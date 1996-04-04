Handbook of Perception and Action
1st Edition
Attention
Description
The Handbook of Perception and Action overviews state-of-the-art research in these two areas, while also stressing the functional relationships between them. The three-volume set will be useful toresearchers, technicians, graduate students, and final-year undergraduates in psychology, developmental psychology, speech and hearing, neuropsychology, neuroscience, and physiology.
Readership
Researchers, technicians, graduate students, and final year undergraduates in psychology, speech and hearing, developmental psychology, neuropsychology, neuroscience, neurobiology, and physiology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors.
A.F. Sanders and O. Neumann, Introduction.
A.H.C. van der Heijden, Visual Attention.
A.F. Sanders and M. Donk, Visual Search.
G. ten Hoopen, Auditory Attention.
H. Heuer, Dual-Task Performance.
M. Eimer, D. Nattkemper, E. Schriger, and W. Prinz, Involuntary Attention.
G. Underwood and J. Everatt, Automatic and Controlled Information Processing: The Role of Attention in the Processing of Novelty.
M.W. van der Molen, Energetics and the Reaction Process: Running Threads Through Experimental Psychology.
H.S. Koelega, Sustained Attention.
A.A. Wijers, G. Mulder, T.C. Gunter, and H.G.O.M. Smid, Brain Potential Analysis of Selective Attention.
O. Neumann, Theories of Attention. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 4th April 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533162
About the Editor
Odmar Neumann
Affiliations and Expertise
Bielefeld University, Bielefeld, Germany
A. Sanders
Affiliations and Expertise
Free University, Amsterdam, The Netherlands