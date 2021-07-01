COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Handbook of Pediatric Brain Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128166338

Handbook of Pediatric Brain Imaging, Volume 2

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Editors: Hao Huang Timothy Roberts
Paperback ISBN: 9780128166338
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

Section 1 Methods
1. Special considerations for acquisition of pediatric MRI of high spatial and temporal resolution
2. Frontiers of microstructural imaging with diffusion MRI
3. Advanced tractography and structural connectome
4. Functional connectome from rs-fMRI
5. Advanced pCASL pediatric perfusion MRI
6. Advanced fetal MRI
7. Special MRI (MWF, QMS, etc) sensitive to age
8. Multi-modal MRI sensitive to age:  Focus on early brain development in infants
9. Pediatric MRS
10. Distortion and motion artifacts

Section 2 Post-processing
11. Accurate age-specific brain atlas and parcellations
12. Segmentation with varying contrasts of pediatric MRI
13. Surface-based Analysis of the Developing Cerebral Cortex
14. Network and graph analysis of developing brain
15. Prediction of neurodevelopmental outcomes based on basic and advanced MRI measurements

Section 3 Electrophysiology
16. MEG system for young children and recent progresses of pediatric MEG
17. MEG insights into brain development
18. MEG studies of children
19. The state-of-the-art pediatric EEG and MRI-compatible EEG

Section 4 Imaging Development and Disorders Thereof
22. Early brain structural an functional development (fetal, perinatal, infant)
23. Neuroimaging of early developing brain in health and disease

Section 5
24. Neuroimaging of perinatal brain disorders
25.Current status of neuroimaging of pediatric neurological disorders (e.g. HIE, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain tumor, stroke)
26. Conclusion: Leveraging multi-modal neuroimaging for pediatric neurological and psychiatric disorders

Description

Handbook of Pediatric Brain Imaging: Theory and Applications presents state of the art research on pediatric brain image acquisition and analysis from a broad range of imaging modalities that include MRI, EEG, MEG, PET, Ultrasound, NIRS, CT. With rapidly developing methods and applications of MRI, this book strongly emphasizes state of the art pediatric brain MRI, elaborating on the sub-categories of structure MRI, diffusion MRI, functional MRI, perfusion MRI and other MRI methods.

The book integrates a pediatric brain imaging perspective into imaging acquisition and analysis methods, covering head motion, small brain sizes, small cerebral blood flow of neonates, dynamic cortical gyrification, white matter tract growth, differential maturation of functional networks, insufficient white matter myelination resulting in different image contrasts from adult brains.

Key Features

  • Presents state-of-the-art pediatric brain imaging methods and applications
  • Shows how to optimize the pediatric neuroimaging acquisition and analysis protocols
  • Shows how to obtain quantitative structural, functional and physiological measurements

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in biomedical engineering, engineering, computer science, physics and mathematics studying neuroimaging; technologically oriented scientists and clinicians

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st July 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128166338

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Hao Huang

Hao Huang is the Faculty Director of the Small Animal Imaging Facility in the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and an Associate Professor of Radiology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. Dr. Huang’s research is focused on function, structure and connectivity of normal and pathological brains by developing and applying cutting-edge MRI techniques. He is known best for imaging brain development and has been interviewed by Science and Nature Medicine on this topic. He is on the Editorial Board of the journal Neuroimage. He is the committee member of NIH-sponsored BrainSpan Consortium (www.brainspan.org). He is on the panel of various NIH Study Sections. He was also invited to be on various international (e.g. MRC in UK) grant review panels for multiple times. Dr Huang got his bachelor degree from Tsinghua University (Beijing, China) in 1996 and master degree from Peking University (Beijing, China) in 1999. He got another master degree of Electrical and Computer Engineering in 2004 and PhD degree of Biomedical Engineering in 2005, both from Johns Hopkins University. He stayed on as a Research Associate at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine after 2005 and moved to University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at 2007 to become an Assistant Professor. He had an adjunct appointment at Department of Radiology at Johns Hopkins University from 2011 to 2013. In 2014, he moved to Perelman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and became an Associate Professor of Radiology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty Director, Small Animal Imaging Facility, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Associate Professor of Radiology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, USA

Timothy Roberts

Timothy K.L. Roberts is the Oberkircher Family Chair in Pediatric Radiology and Vice-Chair in Research at the Department of Radiology in the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr Roberts obtained his PhD in engineering from Cambridge University, England in 1992 (BA, MA, Cambridge University, 1988). He has subsequently been on the faculty at UCSF (Radiology, 1994-2002, Asst. & Assoc. Prof) and the University of Toronto (Medical Imaging, 2002-2005, Assoc. and Full Prof) and is presently holder of the Oberkircher Family Chair in Pediatric Radiology and Vice-Chair for Research in the Department of Radiology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as well as Professor of Radiology and Adjunct Professor of Linguistics, University of Pennsylvania. He directs the Lurie Family Foundations MEG Imaging Center at CHOP (one of the larger clinical and research MEG facilities in the USA, with 3 MEG devices and a staff of approximately 35-50 faculty, postdocs, graduate students, research assistants and technologists). His work in multimodal, 4D/5D functional imaging using biomagnetic recording (magnetoencephalography, MEG) as well as advanced MRI techniques (such as diffusion tensor imaging and edited magnetic resonance spectroscopy). He has published in excess of 300 scientific papers, 30+ book chapters and given a large number of international invited presentations, mostly in the field of physiologic and functional imaging.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oberkircher Family Chair of Pediatric Radiology and Vice-Chair of Research, Department of Radiology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, USA

