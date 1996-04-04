Handbook of Perception and Action - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125161633, 9780080533162

Handbook of Perception and Action

1st Edition

Attention

Editors: Odmar Neumann A. Sanders
eBook ISBN: 9780080533162
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th April 1996
Page Count: 448
Description

The Handbook of Perception and Action overviews state-of-the-art research in these two areas, while also stressing the functional relationships between them. The three-volume set will be useful toresearchers, technicians, graduate students, and final-year undergraduates in psychology, developmental psychology, speech and hearing, neuropsychology, neuroscience, and physiology.

Readership

Researchers, technicians, graduate students, and final year undergraduates in psychology, speech and hearing, developmental psychology, neuropsychology, neuroscience, neurobiology, and physiology.

Table of Contents

List of Contributors.

A.F. Sanders and O. Neumann, Introduction.

A.H.C. van der Heijden, Visual Attention.

A.F. Sanders and M. Donk, Visual Search.

G. ten Hoopen, Auditory Attention.

H. Heuer, Dual-Task Performance.

M. Eimer, D. Nattkemper, E. Schriger, and W. Prinz, Involuntary Attention.

G. Underwood and J. Everatt, Automatic and Controlled Information Processing: The Role of Attention in the Processing of Novelty.

M.W. van der Molen, Energetics and the Reaction Process: Running Threads Through Experimental Psychology.

H.S. Koelega, Sustained Attention.

A.A. Wijers, G. Mulder, T.C. Gunter, and H.G.O.M. Smid, Brain Potential Analysis of Selective Attention.

O. Neumann, Theories of Attention. Chapter References. Subject Index.

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080533162

About the Editor

Odmar Neumann

Affiliations and Expertise

Bielefeld University, Bielefeld, Germany

A. Sanders

Affiliations and Expertise

Free University, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

