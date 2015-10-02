Handbook of Orthodontics
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of the popular Handbook of Orthodontics continues to offer readers a highly accessible introduction to the subject of clinical orthodontics. Comprehensive and compact, this book is ideal for dental undergraduates, postgraduate students of orthodontics and orthodontic therapists, as well as general dental practitioners with an interest in the field.
Key Features
- Portable format makes the book ideal for use as an ‘on-the-spot’ quick reference
- Provides comprehensive coverage of clinical orthodontics ranging from diagnosis and treatment planning through contemporary removable and fixed appliances to cleft lip and palate
- Covers the scientific basis of orthodontics in detail with particular focus on embryology, craniofacial development, growth and the biology of tooth movement
- Presents over 500 illustrations and photographs – many previously unpublished – to help explain and illustrate specific points
- Chapters fully updated throughout to reflect the recent advances in evidenced-based practice and new areas of knowledge, particularly in digital imaging, appliance systems and craniofacial biology
- Ideal for all members of the orthodontic community, ranging from junior post-graduate trainees to experienced practitioners
- Also suitable for senior dental undergraduates considering a career in orthodontics
Table of Contents
1 Occlusion and malocclusion
2 Prenatal development of the craniofacial region
3 Postnatal growth of the craniofacial region
4 Development of the dentition
5 Orthodontic tooth movement
6 The orthodontic patient: Examination and diagnosis
7 The orthodontic patient: Treatment planning
8 Contemporary removable appliances
9 Contemporary fixed appliances
10 Management of the developing dentition
11 Management of the permanent dentition
12 Orthodontics and orthognathic surgery
13 Cleft lip and palate, and syndromes affecting the craniofacial region
Appendix Evidence Based Orthodontics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 2nd October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723439530
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723439592
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723438076
About the Author
Martyn Cobourne
Martyn Cobourne is Professor of Orthodontics at King’s College London and Hon Consultant in Orthodontics at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. He graduated as a dental surgeon from King’s College School of Medicine and Dentistry in 1990. After a series of junior hospital appointments in maxillofacial surgery and pediatric dentistry, he obtained a Fellowship in Dental Surgery from the Royal College of Surgeons of England in 1994. A three-year period of specialty training in orthodontics at the King’s Dental Institute led to the award of Membership in Orthodontics from the Royal College of Surgeons of England and entry onto the Specialist List in Orthodontics in 1997. He was then awarded a Clinical Training Fellowship from the Medical Research Council in 1998, which allowed a dedicated period of research to take place in Paul Sharpe’s laboratory at the United Medical and Dental Schools, Guy’s Dental Hospital, working in the field of craniofacial developmental biology. This work culminated in a PhD from the University of London in 2002. A further period of higher clinical training at Guy’s Hospital led to an Intercollegiate Specialty Fellowship in Orthodontics and accreditation as a Consultant Orthodontist in 2004. Martyn was appointed as a Senior Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Orthodontics at the King’s College London in 2004 and awarded a personal chair in orthodontics in 2011.
Martyn is Orthodontic Training Programme Director at Guy’s and St Thomas’ and is an MSc examiner at King’s College London. He is Director of Research at the British Orthodontic Society and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Orthodontics. He is registered on the Specialist Orthodontic List of the General Dental Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Orthodontics, Department of Orthodontics and Craniofacial Development, King's College London Dental Institute; Hon Consultant in Orthodontics, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, King’s Health Partners, UK
Andrew DiBiase
Andrew DiBiase is a consultant orthodontist based at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust in Ashford and works in part-time NHS and private practice in Kent. He graduated as a dental surgeon from King’s College London School of Medicine and Dentistry in 1990. After a series of junior hospital appointments in maxillofacial surgery, oral pathology, paediatric dentistry and periodontology he obtained a Fellowship in Dental Surgery from the Royal College of Surgeons of England in 1994. A three-year period of specialty training in orthodontics at the Royal London Hospital led to a Membership in Orthodontics from the Royal College of Surgeons of England and entry onto the Specialist List in Orthodontics in 1997. He carried out his higher orthodontic training in Sheffield and Leicester and was awarded the Intercollegiate Specialty Fellowship in Orthodontics in 2000, being appointed Consultant Orthodontist at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital shortly after.
Andrew is involved in the postgraduate training programmes and is an MSc examiner at the Royal London and Guy’s Dental Schools. He is active in the British Orthodontic Society and he is registered on the Specialist Orthodontic List of the General Dental Council. He is a provisional member of the Angle Society of Europe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Orthodontics, Department of Orthodontics, East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust, Kent, UK