1 Introduction to the science of fibers

Anthony R. Bunsell

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Units of measure for fibers and their structures

1.3 Fineness and flexibility

1.4 Typical fiber properties

1.5 Statistical nature of fiber properties

1.6 Conclusions

References

2 Testing and characterization of fibers

Anthony R. Bunsell, Sébastien Joann<ES, Alba Marcellan

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Determining fiber dimensions

2.3 From the fiber surface morphology to its internal structure

2.4 Mechanical characterization

2.5 High temperature characterization

2.6 Conclusion

References

Further reading

Part One Animal fibres

3 Properties of wool

Michael G. Huson

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Structure of wool

3.3 Models and theories of strength

3.4 Methods of measurement

3.5 Tensile failure

3.6 Applications and examples

3.7 Future trends

3.8 Sources of further information and advice

References

4 Physical, chemical, and tensile properties of cashmere, mohair, alpaca, and other rare animal fibers

Bruce A. McGregor

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Structure

4.3 Tensile properties of fibers and textile products

4.4 Examples based on textile applications

4.5 Sources of further information

References

5 Silk: fibers, films, and compositesdtypes, processing, structure, and mechanics

Philippe Colomban, Vincent Jauzein

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Silk

5.3 Mechanical properties and microstructure

5.4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

6 Engineering properties of spider silk

Frank K. Ko, Lynn Y. Wan

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Structure

6.3 Tensile properties and constitutive model

6.4 Other engineering properties

6.5 Engineering properties of man-made spider silk

6.6 Summary and conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Part Two Plant fibres

7 Tensile properties of cotton fibers: importance, research, and limitations

Yehia Elmogahzy, Ramsis Farag

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The structural integrity of cotton fiber

7.3 The relationship between cotton fiber structure and fiber strength

7.4 Testing methods of the tensile behavior of cotton fibers

7.5 Strength characterization: the stressestrain curve

7.6 Tenacity or specific stress of cotton fibers

7.7 Breaking elongation (strain)

7.8 Stiffness or tensile rigidity of cotton fibers: the elastic modulus

7.9 The yield point

7.10 The toughness of cotton fibers

7.11 Cotton fiber elastic recovery

7.12 Adjustment for moisture content in cotton fiber strength testing

7.13 The harvesting process

7.14 The ginning process

7.15 The spinning preparation process

7.16 The spinning process

7.17 The fiber-to-yarn relationships in the context of the tensile behavior of cotton fibers

References

Further reading

8 Tensile properties of flax fibers

Christophe Baley, Antoine Le Duigou, Claudine Morvan, Alain Bourmaud

8.1 Introduction: general data on flax, culture, and use of flax fibers

8.2 From plant to fibers

8.3 Single flax fiber description

8.4 Tensile mechanical properties of elementary flax fiber

8.5 Remarks on the use of flax fibers in the composite materials

8.5 Conclusion

References

9 Hemp, jute, banana, kenaf, ramie, sisal fibers

Manickam Ramesh

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Plant growth and harvesting techniques

9.3 Plant fiber extraction and separation process

9.4 Treatment and modification of plant fibers

9.5 Plant fibers

9.6 Properties of plant fibers

9.7 Plant fibers as reinforcements in biocomposites

9.8 Future prospects

9.9 Conclusion

References

Part Three Regenerated fibres

10 Regenerated cellulosic fibers

Avinash P. Manian, Tung Pham, Thomas Bechtold

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manufacturing processes

10.3 Supramolecular structure

10.4 Manufacturing process variables

10.5 Summary

References

11 Structure and behavior of collagen fibers

Frederick H. Silver, Michael Jaffe, Ruchit G. Shah

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Collagen molecular structure

11.3 Supramolecular structure of collagen

11.4 Collagen crosslinking

11.5 Collagen self-assembly

11.6 Viscoelastic behavior of collagen fibers

11.7 Viscoelasticity of self-assembled type I collagen fibers

11.8 Collagen fiber failure

11.9 Nondestructive methods for studying mechanical behavior

of collagen fibers and tissues

11.10 Mechanotransduction

11.11 Conclusions

References

12 The chemistry, manufacture, and tensile behavior of polyamide fibers

Jirí Militký, Mohanapriya Venkataraman, Rajesh Mishra

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Polyamide types

12.3 Morphology of polyamide fibers

12.4 Production and processing of polyamide fibers

12.5 Tensile properties of polyamide fibers

12.6 Failure mechanisms in polyamide fibers

12.7 Conclusion

References

Further reading

13 Tensile failure of polyester fibers

Jirí Militký

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Chemistry and production of polyester fibers

