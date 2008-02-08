Handbook of Postsurgical Rehabilitation Guidelines for the Orthopedic Clinician
1st Edition
Description
Providing a wealth of guidelines and background information on postsurgical rehabilitation of the orthopedic patient in a convenient format, this portable reference is the therapist’s first choice for a quick overview of the rehabilitation plan following orthopedic surgery.
- Easy-to-follow phase-guideline boxes encapsulate crucial information for over 45 surgeries into phases of healing and rehabilitation covering goals, precautions, treatment strategies, and criteria for advancement — perfect for the busy clinical setting.
- Quickly find and review the information you need with convenient bulleted rehabilitation guideline tables.
- Succinct overviews of surgical procedures help you remember key details of surgical procedures.
- Brief overviews of rehabilitation plans let you quickly review the principles and strategies of rehabilitation that promote healing and recovery from orthopedic surgical procedures.
- Criteria for advancement help you determine when your patient is ready to advance to the next phase of rehabilitation.
- Editors and contributors from one of the world’s most prestigious orthopedic hospitals provide authoritative guidance on orthopedic rehabilitation.
Table of Contents
Section I. Arthroplasty Rehabilitation
1. Total Hip Arthroplasty
2. Total Knee Arthroplasty
3. Total Shoulder Arthroplasty
4. Total Elbow Arthroplasty
5. Metacarpophalangeal Joint Arthroplasty
6. Hip Fractures
Section II. Hand Rehabilitation
7. Elbow Fractures and Dislocations
8. Radial Head Replacement
9. Contracture Release of the Elbow
10. Hinged Dynamic External Fixation of the Elbow
11. Distal Radius Fractures
12. Scaphoid Fractures
13. Phalangeal and Metacarpal Phalangeal Fractures
14. Flexor Tendon Repairs
15. Extensor Tendon Repairs
16. Flexor Tenolysis
17. Upper Extremity Surgical Intervention in Patients with Cerebral Palsy: Musculotendinous Procedures
18. Ulnar Nerve Transposition
19. Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint Arthroplasty
20. Ulnar Collateral Ligament Repair
21. Volar Plate Arthroplasty
22. Proximal Interphalangeal (PIP) Joint Replacement
23. Dynamic External Fixation of the Proximal Interphalangeal (PIP) Joint
24. Dupuytren’s Fasciectomy
Section III. Pediatric Rehabilitation
25. Lower Extremity Surgical Intervention in Patients with Cerebral Palsy: Bone and Musculotendinous Procedures
26. Spinal Fusion in Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
27. Congenital Muscular Torticollis
Section IV: Spine rehabilitation
28. Lumbar Microdiscectomy
29. Osteoporosis (Including Kyphoplasty)
30. Adult Lumbar Spinal Fusion
Section V. Sports Medicine Rehabilitation
31. Hip Arthroscopy
32. Microfracture Procedure of the Knee
33. Patellar and Quadriceps Tendon Repair
34. Proximal and Distal Realignment
35. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
36. Posterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
37. Meniscal Repair and Transplantation
38. Achilles Tendon Repair
39. Lateral Ankle Reconstruction
40. Rotator Cuff Repair: Arthroscopic and Open
41. Subacromial Decompression
42. Anterior Stabilization Surgery
43. Posterior Stabilization Surgery
44. Superior Labrum Anterior to Posterior (SLAP) Repair
45. Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction
No. of pages: 464
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 8th February 2008
Imprint: Mosby
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079501