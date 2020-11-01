Handbook of Polymer Nanocomposites for Industrial Applications

The synthesis, properties, and applications of polymer nanocomposites have contributed greatly to several industries, including textiles, construction, cosmetics, biomedicine, and environmental science. These areas consider polymer nanocomposites as key materials for a wide range of applications, in electronic, healthcare, chemical, cosmetics, composites and energy directions.

Polymer nanocomposite (PNCs) present outstanding mechanical properties and compatibility owing to their polymer matrix, the unique physical and chemical properties caused by the unusually large surface area to volume ratios and high interfacial reactivity of nanofillers. PNCs of various compositions and morphologies can provide powerful tools for industrial applications. Moreover, functionalizing PNCs with various chemical groups can also increase their affinity toward various targets, which is very much desirable for selective utilization of PNCs.

The applications of polymer nanocomposites for industrial applications continue to emerge in a variety of sectors. This book summarizes their properties, industrial scale fabrication methods and their applications for various industrial sectors at both experimental and theoretical models scales.

There are additionally several hindrances to the impact of polymer nanocomposites in industry. The lack of information, the possibility of adverse impacts on the environment, human health, safety and sustainability, are still a challenge. This book addresses these challenges for the use of polymer nanocomposites in major industrial sectors.

Overall, the aim of this book is to summarize the recent advancements in the use of PNCs in a variety of industry sectors. Particular attention is paid to those approaches that enable green and sustainable industrial developments. The legal, economical and toxicity aspects of polymer nanocomposite will also be presented in detail.