13.3 Processing and structure evolution in polyester fibers

13.4 Mechanical behavior of polyester fibers

13.5 Fibers containing naphthalene rings

13.6 Conclusions

References

Further reading

14 Tensile properties of polypropylene fibers

Emmanuel Richaud, Bruno Fayolle, Peter Davies

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Polypropylene structure and properties

14.3 Polypropylene fiber processing

14.4 Initial tensile properties

14.5 Fiber durability

14.6 Example of PP fiber ropes in service

14.7 Conclusions

References

15 Polyacrylonitrile fibers

Bhupender S. Gupta, Mehdi Afshari

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Preparation of acrylonitrile

15.3 Polymerization of acrylonitrile polymer

15.4 Stereoregularity and chain conformation of polyacrylonitrile

15.5 Acrylic fiber manufacturing

15.6 Structure of acrylic fibers

15.7 Physical properties of acrylic fibers

15.8 Carbon fiber precursor

15.9 Failure mechanisms of acrylic fibers

15.10 Conclusions

References

16 Tensile fatigue of thermoplastic fibers

Anthony R. Bunsell, J. Martin Herrera Ramirez, Christophe Le Clerc

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Principles of tensile fatigue

16.3 The tensile and fatigue failures of thermoplastic textile fibers produced by melt spinning

16.4 Mechanisms involved in fiber fatigue

16.5 Tensile and fatigue failure at elevated temperatures and in structures

16.6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Part Four High performance reinforcing synthetic fibres

17 Liquid crystalline organic fibers and their mechanical behavior

Alessandro Pegoretti, Matteo Traina

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Liquid crystalline aromatic polyamide fibers

17.3 Liquid crystalline aromatic heterocyclic fibers

17.4 Liquid crystalline aromatic copolyester fibers

17.5 Applications and examples

References

18 The manufacture, properties, and applications of high-strength, high-modulus polyethylene fibers

Martin Vlasblom

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Manufacture

18.3 Fiber characteristics

18.4 Properties

18.5 Processing

18.6 Applications

References

19 The structure and properties of glass fibers

Frank R. Jones, Norman T. Huff

19.1 Introduction

19.2 The nature of glass

19.3 Fibre manufacture

19.4 Strength of glass fibers

19.5 Protection of fibers for strength retention

19.6 Recycling of glass fibres

19.7 Summary

References

20 Basalt fibers

Jirí Militký, Rajesh Mishra, Hafsa Jamshaid

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Composition and production of basalt fibers

20.3 Properties of basalt fibers

20.4 Influence of temperature on mechanical behavior of basalt fibers

20.5 Influence of acids and alkalis on mechanical behavior of basalt fibers

20.6 Basalt filaments and fibers in composites

20.7 Conclusions

References

Further reading

21 The properties of carbon fibers

Bradley A. Newcomb, Han G. Chae

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Manufacturing

21.3 Mechanical properties

21.4 Thermal and electrical properties

21.5 Next-generation carbon fibers

References

22 Small-diameter silicon carbide fibers

Anthony R. Bunsell

22.1 Introduction

22.2 First-generation silicon carbide fibers

22.3 Second-generation small-diameter silicon carbide fibers

22.4 Third-generation small-diameter silicon carbide fibers

22.5 Surface coatings on silicon carbide fibers

22.6 Dielectric properties

22.7 Radiation resistance

22.8 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

23 Continuous oxide fibers

David Wilson

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Sol/gel fiber processing

23.3 Sol-gel chemistry and fiber microstructure

23.4 Comparative properties of oxide fibers

23.5 Fiber strength and properties

23.6 High-temperature fiber properties

23.7 Conclusions and future trends

23.8 Sources of further information

References

24 Fibers made by chemical vapor deposition

Xian Luo, Na Jin

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Boron fibers

24.3 Boron fiber production

24.4 Silicon carbide fiber

24.5 Conclusions

References