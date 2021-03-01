COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Handbook of Polymers for Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781927885833

Handbook of Polymers for Electronics

1st Edition

Author: George Wypych
Hardcover ISBN: 9781927885833
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 500
Description

Polymers used in electronics and electrical engineering are essential to the development of high-tech products, with applications in space, aviation, health, automotive, communication, robotics, consumer products, and beyond. Typical features of mainstream polymers such as mechanical performance, optical behavior, and environmental stability frequently need to be enhanced to perform in these demanding applications, creating the need to develop special grades or use completely new chemistry for their synthesis. Similarly, the typical set of properties included in the description of mainstream polymers are not sufficient for polymer selection for these applications, as they require different data, data that is meticulously detailed in The Handbook of Polymers for Electronics. The book provides readers with the most up-to-date information from the existing literature, manufacturing data, and patent filings. Presenting data for all polymers based on a consistent pattern of arrangement, the book provides details organized into the following sections: General; history; synthesis; structure; commercial polymers; physical properties; electrical properties; mechanical properties; chemical resistance; flammability; weather stability; thermal stability; biodegradation; toxicity; environmental impact; processing; blends; analysis. The contents, scope, treatment and novelty of the data makes this book an essential resource for anyone working with polymeric materials used in modern electronic applications.

Key Features

  • Synthesizes the most recent literature available on various grades of polymers, plastics, finished products, and patents
  • Provides data on general information, synthesis, structure, physical properties, electrical properties, mechanical properties, chemical resistance, flammability, weather stability, thermal stability, biodegradation, toxicity, environmental impact, and more
  • Details information on crystalline structure, cell dimensions, methods of synthesis, optoelectrical properties, relative permittivity, dissipation factor, actuation bandwidth, tear strength, abrasion resistance, and more

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in the areas of electronic engineering, chemical engineering, material science, optoelectronics, and mechanical engineering. Professionals working in these same spaces

Table of Contents

1. General Information of Polymers for Electronics
2. History of Polymers for Electronics
3. Synthesis of Polymers for Electronics
4. Structure of Polymers for Electronics
5. Commercial Polymers for Electronics
6. Physical Properties of Polymers for Electronics
7. Electrical Properties of Polymers for Electronics
8. Mechanical Properties of Polymers for Electronics
9. Chemical Resistance of Polymers for Electronics
10. Flammability of Polymers for Electronics
11. Weather Stability of Polymers for Electronics
12. Thermal Stability of Polymers for Electronics
13. Biodegradation of Polymers for Electronics
14. Toxicity of Polymers for Electronics
15. Environmental Impact of Polymers for Electronics
16. Processing of Polymers for Electronics
17. Blends of Polymers for Electronics
18. Analysis of Polymers for Electronics

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ChemTec Publishing 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
ChemTec Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781927885833

About the Author

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

