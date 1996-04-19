Handbook of Perception and Action - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125161619, 9780080533667

Handbook of Perception and Action

1st Edition

Perception

Editors: Wolfgang Prinz Bruce Bridgeman
eBook ISBN: 9780080533667
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th April 1996
Page Count: 456
Description

This volume combines the classical fields of perception research with the major theoretical attitudes of today's research, distinguishing between experience- versus performance-related approaches, transformational versus interactional approaches, and approaches that rely on the processing versus discovery of information. Perception is separated into two parts. The first part deals with basic processes and mechanisms, and discusses early vision and later, yet still basic, vision. The second covers complex achievements with accounts of perceptual constancies and the perception of patterns, objects, events, and actions.

Key Features

  • Gives an overview of the current status of research in classical areas and of current approaches to perception
  • Covers research areas and theoretical approaches
  • Combines American and European research
  • Emphasizes complex achievements of perception: auditory patterns, object identification, event perception, and perception of action

Readership

Researchers, technicians, graduate students, and final year undergraduates in psychology, speech and hearing, developmental psychology, neuropsychology, neuroscience, neurobiology, and physiology.

Table of Contents

List of Contributors. Preface.

W. Prinz and B. Bridgeman, Introduction.

Basic Processes and Mechanisms:

A. Reeves, Temporal Resolution in Visual Perception.

L. Kehrer and C. Meinecke, Perceptual Organization of Visual Patterns: The Segmentation of Textures.

M. Eimer, Stereoscopic Depth Perception.

W.X. Schneider, Neural Networks and Visual Information Processing.

H. Deubel, Visual Processing and Cognitive Factors in the Generation of Saccadic Eye Movements.

B. Bridgeman, Extraretinal Signals in Visual Orientation.

Perception of Objects, Events, and Actions:

W.L. Shebilske and A.L. Peters, Perceptual Constancies: Analysis and Synthesis.

D. Deutsch, The Perception of Auditory Patterns.

J. Hoffmann, Visual Object Recognition.

R.E. Shaw, O.M. Flascher, and W.M. Mace, Dimensions of Event Perception.

J. Stränger and B. Hommel, The Perception of Action and Movement. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080533667

About the Editor

Wolfgang Prinz

Affiliations and Expertise

Max Planck Institute for Psychological Research, University of Munich, Germany

Bruce Bridgeman

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Cruz, U.S.A.

