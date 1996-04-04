Handbook of Perception and Action

List of Contributors.

A.F. Sanders and O. Neumann, Introduction.

A.H.C. van der Heijden, Visual Attention.

A.F. Sanders and M. Donk, Visual Search.

G. ten Hoopen, Auditory Attention.

H. Heuer, Dual-Task Performance.

M. Eimer, D. Nattkemper, E. Schriger, and W. Prinz, Involuntary Attention.

G. Underwood and J. Everatt, Automatic and Controlled Information Processing: The Role of Attention in the Processing of Novelty.

M.W. van der Molen, Energetics and the Reaction Process: Running Threads Through Experimental Psychology.

H.S. Koelega, Sustained Attention.

A.A. Wijers, G. Mulder, T.C. Gunter, and H.G.O.M. Smid, Brain Potential Analysis of Selective Attention.

O. Neumann, Theories of Attention. Chapter References. Subject Index.