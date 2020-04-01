Handbook of Perioperative and Procedural Patient Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323661799

Handbook of Perioperative and Procedural Patient Safety

1st Edition

Editors: Juan Sanchez
Paperback ISBN: 9780323661799
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

Offering a concise yet comprehensive review of current practices in surgery and patient safety, Handbook of Perioperative and Procedural Patient Safety is an up-to date, practical resource for practicing surgeons, anesthesiologists, surgical nurses, hospital administrators, and surgical office staff. Edited by Drs. Juan A. Sanchez and Robert S. D. Higgins and authored by expert contributors from Johns Hopkins, it provides an expansive look at the scope of the problem, causes of error, minimizing errors, surgical suite and surgical team design, patient experience, and other related topics.

Table of Contents

  1. The Science of Human Error
    2. The Scope and Prevalence of Perioperative Harm
    3. Systems Thinking in the Operating Room
    4. Resilience, Brittleness, And the Law of Stretched Systems
    5. Dynamics of Surgical Teams
    6. Human Factors and Ergonomics in the Operating Room
    7. The High Reliability Operating Room
    8. Surgical Safety & Racial,Ethnic, and Cultural Disparities
    9. Cognitive Workload, Distractions, and Fatigue
    10. Preoperative Preparation of the Patient
    11. Structured Perioperative Team Communication
    12. Age-Specific Considerations in Perioperative Safety
    13. The Patient Experience
    14. Safe Perioperative Medication Practices
    15. Safe Anesthesia and Procedural Sedation
    16. Identifying Causal Factors of Errors
    17. Culture of Safety
    18. Patient Identification Errors
    19. Operating Room Hazards
    20. Healthcare-Associated Infections
    21. Failure to Rescue and Failure to Perceive Deterioration
    22. Redesigning the Operating Room for Safety

About the Editor

Juan Sanchez

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery, Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, CT, USA

