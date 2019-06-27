Handbook of Pediatric Retinal OCT and the Eye-Brain Connection
1st Edition
Authors: Cynthia A. Toth
eBook ISBN: 9780323609852
Paperback ISBN: 9780323609845
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th June 2019
Page Count: 368
Description
Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) plays a vital role in pediatric retina diagnosis, often revealing unrecognized retinal disorders and connections to brain injury, disease, and delayed neurodevelopment. Handbook of Pediatric Retinal OCT and the Eye-Brain Connection provides authoritative, up-to-date guidance in this promising area, showing how to optimize imaging in young children and infants, how to accurately interpret these images, and how to identify links between these images and brain and developmental disorders.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 27th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323609852
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323609845
About the Author
Cynthia A. Toth
Affiliations and Expertise
Joseph AC Wadsworth Professor of Ophthalmology and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Duke Eye Center, Durham, NC, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.