Handbook of Pollution Control Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512905, 9780815517672

Handbook of Pollution Control Processes

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Noyes
Authors: Robert Noyes
eBook ISBN: 9780815517672
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512905
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1992
Page Count: 792
Description

This handbook provides a comprehensive and thorough overview of technology for pollution control processes. It will be of interest to those engineers, consultants, educators, architects, planners, government officials, industry executives, attorneys, students, and others concerned with solving environmental problems.

The pollution control processes are organized into chapters by broad problem areas, and appropriate technology for decontamination, destruction, isolation, etc., for each problem area is presented. Since many of these technologies are useful for more than one problem area, a specific technology may be included in more than one chapter, modified to suit the specific considerations involved.

The pollution control processes described are those that are actively used today, as well as those innovative and emerging processes that have good future potential. An important feature of the book is that advantages and disadvantages of many processes are cited. Also, in many cases, regulatory-driven trends are discussed which will impact the technology used in the future.

Readership

Engineers, consultants, educators, architects, planners, government officials, industry executives, attorneys, students, and others concerned with solving environmental problems.

Table of Contents

Regulatory Overview Inorganic Air Emissions VOC Emissions MSW Incineration Hazardous Waste Incineration Indoor Air Quality Control Dust Collection Industrial Liquid Waste Streams Metal and Cyanide Bearing Waste Streams Radioactive Waste Management Medical Waste Handling/Disposal Hazardous Chemical Spill Cleanup Remediation of Hazardous Waste Sites Hazardous Waste Landfills In Situ Treatment of Hazardous Waste Sites Groundwater Remediation Drinking Water Treatment POTWs MSW Landfills Barriers to New Technologies Costs

Details

About the Editor

Robert Noyes

Affiliations and Expertise

Noyes Publications

About the Author

Robert Noyes

Affiliations and Expertise

Noyes Publications

