Handbook of Plastics Joining

A hands-on guide to choosing and using old and new technologies for joining plastics and elastomers. Includes detailed discussions of over 25 techniques used to join plastics to themselves and to other materials. Advantages and disadvantages of each technique along with detailed discussions of applications are presented. A second section is organized by material and provides details of using different processes with over 50 generic families of plastics and how different techniques and operating parameters affect weld strength and other criteria. This book is an excellent reference and an invaluable resource for novice and expert alike in determining the best joining technique for their application and providing guidance in how to design and prepare for production.