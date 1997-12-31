Handbook of Plastics Joining
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Table of Contents
Introduction How To Use This Book Plastics Joining Processes Heated Tool Welding - Chapter 1 Hot Gas Welding - Chapter 2 Vibration Welding - Chapter 3 Spin Welding - Chapter 4 Ultrasonic Welding - Chapter 5 Induction Welding - Chapter 6 Radio Frequency Welding - Chapter 7 Microwave Welding - Chapter 8 Resistance Welding - Chapter 9 Extrusion Welding - Chapter 10 Electrofusion Welding - Chapter 11 Infrared Welding - Chapter 12 Laser Welding - Chapter 13 Mechanical Fastening - Chapter 14 Chemical Bonding - Adhesive and Solvent Bonding - Chapter 15 Thermoplastics Acetal Resin - Chapter 16 Acetal Copolymer - Chapter 17 Acrylic Resin - Chapter 18 Cellulose Propionate - Chapter 19 Fluoropolymer - Chapter 20 Ethylene-Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer (ETFE) - Chapter 21 Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene Copolymer (FEP) - Chapter 22 Perfluoroalkoxy Resin (PFA) - Chapter 23 Polytetrafluoroethylene (TFE) - Chapter 24 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) - Chapter 25 Ionomer - Chapter 26 Nylon - Chapter 27 Amorphous Nylon - Chapter 28 Nylon 12 - Chapter 29 Nylon 6 - Chapter 30 Nylon 612 - Chapter 31 Nylon 66 - Chapter 32 Polyarylamide - Chapter 33 Polyphthalamide (PPA) - Chapter 34 Polycarbonate (PC) - Chapter 35 Thermoplastic Polyester - Chapter 36 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) - Chapter 37 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) - Chapter 38 Polycyclohexylenedimethylene Ethylene Terephthalate (PETG) - Chapter 39 Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) - Chapter 40 Polyimide - Chapter 41 Polyamideimide (PAI) - Chapter 42 Polyetherimide (PEI) - Chapter 43 Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) - Chapter 44 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) - Chapter 45 Polyetherketone (PEK) - Chapter 46 Polyethylene (PE) - Chapter 47 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) - Chapter 48 Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) - Chapter 49 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) - Chapter 50 Ultrahigh Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) - Chapter 51 Polyethylene Copolymer - Chapter 52 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) - Chapter 53 Polyethylene-Acrylic Acid Copolymer (EAA) - Chapter 54 Polymethylpentene (PMP) - Chapter 55 Polypropylene (PP) - Chapter 56 Polypropylene Copolymer (PP Copolymer) - Chapter 57 Polystyrene Modified Polyphenylene Ether (PPO and PPE) - Chapter 58 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) - Chapter 59 Polysulfone (PSO) - Chapter 60 Polyethersulfone (PES) - Chapter 61 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Copolymer (ABS) - Chapter 62 Acrylonitrile-Styrene-Acrylate Copolymer (ASA) - Chapter 63 Polystyrene (PS) - Chapter 64 General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) - Chapter 65 Impact Resistant Polystyrene (IPS) - Chapter 66 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Copolymer (SAN) - Chapter 67 Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer (SMA) - Chapter 68 Styrene-Butadiene Copolymer (Styrene Butadiene) - Chapter 69 Rigid Thermoplastic Urethane (RTPU) - Chapter 70 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) - Chapter 71 Acrylic Resin/Polyvinyl Chloride Alloy (Acrylic/PVC) - Chapter 72 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Copolymer/Polyvinyl Chloride Alloy (ABS/PVC) - Chapter 73 Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Copolymer Alloy (PC/ABS) - Chapter 74 Polycarbonate/Polyester Alloy - Chapter 75 Polycarbonate/Polbutylene Terephthalate Alloy (PC/PBT) - Chapter 76 Polycarbonate/Polyethylene Terephthalate Alloy (PC/PET) - Chapter 77 Ploycarbonate/Glycol Modified Polycychohexylenedimethylene Terephthalate Alloy - Chapter 78 Polyethylene Terephthalate/Polbutylene Terephthalate Alloy (PET/PBT) - Chapter 79 Polystyrene Modified Polyphenylene Ether/Nylon 6 Alloy (PPE/Nylon) - Chapter 80 Polyvinyl Chloride Alloy (PVC Alloy) - Chapter 81 Thermoplastic Elastomers Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) - Chapter 82 Olefinic Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPO) - Chapter 83 Polyester Thermoplastic Elastomer (Polyester TPE) - Chapter 84 Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomer (Styrenic TPE) - Chapter 85 Urethane Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPUR) - Chapter 86 Thermoplastic Polyester-Polyurethane Elastomer (TPAU) - Chapter 87 Thermoplastic Polyether-Polyurethane Elastomer (TPEU) - Chapter 88 Polyvinyl Chloride Polyol (pPVC) - Chapter 89 Thermosets Diallyl Phthalate Polymer (DAP) - Chapter 90 Epoxy Resin - Chapter 91 Phenol-Formaldehyde Copolymer - Chapter 92 Thermoset Polyester - Chapter 93 Polyurethane Reaction Injection Molding System (PU RIM) - Chapter 94 Vinyl Ester Resin - Chapter 95 Rubbers Ethylene-Propylene-Diene Copolymer (EPDM) - Chapter 96 Vinylidene Fluoride-Hexafluoropropylene Copolymer (FKM) - Chapter 97 Urethane (PU) - Chapter 98 PE Copolymer/ Fluoroelastomer Alloy - Chapter 99 Appendices Indices
Description
A hands-on guide to choosing and using old and new technologies for joining plastics and elastomers. Includes detailed discussions of over 25 techniques used to join plastics to themselves and to other materials. Advantages and disadvantages of each technique along with detailed discussions of applications are presented. A second section is organized by material and provides details of using different processes with over 50 generic families of plastics and how different techniques and operating parameters affect weld strength and other criteria. This book is an excellent reference and an invaluable resource for novice and expert alike in determining the best joining technique for their application and providing guidance in how to design and prepare for production.
Readership
Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 588
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1997
- Published:
- 31st December 1997
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517665
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781884207174
Reviews
"à Every product designer should own this book." - Mark Rosen, Corex Design Group, Inc.