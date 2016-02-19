Handbook of Psychobiology
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Psychobiology presents an integrative overview of psychobiology and covers topics ranging from pathways in the central nervous system to principles of neuronal development; chemical pathways in the brain; the role of neurotransmitters in the regulation of behavior; and the biological basis of memory. Vertebrate sensory and motor systems are also discussed, along with the psychobiology of attention and neurological aspects of learning.
This handbook consists of 21 chapters divided into four sections and opens with an introduction to neural mechanisms underlying the behavior of invertebrates, followed by a comparison of the visual behavior of humans and arthropods. The next sections explore the chemistry of behavior, the sensory and motor systems of vertebrates, and integration and regulation in the brain. Visual perception and visual coding, central auditory processing, and auditory localization are considered, together with motor coordination, neurophysiological aspects of dreaming, cognition, and language. The final chapter is devoted to some of the philosophical issues surrounding perception. This monograph will be of value to psychologists, biologists, physiologists, and others in fields ranging from biochemistry and linguistics to invertebrate neurophysiology and perceptual phenomenology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I. Foundations of Psychobiology
Chapter 1 Neural Mechanisms Underlying Behavior of Invertebrates
Introduction
Strategies
Neuronal Machinery Controlling Behavior
Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Similarities in the Visual Behavior of Arthropods and Men
Introduction
Keeping Still
Looking Around
Locating Targets
Tracking
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Anatomical Methods for Tracing Connections in the Central Nervous System
Introduction
Preparation of the Material
Study of Pathways in Normal Brains
Experimental Methods for the Tracing of Pathways
Operative Procedures
Stereotaxic Atlases
References
Chapter 4 The Perfectible Brain: Principles of Neuronal Development
Introduction: Invariant and Variable
Components of the Nervous System
Two Neuronal Archetypes: Macroneurons and Microneurons
Determinants of Neuronal Invariance
Determinants of Neuronal Variability
References
Part II. The Chemistry of Behavior
Chapter 5 Chemical Pathways in the Brain
Introduction
Distribution of NA, DA, and 5-HT
Distribution of ACh Esterase
Distribution of GAB A and Glycine
References
Chapter 6 Central Neurotransmitters and the Regulation of Behavior
Introduction
Dopamine
Noradrenaline
Acetylcholine
Transmitter Interactions
Problems for Future Studies
References
Chapter 7 Biochemical Approaches to the Biological Basis of Memory
Introduction
Current Status of Knowledge
Tentative Guidelines for Recognizing Learning- Related Cerebral Neurochemical Events
Future Directions for Research in this Area
References
Part III. Vertebrate Sensory and Motor Systems
Chapter 8 Central Visual Processing
The Trigger Feature Hypothesis
The Visual Pathway
Patterns of Synthesis
References
Chapter 9 What Does Visual Perception Tell Us about Visual Coding
Introduction
Simultaneous and Successive Contrast
Adaptation during Very Steady Fixation Contingent Aftereffects
Neurophysiological Models of Simple Aftereffects
Spatial Frequency Response: Luminance Gratings
Spatial Frequency Analysis
Feature Detection
Higher Perceptual Processes
References
Chapter 10 Central Auditory Processing
Introduction
Cochlear Nucleus
Inferior Colliculus
Medial Geniculate Body
Auditory Cortex
Central Auditory Processing: Conclusion References
Chapter 11 Auditory Localization
Introduction
Classic Experiments
Role of Orientation
References
Chapter 12 The Somatosensory System
Models of the Brain
The Dorsal Column-Medial Lemniscal System
References
Chapter 13 The Chemical Senses: A Systematic Approach
The Parameters: Two Approaches
Related Problem Areas
General Summary
References
Chapter 14 Motor Coordination: Central and Peripheral Control during Eye-Head Movement
Introduction
Structure of Eye-Head Motor Coordination
Triggered Eye-Head Movements
Central Programming of Eye-Head Movements: Electromyographic Findings
Interactions between the Central Program and Afferent Reflex Activity
Compensatory Eye Movements
Strategies of Motor Coordination
References
Part IV. Integration and Regulation in the Brain
Chapter 15 Psychobiology of Attention
Introduction
Alertness
Selective Attention
Conscious Processing
Summary
References
Chapter 16 Some Trends in the Neurological Study of Learning
Introduction
Approaches to the Study of the Neural Basis of Learning
Learning after Removal of Nervous Tissue
Environment, Learning, and the Brain
Sleep as a Pattern of Brain Organization Necessary for Fixation of Learning
Conclusion
References
Chapter 17 The Function of Dreaming: A Neurophysiologists Point of View
A Neurophysiological Dissection of Dreaming and Its Priming Mechanism
The Evolution of Dreaming
The Function of Dreaming
References
Chapter 18 Cognition and Peripheralist-Centralist Controversies in Motivation and Emotion
Introduction
The Experiment
The Effects of the Manipulations on Emotional State
Peripheral and Central Theories of Emotion and Motivation
A Reexamination of Cannon’s Critique of Visceral Formulation of Emotion
References
Chapter 19 Brain Mechanisms and Behavior
Brain Bisection: A General Review
Partial Commissurotomy and Cerebral Localization of Function
Mapping the Flow of Cognitive Information with Commissurotomy
Cerebral Dynamics and Mental Functions
Recovery of Function
Cortical Mass and Cognitive Capability
References
Chapter 20 On the Origins of Language
Introduction
Iconic and Symbolic Communication
Experimental Anthropology
Laboratory-Field Combination
Words
Invented Words
Aesthetics and the Discovery of Basic Causal Relations
Conclusion
References
Chapter 21 Do We Need Cognitive Concepts
Introduction
Some Theory-Laden Terms
Evidence for Cognitive Processes
Cognitive Theories of Perception
Computer Analogies—The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach
What Is Cognition
Conclusion
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 655
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143868