This practical handbook provides a broad overview of the major elements of pattern recognition and image processing (PRIP). Currently the only handbook in the field, it is designed as a source of "quick answers" for those interested in the theoretical development and practical applications of PRIP techniques.

Twenty years of research, development, and innovations in applications are documented in this comprehensive work. Written by leading researchers in the field, chapters deal with statistical and syntactic pattern recognition feature selection and extraction cluster analysis image enhancement and restoration shapes, texture, and motion computer vision computer systems and architectures for image processing and various industrial and biomedical applications. Engineers, computer scientists, other professionals, and students interested in applying PRIP techniques will find the Handbook of Pattern Recognition and Image Processing to be an invaluable reference source.