier of the subject. • Provides the most comprehensive and varied discussion of Quantum Mechanics available.

Table of Contents

Foreword -Dvurecenski Editorial Preface -Engesser-Gabbay-Lehmann 1.) The Birkho®-von Neumann Concept of Quantum Logic -Redei 2.) Quantum Logic a Logic -Pavicic-MegillIs 3.) Is Logic Empirical -Bacciagaluppi 4.) Quantum Axiomatics -Aerts 5.) Quantum Logic and Nonclassical Logics -Cattaneo-Dalla Chiara-Giuntini-Paoli 6.) Soler's Theorem -Prestel 7.) Operational Quantum Logic: A Survey and Analysis -Moore-Valckenborgh 8.) Test Spaces -Wilce 9.) Lehmann Nonmonotonicity and Holicity in Quantum Logic -Engesser-Gabbay- 10.) Gentzen Methods in Quantum Logic -Nishimura 11.) Extending Classical Logic for Reasoning about Quantum Systems - Chadha-Mateus-Sernadas-Sernadas 12.) Quantum Logic and Categorical Logic -Abramsky-Coecke 13.) Quantum Logic and Linear Logic -Abramsky-Coecke 14.) Contexts in Quantum, Classical and Partition Logics -Svozil 15.) A Quantum Logic of Down Below -Bruza-Widdows-Woods 16.) A Completeness Theorem of Quantum Set Theory -Titani

Details

No. of pages:
726
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080931661
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444528698

About the Editor

Kurt Engesser

Affiliations and Expertise

Kings College London, London, UK

Dov M. Gabbay

Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK

Daniel Lehmann

Affiliations and Expertise

Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.