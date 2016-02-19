Handbook of Pollution Control Processes
1st Edition
Description
This handbook provides a comprehensive and thorough overview of technology for pollution control processes. It will be of interest to those engineers, consultants, educators, architects, planners, government officials, industry executives, attorneys, students, and others concerned with solving environmental problems.
The pollution control processes are organized into chapters by broad problem areas, and appropriate technology for decontamination, destruction, isolation, etc., for each problem area is presented. Since many of these technologies are useful for more than one problem area, a specific technology may be included in more than one chapter, modified to suit the specific considerations involved.
The pollution control processes described are those that are actively used today, as well as those innovative and emerging processes that have good future potential. An important feature of the book is that advantages and disadvantages of many processes are cited. Also, in many cases, regulatory-driven trends are discussed which will impact the technology used in the future.
Readership
Table of Contents
Regulatory Overview Inorganic Air Emissions VOC Emissions MSW Incineration Hazardous Waste Incineration Indoor Air Quality Control Dust Collection Industrial Liquid Waste Streams Metal and Cyanide Bearing Waste Streams Radioactive Waste Management Medical Waste Handling/Disposal Hazardous Chemical Spill Cleanup Remediation of Hazardous Waste Sites Hazardous Waste Landfills In Situ Treatment of Hazardous Waste Sites Groundwater Remediation Drinking Water Treatment POTWs MSW Landfills Barriers to New Technologies Costs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1992
- Published:
- 31st December 1992
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517672
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512905
About the Editor
Robert Noyes
Affiliations and Expertise
Noyes Publications
