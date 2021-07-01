Handbook of Pediatric Brain Imaging, Volume 2

Section 1 Methods

1. Special considerations for acquisition of pediatric MRI of high spatial and temporal resolution

2. Frontiers of microstructural imaging with diffusion MRI

3. Advanced tractography and structural connectome

4. Functional connectome from rs-fMRI

5. Advanced pCASL pediatric perfusion MRI

6. Advanced fetal MRI

7. Special MRI (MWF, QMS, etc) sensitive to age

8. Multi-modal MRI sensitive to age: Focus on early brain development in infants

9. Pediatric MRS

10. Distortion and motion artifacts

Section 2 Post-processing

11. Accurate age-specific brain atlas and parcellations

12. Segmentation with varying contrasts of pediatric MRI

13. Surface-based Analysis of the Developing Cerebral Cortex

14. Network and graph analysis of developing brain

15. Prediction of neurodevelopmental outcomes based on basic and advanced MRI measurements

Section 3 Electrophysiology

16. MEG system for young children and recent progresses of pediatric MEG

17. MEG insights into brain development

18. MEG studies of children

19. The state-of-the-art pediatric EEG and MRI-compatible EEG

Section 4 Imaging Development and Disorders Thereof

22. Early brain structural an functional development (fetal, perinatal, infant)

23. Neuroimaging of early developing brain in health and disease

Section 5

24. Neuroimaging of perinatal brain disorders

25.Current status of neuroimaging of pediatric neurological disorders (e.g. HIE, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain tumor, stroke)

26. Conclusion: Leveraging multi-modal neuroimaging for pediatric neurological and psychiatric disorders

