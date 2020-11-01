Handbook of Polymer Nanocomposites for Industrial Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128214978

Handbook of Polymer Nanocomposites for Industrial Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain
Paperback ISBN: 9780128214978
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 800
Table of Contents

  1. Industrial Scale Fabrication Methods of PNCs
    2. Food and Bioprocessing industry
    3. Biomedical Industry
    4. Surfaces and Coatings
    5. Textiles Industry
    6. Cosmetics Industry
    7. Sports Industry
    8. Aerospace and vehicle Industry
    9. Catalysis Industry
    10. Environmental Industry
    11. Polymer Nanocomposite in Energy Industry
    12. Construction Industry
    13. Electronics and Electrical Industry
    14. Wood and Paper Industry
    15. Polymer nanocomposite in Additive Manufacturing (AM)
    16. Environmental, Legal, Health and Safety Issues of Polymer Nanocomposite
    17. Conclusions: Polymer Nanocomposites for a Green and Sustainable Future

Description

The synthesis, properties, and applications of polymer nanocomposites have contributed greatly to several industries, including textiles, construction, cosmetics, biomedicine, and environmental science. These areas consider polymer nanocomposites as key materials for a wide range of applications, in electronic, healthcare, chemical, cosmetics, composites and energy directions.

Polymer nanocomposite (PNCs) present outstanding mechanical properties and compatibility owing to their polymer matrix, the unique physical and chemical properties caused by the unusually large surface area to volume ratios and high interfacial reactivity of nanofillers. PNCs of various compositions and morphologies can provide powerful tools for industrial applications. Moreover, functionalizing PNCs with various chemical groups can also increase their affinity toward various targets, which is very much desirable for selective utilization of PNCs.

The applications of polymer nanocomposites for industrial applications continue to emerge in a variety of sectors. This book summarizes their properties, industrial scale fabrication methods and their applications for various industrial sectors at both experimental and theoretical models scales.

There are additionally several hindrances to the impact of polymer nanocomposites in industry. The lack of information, the possibility of adverse impacts on the environment, human health, safety and sustainability, are still a challenge. This book addresses these challenges for the use of polymer nanocomposites in major industrial sectors.

Overall, the aim of this book is to summarize the recent advancements in the use of PNCs in a variety of industry sectors. Particular attention is paid to those approaches that enable green and sustainable industrial developments. The legal, economical and toxicity aspects of polymer nanocomposite will also be presented in detail.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively explores how polymer nanocomposites are being used to create more efficient products and devices in a variety of industry sectors
  • Explores environmental, legal, health and safety issues of using polymer nanocomposites in an industrial context
  • Develops a roadmap to the wider commercial utilization of polymer nanocomposites
  • Emphasis on the use of polymer nanocomposites in green and sustainable technologies

Readership

Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128214978

About the Editors

Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain

Dr. Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain, PhD is an Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry & EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry & Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, New Jersey, USA. His research is focused on the applications of nanotechnology & advanced materials in environment, analytical chemistry and various industries. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks in his research areas.

Affiliations and Expertise

Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry, EVSc Labs, Department of Chemistry and Environmental Sciences, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, NJ, USA

