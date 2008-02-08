Handbook of Postsurgical Rehabilitation Guidelines for the Orthopedic Clinician - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323049399, 9780323079501

Handbook of Postsurgical Rehabilitation Guidelines for the Orthopedic Clinician

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780323079501
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th February 2008
Page Count: 464
Description

Providing a wealth of guidelines and background information on postsurgical rehabilitation of the orthopedic patient in a convenient format, this portable reference is the therapist’s first choice for a quick overview of the rehabilitation plan following orthopedic surgery.

Key Features

  • Easy-to-follow phase-guideline boxes encapsulate crucial information for over 45 surgeries into phases of healing and rehabilitation covering goals, precautions, treatment strategies, and criteria for advancement — perfect for the busy clinical setting.
  • Quickly find and review the information you need with convenient bulleted rehabilitation guideline tables.
  • Succinct overviews of surgical procedures help you remember key details of surgical procedures.
  • Brief overviews of rehabilitation plans let you quickly review the principles and strategies of rehabilitation that promote healing and recovery from orthopedic surgical procedures.
  • Criteria for advancement help you determine when your patient is ready to advance to the next phase of rehabilitation.
  • Editors and contributors from one of the world’s most prestigious orthopedic hospitals provide authoritative guidance on orthopedic rehabilitation.

Table of Contents

Section I. Arthroplasty Rehabilitation

1. Total Hip Arthroplasty

2. Total Knee Arthroplasty

3. Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

4. Total Elbow Arthroplasty

5. Metacarpophalangeal Joint Arthroplasty

6. Hip Fractures

Section II. Hand Rehabilitation

7. Elbow Fractures and Dislocations

8. Radial Head Replacement

9. Contracture Release of the Elbow

10. Hinged Dynamic External Fixation of the Elbow

11. Distal Radius Fractures

12. Scaphoid Fractures

13. Phalangeal and Metacarpal Phalangeal Fractures

14. Flexor Tendon Repairs

15. Extensor Tendon Repairs

16. Flexor Tenolysis

17. Upper Extremity Surgical Intervention in Patients with Cerebral Palsy: Musculotendinous Procedures

18. Ulnar Nerve Transposition

19. Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint Arthroplasty

20. Ulnar Collateral Ligament Repair

21. Volar Plate Arthroplasty

22. Proximal Interphalangeal (PIP) Joint Replacement

23. Dynamic External Fixation of the Proximal Interphalangeal (PIP) Joint

24. Dupuytren’s Fasciectomy

Section III. Pediatric Rehabilitation

25. Lower Extremity Surgical Intervention in Patients with Cerebral Palsy: Bone and Musculotendinous Procedures

26. Spinal Fusion in Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis

27. Congenital Muscular Torticollis

Section IV: Spine rehabilitation

28. Lumbar Microdiscectomy

29. Osteoporosis (Including Kyphoplasty)

30. Adult Lumbar Spinal Fusion

Section V. Sports Medicine Rehabilitation

31. Hip Arthroscopy

32. Microfracture Procedure of the Knee

33. Patellar and Quadriceps Tendon Repair

34. Proximal and Distal Realignment

35. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

36. Posterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

37. Meniscal Repair and Transplantation

38. Achilles Tendon Repair

39. Lateral Ankle Reconstruction

40. Rotator Cuff Repair: Arthroscopic and Open

41. Subacromial Decompression

42. Anterior Stabilization Surgery

43. Posterior Stabilization Surgery

44. Superior Labrum Anterior to Posterior (SLAP) Repair

45. Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction

