Handbook of Pediatric Dentistry

Angus Cameron completed dentistry at the University of Sydney in 1984 and began work as a junior dental officer at Westmead. He joined the Department of Paediatric Dentistry as a registrar in 1987 and was the first to complete the Master of Dental Science degree in Paediatric Dentistry in NSW in 1991. Angus was appointed a specialist in 1992 and became Head of Department in 1997. He is currently Clinical Associate Professor and Head of Paediatric Dentistry at the University of Sydney and Visiting Senior Specialist at the Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Angus was also appointed Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Adelaide and is currently the Registrar (Special Field Streams) of the Royal Australasian College of Dental Surgeons. In 2007, he was elected a Fellow of the Faculty of Dental Surgery of the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Angus is co-editor of the Handbook of Paediatric Dentistry, now in its 3rd edition and translated into six languages. His major clinical interests are in the areas of paediatric oral medicine and pathology, dental anomalies and craniofacial biology.