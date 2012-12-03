Handbook of Proteolytic Enzymes
3rd Edition
Description
Extensively revised and updated, the new edition of the highly regarded Handbook of Proteolytic Enzymes is an essential reference for biochemists, biotechnologists and molecular biologists. Edited by world-renowned experts in the field, this comprehensive work provides detailed information on all known proteolytic enzymes to date. This two-volume set unveils new developments on proteolytic enzymes which are being investigatedin pharmaceutical research for such diseases as HIV, Hepatitis C, and the common cold.
Volume I covers aspartic and metallo petidases while Volume II examines peptidases of cysteine, serine, threonine and unknown catalytic type. A CD-ROM accompanies the book containing fully searchable text, specialised scissile bond searches, 3-D color structures and much more.
Key Features
- The only comprehensive book on proteolytic enzymes
- Includes 671 chapters, each written by experts in their field, on proteolytic enzymes from all groups of living organisms and the viruses, including those that are currently major targets of pharmaceutical research
- Accompanying CD-ROM provides fully searchable text, 2D structures of peptidases in color and links directly to PubMed and MEROPS databases
- Each chapter describes in detail the enzyme name, its history, activity and specificity, structural chemistry, preparation, biological aspects and distinguishing features
- Over 1000 peptidases included
Readership
Biochemists, Biotechnologists, Molecular and Cell Biologists, Biophysicists, Pharmaceutical Researchers, Biomedical Researchers, and Food Science Researchers
Table of Contents
Aspartic Peptidases: Introduction: aspartic peptidases and their clans; Rous sarcoma virus retropepsin and avian myeloblastosis virus retropepsin; Pepsin F
Cysteine Peptidases: Introduction: the clans and families of cysteine peptidases; Coronavirus picornain-like cysteine proteinase; Calicivirus endopeptidases
Metallopeptidases: Introduction: metallopeptidases and their clans; Ophiolysin; Philodryas venom metalloproteinases
Serine Peptidases: Introduction: unsequenced serine peptidases; Muramoyl-pentapeptide carboxypeptidase; Tail-specific protease
Threonine Peptidases: Introduction: clan PB containing N-terminal nucleophile peptidases; HslVU protease; Glycosylasparaginase and other self-processing N-terminal nucleophile amidohydrolases
Unclassified Peptidases: Introduction: peptidases of unknown catalytic type; Murein tetrapeptide LD-carboxypeptidases; Tubulinyl-Tyr carboxypeptidase
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4094
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 3rd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123822208
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123822192
About the Editor
Alan Barrett
Affiliations and Expertise
Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, Cambridge, U.K.
Neil Rawlings
Affiliations and Expertise
Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, Cambridge, U.K.
J. Woessner
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Miami, Florida, U.S.A.
Reviews
Praise for the Second Edition:
"The clear goal of these volumes is to provide complete coverage of proteases. All known enzymes of this class are described. As a reference, this is a very worthwhile contribution. The goals of this book are well met...The major strength of this book is the comprehensive coverage...An essential reference for scientific research...A very impressive offering…Any investigator with a protease question should start here." --Doody’s, 2005
"This handbook would be very useful a reference for a library that serves graduate and post-graduate researchers in molecular biology and related fields." --E-STREAMS, 2005
"A very impressive offering. While many of the chapters are short, they provide essential information as well as appropriate references. Any investigator with a protease question should start here." --Doody’s
"The Handbook of Proteolytic Enzymes, Second Edition provides a structured and systematic, up-to-date account of the information about proteolytic enzymes...an indispensable reference for all researchers utilizing such enzymes in areas of organic chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology and molecular biology." --Carbohydrate Polymers, April 2005
"This handbook would be a very useful reference for a library that serves graduate and post-graduate researchers in molecular biology and related fields. However, the CD-ROM version may be significantly more useful than the print version, especially for workers adept with bioinformatics." --Rafael Garcia, Chemical