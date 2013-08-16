Handbook of Pediatric Dentistry - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780723436959, 9780702054280

Handbook of Pediatric Dentistry

4th Edition

Editors: Angus Cameron Richard Widmer
eBook ISBN: 9780702054280
eBook ISBN: 9780702058769
Paperback ISBN: 9780723436959
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th August 2013
Page Count: 562
Description

Suitable for students and practitioners alike, the Handbook of Paediatric Dentistry is a concise, practical and highly illustrated guide to the day-to-day management of child dental patients.

Key Features

    • Established as the foremost available comprehensive handbook on pediatric dentistry

    • Prepared in an ‘easy-to-digest’ fashion – which allows for quick reference and easy reading

    • Contains over 550 full colour line artworks, photographs and tables together with ‘Clinical Hints’ boxes to act as useful aide-mémoires

    • Sets out the essentials for managing conditions such as clefting disorders, haematological and endocrine disorders, congenital cardiac disease, disorders of metabolism, organ transplantation and cancer in children as well as more familiar presentations such as dental trauma, oral infections and caries

    • Detailed appendices provide the reader with information that is often difficult to find and which may be overlooked

    • Designed specifically to give all practitioners confidence when managing children

    • Convenient handbook size ensures that the book can be easily referred to in the clinical setting

    • Endorsed by the Australasian Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

 

Table of Contents

1. The philosophy of pediatric dentistry

2. Child development and behaviour management

3. Pharmacological behaviour management

4. Dental caries

5. Fluoride and dental health

6. Restorative pediatric dentistry

7. Pulp therapy for primary and immature permanent teeth

8. Clinical and surgical techniques

9. Trauma management

10. Pediatric oral medicine, oral pathology and radiology

11. Dental anomalities

12. Medically compromised children

13. Children with special needs

14. Orthodontic diagnosis and treatment in the mixed dentition

15. Management of cleft lip and palate

16. Speech, language and swallowing

Appendix A Blood and serum testing and investigations

Appendix B Fluid and electrolyte balance

Appendix C Management of anaphylaxis

Appendix D Management of acute asthma

Appendix E Antibiotic prophylaxis protocols for the prevention of infective endocarditis

Appendix F Somatic growth and maturity

Appendix G Growth charts

Appendix H Glasgow coma scale

Appendix I Common drugs usage in pediatric dentistry

Appendix J Eruption dates of teeth

Appendix K Construction of family pedigree

Appendix L Calculating fluoride values for dental products

About the Editor

Angus Cameron

Angus Cameron completed dentistry at the University of Sydney in 1984 and began work as a junior dental officer at Westmead. He joined the Department of Paediatric Dentistry as a registrar in 1987 and was the first to complete the Master of Dental Science degree in Paediatric Dentistry in NSW in 1991. Angus was appointed a specialist in 1992 and became Head of Department in 1997. He is currently Clinical Associate Professor and Head of Paediatric Dentistry at the University of Sydney and Visiting Senior Specialist at the Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Angus was also appointed Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Adelaide and is currently the Registrar (Special Field Streams) of the Royal Australasian College of Dental Surgeons. In 2007, he was elected a Fellow of the Faculty of Dental Surgery of the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Angus is co-editor of the Handbook of Paediatric Dentistry, now in its 3rd edition and translated into six languages. His major clinical interests are in the areas of paediatric oral medicine and pathology, dental anomalies and craniofacial biology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Department of Paediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, Westmead Hospital, Sydney; Clinical Associate Professor and Head, Paediatric Dentistry, The University of Sydney; Visiting Senior Specialist, The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, Australia

Richard Widmer

Dr Widmer received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Melbourne and his Masters Degree in Paediatric Dentistry also from the University of Melbourne. The majority of his paediatric clinical practice over the last 25 years has been at the Westmead Centre for Oral Health and The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

He is a very active clinician and lecturer, presenting to students and graduates in all branches of the health sciences, as well as being invited to present at conferences, both locally and internationally.

Dr Widmer is currently the Associate Clinical Professor in Paediatric Dentistry at the University of Sydney and Director of the Dental Department at The Children's Hospital at Westmead. He is a past President of the International Association of Paediatric Dentistry , the Australasian Academy of Paediatric Dentistry and the Australian and New Zealand Society of Paediatric Dentistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Paediatric Dentist, Head of Department & Senior Staff Specialist, Paediatric Dentistry; Assistant Professor, University of Sydney,The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, Sydney, Australia

