Handbook of Pain Medicine - 2nd Edition

Handbook of Pain Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: G. P. Dureja
eBook ISBN: 9788131236918
Paperback ISBN: 9788131234662
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 28th October 2013
Page Count: 496
Description

This book provides an authoritative exposition of the management protocols of common benign and malignant pain states. It focuses on clinical practice protocols rather than experimental study data.

Key Features

  • Updated with latest information and topics in Pain Medicine, spread over five sections — (i) General Principles of Pain Management, (ii) Chronic Pain Syndromes, (iii) Pain Management: New Perspectives, (iv) Cancer Pain, (v) Advanced Interventional Pain Management.
  • Focuses on clinical practice protocols rather than experimental study data.
  • Valuable tool for all trainees and practitioners involved in pain management, including practising pain physicians, anaesthesiologists, surgeons, neurologists, physicians and rehabilitation experts.

Table of Contents

Section I: GENERAL PRINCIPLES OF PAIN MANAGEMENT

1. Evaluation of the Pain Patient

2. Pain Measurement and Assessment

3. Radiography and Imaging in Pain Medicine

4. Ultrasonography in Pain Medicine

5. Pharmacotherapeutics (Drugs) in Pain Management

6. Neurolytic Agents

7. How to Set Up a Pain Clinic?

8. Acute Pain Management: Practical Guidelines

Section II: CHRONIC PAIN SYNDROMES

9. Myofascial Pain Syndromes

10. Headache

11. Neck and Shoulder Pain

12. Back Pain

13. Facetogenic Pain

14. Knee Pain

15. Neuropathic Pain: Mechanisms and Management

16. Herpetic Neuralgia

17. Orofacial Pain

18. Scar Neuralgia/Painful Scars

19. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

20. Pelvic Pain

21. Perineal Pain

22. Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Section III: PAIN MANAGEMENT: NEW PERSPECTIVES

23. Pain Management in Rheumatological Diseases

24. Pain Management in the Elderly

25. Osteoporosis

26. Pain Management by Rehabilitative Approaches

Section IV: CANCER PAIN

27. Cancer Pain

28. Cancer Pain Management

Section V: ADVANCED INTERVENTIONAL PAIN MANAGEMENT

29. Advanced Interventional Pain Management Modalities

30. Spinal Cord Stimulation for Management of Chronic Intractable Pain

31. Continuous Intrathecal Drug Delivery Systems for Management of Cancer and Nonmalignant Pain

32. Radio Frequency Ablation in Pain Management

33. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty

34. Management of Spasticity

APPENDICES

Appendix 1: Definition of Commonly Used Pain Terms

Appendix 2: Common Abbreviations in Pain Medicine

Appendix 3: Equipment for Pain Management: Interventional and Noninterventional Techniques

Appendix 4: Professional Journals, Magazines and Newsletters on Pain

About the Author

G. P. Dureja

