Handbook of Population and Family Economics, Volume 1AB
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Volume 1A: Introduction: Population and family economics (M.R. Rosenzweig, O. Stark). The Family. A survey of theories of the family (T.C. Bergstrom). The formation and dissolution of families: Why marry? Who marries whom? and what happens upon divorce (Y. Weiss). Intrahousehold distribution and the family (J.R. Behrman). Intergenerational and interhousehold economic links (J. Laitner). Fertility. The cost of children and the use of demographic variables in consumer demand (B.M.S. van Praag, M.F. Warnaar). The economics of fertility in developed countries (V.J. Hotz, J.A. Klerman and R.J. Willis). Demand for children in low income countries (T.P. Schultz). Mortality and Health. New findings on secular trends in nutrition and mortality: Some implications for population theory (R.W. Fogel). Determinants and consequences of the mortality and health of infants and children (K.I. Wolpin). Mortality and morbidity among adults and the elderly (R. Sickles, P. Taubman). Complete Index.
Volume 1B: Migration. Internal migration in developed countries (M.J. Greenwood). Internal migration in developing countries (R.E.B. Lucas). Economic impact of international migration and the economic performance of migrants (R.J. LaLonde, R.H. Topel). International migration and international trade (A. Razin, E. Sadka). Aging, Demographic Composition and the Economy. The economics of individual aging (M.D. Hurd). The economics of population aging (D.N. Weil). Demographic variables and income inequality (D. Lam). Aggregrate Population Change and Economic Growth. Population dynamics: Equilibrium, disequilibrium, and consequences of fluctuations (R.D. Lee). Growth models with endogenous population: A general framework (M. Nerlove, L.K. Raut). Long-term consequences of population growth: Technological change, natural resources, and the environment (J.A. Robinson, T.N. Srinivasan). Complete Index.
Description
The collection of chapters in the Handbook of Population and Family Economics and their organization reflect the most recent developments in economics pertaining to population issues and the family. The rationale, contents, and organization of the Handbook evolve from three premises. First, the family is the main arena in which population outcomes are forged. Second, there are important interactions and significant causal links across all demographic phenomena. Third, the study of the size, composition, and growth of a population can benefit from the application of economic methodology and tools. The diversity and depth of the work reviewed and presented in the Handbook conveys both the progress that has been made by economists in understanding the forces shaping population processes, including the behavior of families, and the many questions, empirical and theoretical, that still remain.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1997
- Published:
- 23rd May 1997
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080934419
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444896476
Reviews
@qu:"...The Editors and contributors need to be congratulated for presenting such an excellent publication. This is very much a publication that should be on the shelf of all those interested in population and family economics. ...I anxiously await volume 1C(?), although given the scope and depth if the two current volumes, it is difficult to imagine what further topics need to be surveyed."
@source:The Economic Journal
@qu:...the Handbook provides and ideal entry point for an economist or economics graduate student looking for authoratative surveys of an important branch of economics. ...
"Ambitious and enormously useful project. ... Rosenzweig and Stark have recruited an outstanding group of economists to write these surveys - virtually all have made important contributions to the areas they survey. ..." @source:Journal of Economic Literature @qu:For those who are interested in one or more of the special branches of economic demography every paper contains a huge amount of well-chosen references. @source:European Journal of Population
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
O. Stark Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oslo and University of Vienna
M.R. Rosenzweig Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University, CT