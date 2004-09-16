Handbook of Practice Nursing

This book is edited by two nurses who have extensive expertise and a strong commitment to general practice nursing. Its main focus is clinical care and it is a readily accessible and detailed guide to the key areas in general practice. All chapters have been written by experts in their particular fields and the majority also have a general practice nursing background. The content is evidence based and each chapter includes a section on further sources of information including web-based resources. Following on from the highly successful previous editions this handbook offers sound practical information and advice to nurses with a strong emphasis on patient care.