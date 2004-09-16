Handbook of Practice Nursing
3rd Edition
Description
This book is edited by two nurses who have extensive expertise and a strong commitment to general practice nursing. Its main focus is clinical care and it is a readily accessible and detailed guide to the key areas in general practice. All chapters have been written by experts in their particular fields and the majority also have a general practice nursing background. The content is evidence based and each chapter includes a section on further sources of information including web-based resources. Following on from the highly successful previous editions this handbook offers sound practical information and advice to nurses with a strong emphasis on patient care.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE - HEALTH PROMOTION & HEALTH EDUCATION
Women's health. Cervical and breast screening and abnormalities. Men's Health. Lifestyle advice. Vaccination. Travel Health.
SECTION TWO - DISEASE MANAGEMENT.
Asthma. COPD. Diabetes. Epilepsy. Hearth disease in primary care. Depression in primary care. Arthritis. Dermatology in general practice. Anticoagulation monitoring. User involvement in primary care.
SECTION THREE - HEALTH MAINTENANCE & CLINICAL PROCEDURES.
Minor illness. A new approach to Ear care. Wound management. Clinical procedures.
SECTION FOUR - MANAGEMENT AND PROFESSIONAL ISSUES
The use of IT in primary care. Accountability. Vulnerable adults and children. Employment issues. Health and safety. Research and evidence-based practice. Writing for publication. Index.
Details
576
- 576
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 16th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
9780702039669
- 9780702039669
About the Author
Jeannett Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Nurse Manager, MRC Epidemiology and Medical Care Unit, Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine, London, UK
Julia Lucas
Affiliations and Expertise
Practice Nurse Manager, Rosedean Surgery, Cornwall, UK