Handbook of Polymer Coatings for Electronics
1st Edition
Chemistry, Technology and Applications
Description
This completely revised edition remains the only comprehensive treatise on polymer coatings for electronics. Since the original edition, the applications of coatings for the environmental protection of electronic systems have greatly increased, largely driven by the competitive need to reduce costs, weight and volume. The demands for high-speed circuits for the rapid processing of signals and data, high-density circuits for the storage and retrieval of megabits of memory, and the improved reliability required of electronics for guiding and controlling weapons and space vehicles have triggered the development of many new and improved coating polymers and formulations. Both the theoretical aspects of coatings (molecular structure of polymer types and their correlation with electrical and physical properties) and applied aspects (functions, deposition processes, applications, testing) are covered in the book. Over 100 proprietary coating formulations were reviewed, their properties collated, and tables of comparative properties prepared. This book is useful as both a primer and as a handbook for collecting properties data.
Readership
Coatings manufacturers and processors for the electronics industry.
Table of Contents
- Chemistry and Properties of Coatings - Polyurethanes-Epoxies-Phenoxies-Silicones Polyurethanes Epoxies Phenoxies Silicones References
- Chemistry and Properties of Coatings - Polyimides-Fluorocarbons-Polyxylylenes Polyimides Fluorocarbons Polyxylylenes Electronic Applications References
- Chemistry and Properties of Coatings - Polyesters-Polyvinyls-Polystyrenes-Acrylics-Diallylphthalates-Polyamides-Phenolics-Polysulfides Polyesters Polyvinyls Polystyrenes Acrylics Diallylphthalate and Other Allylic Polymers Polyamides Phenolics Polysulfides References
- Functions of Coatings Electrical Properties Environmental Protection Thermal Conductivity References
- Manufacturing Technology Cleaning Application Methods Curing and Polymerization of Solid Films Thin-Film Deposition General Properties of Thin-Film Polymer Coatings References
- Circuit Coatings Circuit-Board Coatings Resist Coatings Coatings for Thin- and Thick-Film Circuits References
- Coatings for Space Electronics Outgassing Sterilization Space and Nuclear Radiation References
- Wire and Coil Coatings Magnet-Wire Classifications Wire-Coating Types Impregnating Varnishes Application and Winding Methods Testing Wire Coatings Effects of Radiation Stripping of Wire Coatings References
- Coating for Electronic Components and Devices Functions of Plastic Packaging Materials for Discrete Devices Plastic Packaging Materials Thin-Film Coatings Functions of Coating Materials for Hybrid Microcircuits Application Methods Parameters Affecting Electronic Devices Commercial and Military Uses of Plastic Packages References
- Specifications Material Specifications Process Specifications Electrical-Performance Specifications Commercial, Military, and Federal Specifications Test Methods for Organic Coatings References Appendix Table A-1: Abbreviations and Symbols Used in Text Table A-2: Thickness Units and Equivalents Commonly Used for Coatings Table A-3: Thermal-Conductivity Units and Equivalents Table A-4: Thermal-Conductivity Data Table A-5: Coefficients of Linear Thermal Expansion Table A-6: Water-Absorption Data Table A-7: Moisture-Vapor-Transmission Rates of Plastic Coatings and Films Table A-8: Sward Hardness Values for Coatings Table A-9: Abrasion-Resistance Values for Organic Coatings Table A-10: Dielectric Strength Table A-11: Arc Resistance Table A-12: Volume Resistivities Table A-13: Dielectric Constants of Polymer Coatings (at 25¦C) Table A-14: Dielectric Constants of Materials Other Than Polymers Table A-15: Dielectric Constants of Inorganic Insulators Table A-16: Dissipation Factors (at 25¦C) Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 31st December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517689
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512356
About the Author
James J. Licari
has his own consulting firm, AvanTeco, specializing in materials and processes for electronics. He holds a BS in Chemistry from Fordham University and a PhD in Chemistry from Princeton University, where he was a DuPont Senior Fellow. His areas of expertise include materials and processes for electronic applications, primarily for high reliability systems, hybrid microcircuits, printed wiring circuits, and other interconnect packaging technologies. He is an expert on polymeric materials including adhesives, coatings, encapsulants, insulation, reliability based on failure modes and mechanisms. Dr. Licari has had a forty-year career dedicated to the study and advancement of microelectronic materials and processes.
Notable achievements throughout this career include conducting the first studies on the reliability and use of die-attach adhesives for microcircuits, which he did in the mid-1970s through the early 1980s, making industry and the government aware of the degrading effects of trace amounts of ionic contaminants in epoxy resins. He conducted early exploratory development on the use of non-noble metal (Cu) thick-film conductor pastes for thick-film ceramic circuits. He carried out the first studies on the use of Parylene as a dielectric and passivation coating for MOS devices and as a particle immobilizer for hybrid microcircuits. He developed the first photo-definable thick-film conductor and resistor pastes that were the forerunners of DuPont’s Fodel process, for which he received a patent was granted in England. And he developed the first photocurable epoxy coating using cationic photoinitiation by employing a diazonium salt as the catalytic agent (U.S. 3205157) . The work was referenced as pioneering work in a review article by J.V. Crivello “The Discovery ad Development of Onium Salt Cationic Photoinitiators,” J. Polymer Chemistry (1999)
Affiliations and Expertise
AvanTeco, Whittier, CA, USA
Laura A. Hughes
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern Oregon University