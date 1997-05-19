Handbook of Personality Psychology
1st Edition
Description
The most comprehensive single volume ever published on the subject, the Handbook of Personality Psychology is the end-all, must-have reference work for personality psychologists. This handbook discusses the development and measurement of personality as well as biological and social determinants, dynamic personality processes, the personality's relation to the self, and personality in relation to applied psychology. Authored by the field's most respected researchers, each chapter provides a concise summary of the subject to date. Topics include such areas as individual differences, stability of personality, evolutionary foundations of personality, cross-cultural perspectives, emotion, psychological defenses, and the connection between personality and health. Intended for an advanced audience, the Handbook of Personality Psychology will be your foremost resource in this diverse field.
Key Features
@introbul:Chapter topics include: @bul:* Nature of personality psychology
- Conceptual and measurement issues in personality
- Developmental issues
- Biological determinants of personality
- Social determinants of personality
- Dynamic personality processes
- Personality and the self
- The Five Factor Model
- Applied psychology
Readership
This handbook will appeal to research, practicing, and clinical psychologists in academic, applied, and technical settings interested in personality.
Table of Contents
Introduction: Nature of Personality Psychology:
D.P. McAdams, A Conceptual History of Personality Psychology.
W. Runyan, Studying Lives, Psychobiography, and the Conceptual Structure of Personality Psychology.
Conceptual and Measurement Issues in Personality:
J.A. Johnson, Units of Analysis for Description and Explanation in Personality Psychology.
J.S. Wiggins, In Defense of Traits.
J.T. Lamiell, Individuals and the Differences Between Them.
S.G. West and J.F. Finch, Personality Measurement: Reliability and Validity.
W. Ickes, M. Snyder, and S. Garcia, Personality Influences on the Choice of Situations.
Developmental Issues:
J. Loevinger, Stages of Personality Development.
R. Eder and S.C. Mangelsdorf, The Emotional Basis of Early Personality Development: Implications for the Emergent Self-Concept.
C.F. Halverson, Jr., and K.S. Wampler, Family Influences on Personality Development.
P.T. Costa, Jr., and R.R. McCrae, Longitudinal Stability of Adult Personality.
R. Helson, J. Pals, and M. Solomon, Is There Adult Development Distinctive to Women?
Biological Determinants of Personality:
D.M. Buss, Evolutionary Foundations of Personality.
A.H. Buss, Evolutionary Perspectives on Personality Traits.
D.C. Rowe, Genetics, Temperament, and Personality.
R.G. Geen, Psychophysiological Approaches to Personality.
Social Determinants of Personality:
T.F. Pettigrew, Personality and Social Structure: Social Psychological Contributions.
H.C. Triandis, Cross-Cultural Perspectives on Personality.
W.H. Jones, L. Couch, and S. Scott, Trust and Betrayal: The Psychology of Getting Along and Getting Ahead.
Dynamic Personality Processes:
R.A. Emmons, Motives and Life Goals.
J.R. Averill, The Emotions: An Integrative Approach.
D.L. Paulhus, B. Fridhandler, and S. Hayes, Psychological Defense: Contemporary Theory and Research.
E.I. Megargee, Internal Inhibitions and Controls.
Personality and the Self:
D.C. Funder and C.R. Colvin, Congruence of Self and Others' Judgments of Personality.
R.W. Robins and O.P. John, The Quest for Self-Insight: Theory and Research on Accuracy and Bias in Self-Perception.
R.F. Baumeister, Identity, Self-Concept, and Self-Esteem: The Self Lost and Found.
J.F. Kihlstrom and R. Hastie, Mental Representations of Persons and Personality.
The Five Factor Model:
J.S. Wiggins and P.D. Trapnell, Personality Structure: The Return of the Big Five.
D. Watson and L.A. Clark, Extraversion and Its Positive Emotional Core.
W.G. Graziano and N.H. Eisenberg, Agreeableness: A Dimension of Personality.
R.R. McCrae and P.T. Costa, Jr., Conceptions and Correlates of Openness to Experience.
J. Hogan and D. Ones, Conscientiousness and Integrity at Work.
Applied Psychology:
W. Chaplin, Personality, Interactive Relations, and Applied Psychology.
D.J. Wiebe and T.W. Smith, Personality and Health: Progress and Problems in Psychosomatics.
L.C. Morey, Personality Diagnosis and Personality Disorders.
M.J. Lambert and E.C. Supplee, Trends and Practices in Psychotherapy Outcome Assessment andTheir Implications for Psychotherapy and Applied Personality.
J.A. Johnson, Computer Narrative Interpretations of Individual Profiles. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 987
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 19th May 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533179
About the Editor
Robert Hogan
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S.A.
John Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, DuBois, U.S.A.
Stephen Briggs
Professor of Social Work and Director of the Centre for Social Work Research at University of East London. He holds degrees from Cambridge, Oxford, and University of East London. His research focuses on adolescent mental health, suicide and self-harm prevention, and mental health issues in ethnic minority communities. He has contributed chapters to books on suicide and psychodynamic therapy approaches for working with young adults, and published over 50 papers in a wide range of journals including Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy, British Journal of Psychotherapy, Journal of Social Work Practice, and The Journal of Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA
Reviews
@qu:"Handbook of Personality Psychology is highly interesting and readable, comprehensive and authoritative but with depth that takes it well beyond the encyclopedia format...this volume certainly belongs on the shelf of every psychologist who teaches personality, but also on the shelf of every other scholar interested in what is known about what makes people tick." @source:--Lee Sechrest, University of Arizona in AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"...psychologists working in and with organizations will find many thought-provoking gems of ideas in these pages. I certainly recommend this book to anyone interested in the role of personality in everyday life - which should be everyone!" @source:--Chockalingam Viswesvaran, Assistant Professor, Florida International University, Miami in PERSONNEL PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"...if you can prop this book up on some hard surface, you will find it a treasure to read. The chapters are written at a level that should be appreciated by graduate students, and all personality researchers can profit from the authors' superb coverage of the wide mosaic of the science of modern personality study." @source:--Lewis R. Goldberg in CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"This impressive work will provide much intellectual stimulation for social and personality psychologists. A perusal of the list of contributing authors reads like a 'who's who of experts in the discipline,' and they have applied that expertise brilliantly and in a style that is truly 'reader friendly.' Highly recommended for upper-division undergraduate and graduate students and faculty." @source:--R. E. Osborne, Indiana University East, CHOICE, November 1997.