Praise for the Second Edition:

"The clear goal of these volumes is to provide complete coverage of proteases. All known enzymes of this class are described. As a reference, this is a very worthwhile contribution. The goals of this book are well met...The major strength of this book is the comprehensive coverage...An essential reference for scientific research...A very impressive offering…Any investigator with a protease question should start here." --Doody’s, 2005



"This handbook would be very useful a reference for a library that serves graduate and post-graduate researchers in molecular biology and related fields." --E-STREAMS, 2005

"A very impressive offering. While many of the chapters are short, they provide essential information as well as appropriate references. Any investigator with a protease question should start here." --Doody’s



"The Handbook of Proteolytic Enzymes, Second Edition provides a structured and systematic, up-to-date account of the information about proteolytic enzymes...an indispensable reference for all researchers utilizing such enzymes in areas of organic chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology and molecular biology." --Carbohydrate Polymers, April 2005

"This handbook would be a very useful reference for a library that serves graduate and post-graduate researchers in molecular biology and related fields. However, the CD-ROM version may be significantly more useful than the print version, especially for workers adept with bioinformatics." --Rafael Garcia, Chemical