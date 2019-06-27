Handbook of Pediatric Retinal OCT and the Eye-Brain Connection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323609845, 9780323609852

Handbook of Pediatric Retinal OCT and the Eye-Brain Connection

1st Edition

Authors: Cynthia A. Toth
eBook ISBN: 9780323609852
Paperback ISBN: 9780323609845
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th June 2019
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) plays a vital role in pediatric retina diagnosis, often revealing unrecognized retinal disorders and connections to brain injury, disease, and delayed neurodevelopment. Handbook of Pediatric Retinal OCT and the Eye-Brain Connection provides authoritative, up-to-date guidance in this promising area, showing how to optimize imaging in young children and infants, how to accurately interpret these images, and how to identify links between these images and brain and developmental disorders.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323609852
Paperback ISBN:
9780323609845

About the Author

Cynthia A. Toth

Affiliations and Expertise

Joseph AC Wadsworth Professor of Ophthalmology and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Duke Eye Center, Durham, NC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.