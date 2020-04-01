Handbook of Perioperative and Procedural Patient Safety
1st Edition
Editors: Juan Sanchez
Paperback ISBN: 9780323661799
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 400
Description
Offering a concise yet comprehensive review of current practices in surgery and patient safety, Handbook of Perioperative and Procedural Patient Safety is an up-to date, practical resource for practicing surgeons, anesthesiologists, surgical nurses, hospital administrators, and surgical office staff. Edited by Drs. Juan A. Sanchez and Robert S. D. Higgins and authored by expert contributors from Johns Hopkins, it provides an expansive look at the scope of the problem, causes of error, minimizing errors, surgical suite and surgical team design, patient experience, and other related topics.
Table of Contents
- The Science of Human Error
2. The Scope and Prevalence of Perioperative Harm
3. Systems Thinking in the Operating Room
4. Resilience, Brittleness, And the Law of Stretched Systems
5. Dynamics of Surgical Teams
6. Human Factors and Ergonomics in the Operating Room
7. The High Reliability Operating Room
8. Surgical Safety & Racial,Ethnic, and Cultural Disparities
9. Cognitive Workload, Distractions, and Fatigue
10. Preoperative Preparation of the Patient
11. Structured Perioperative Team Communication
12. Age-Specific Considerations in Perioperative Safety
13. The Patient Experience
14. Safe Perioperative Medication Practices
15. Safe Anesthesia and Procedural Sedation
16. Identifying Causal Factors of Errors
17. Culture of Safety
18. Patient Identification Errors
19. Operating Room Hazards
20. Healthcare-Associated Infections
21. Failure to Rescue and Failure to Perceive Deterioration
22. Redesigning the Operating Room for Safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323661799
About the Editor
Juan Sanchez
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgery, Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, CT, USA
