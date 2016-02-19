Handbook of Pattern Recognition and Image Processing
1st Edition
This practical handbook provides a broad overview of the major elements of pattern recognition and image processing (PRIP). Currently the only handbook in the field, it is designed as a source of "quick answers" for those interested in the theoretical development and practical applications of PRIP techniques.
Twenty years of research, development, and innovations in applications are documented in this comprehensive work. Written by leading researchers in the field, chapters deal with statistical and syntactic pattern recognition feature selection and extraction cluster analysis image enhancement and restoration shapes, texture, and motion computer vision computer systems and architectures for image processing and various industrial and biomedical applications. Engineers, computer scientists, other professionals, and students interested in applying PRIP techniques will find the Handbook of Pattern Recognition and Image Processing to be an invaluable reference source.
Audience: Computer scientists in artificial intelligence, data processing and information retrieval, programming, logic design, and computer graphics; electronics engineers; medical physicists; control engineers; physicists in methodology and instrumentation; earth and space scientists in remote sensing; and analytical chemists.
Pattern Recognition: K. Fukunaga, Statistical Pattern Classification. A.K. Jain, Cluster Analysis. J. Kittler, Feature Selection and Extraction. K.S. Fu, Syntactic Pattern Recognition. M.G. Thomason, Syntactic Pattern Recognition: Stochastic Languages. L.N. Kanal and G.R. Dattatreya, Problem Solving Methods for Pattern Recognition. Image Processing and Understanding: A. Habibi, Image Coding. R.C. Gonzalez, Image Enhancement and Restoration. R. Nevatia, Image Segmentation. L.S. Davis, Two-dimensional Shape Representation. R.M. Haralick, Statistical Image Texture Analysis. R.L. Kashyap, Image Models. A. Mitiche and J.K. Aggarwal, Computational Analysis of Time-Varying Images. T.S. Huang, Determining Three-Dimensional Motion/Structure from Two Perspective Views. A. Rosenfeld, Computer Vision. Systems and Architectures: S.-K. Chang, Image Database Systems. K. Preston, Jr., Cellular Logic Arrays for Image Processing. L. Uhr, Parallel Architectures for Image Processing, Computer Vision and Pattern Perception. T.Y. Young and P.S. Liu, VLSI Array Architecture for Pattern Analysis and Image Processing. Applications: R. De Mori and D. Probst, Computer Recognition of Speech. C.H. Chen, Seismic and Underwater Acoustic Waveform Analysis. R.G. Shiavi and J.R. Bourne, Methods of Biological Signal Processing. C.Y. Suen, Character Recognition by Computer and Applications. R.T. Chin, Algorithms and Techniques for Automated Visual Inspection. P.H. Swain, Remote Sensing. J. Sklansky, P.V. Sankar and R.J. Walter, Jr., Biomedical Image Analysis. A.C. Kak and B.A. Roberts, Reconstruction from Projections: Applications in Computerized Tomography. Index.
705
- 705
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
30th April 1986
- 30th April 1986
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780080926667
- 9780080926667
9780127745602
- 9780127745602
Andrew Young
Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc., San Diego, CA, USA
@qu:"This book is a very good and almost exhaustive introduction to the study of pattern recognition. The beginner can find in articles written by experts a survey of the main topics of the domain, but it also offers to the graduate and expert large bibliographical insights and the pleasure of a nice presentation of the subjects." @source:--MATHEMATICS ABSTRACTS