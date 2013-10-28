Handbook of Pain Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
This book provides an authoritative exposition of the management protocols of common benign and malignant pain states. It focuses on clinical practice protocols rather than experimental study data.
Key Features
- Updated with latest information and topics in Pain Medicine, spread over five sections — (i) General Principles of Pain Management, (ii) Chronic Pain Syndromes, (iii) Pain Management: New Perspectives, (iv) Cancer Pain, (v) Advanced Interventional Pain Management.
- Focuses on clinical practice protocols rather than experimental study data.
- Valuable tool for all trainees and practitioners involved in pain management, including practising pain physicians, anaesthesiologists, surgeons, neurologists, physicians and rehabilitation experts.
Table of Contents
Section I: GENERAL PRINCIPLES OF PAIN MANAGEMENT
1. Evaluation of the Pain Patient
2. Pain Measurement and Assessment
3. Radiography and Imaging in Pain Medicine
4. Ultrasonography in Pain Medicine
5. Pharmacotherapeutics (Drugs) in Pain Management
6. Neurolytic Agents
7. How to Set Up a Pain Clinic?
8. Acute Pain Management: Practical Guidelines
Section II: CHRONIC PAIN SYNDROMES
9. Myofascial Pain Syndromes
10. Headache
11. Neck and Shoulder Pain
12. Back Pain
13. Facetogenic Pain
14. Knee Pain
15. Neuropathic Pain: Mechanisms and Management
16. Herpetic Neuralgia
17. Orofacial Pain
18. Scar Neuralgia/Painful Scars
19. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
20. Pelvic Pain
21. Perineal Pain
22. Peripheral Vascular Diseases
Section III: PAIN MANAGEMENT: NEW PERSPECTIVES
23. Pain Management in Rheumatological Diseases
24. Pain Management in the Elderly
25. Osteoporosis
26. Pain Management by Rehabilitative Approaches
Section IV: CANCER PAIN
27. Cancer Pain
28. Cancer Pain Management
Section V: ADVANCED INTERVENTIONAL PAIN MANAGEMENT
29. Advanced Interventional Pain Management Modalities
30. Spinal Cord Stimulation for Management of Chronic Intractable Pain
31. Continuous Intrathecal Drug Delivery Systems for Management of Cancer and Nonmalignant Pain
32. Radio Frequency Ablation in Pain Management
33. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty
34. Management of Spasticity
APPENDICES
Appendix 1: Definition of Commonly Used Pain Terms
Appendix 2: Common Abbreviations in Pain Medicine
Appendix 3: Equipment for Pain Management: Interventional and Noninterventional Techniques
Appendix 4: Professional Journals, Magazines and Newsletters on Pain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2014
- Published:
- 28th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131236918
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131234662