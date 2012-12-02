Handbook of Organic Solvent Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080523781

Handbook of Organic Solvent Properties

1st Edition

Authors: Ian Smallwood
eBook ISBN: 9780080523781
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 306
Description

The properties of 72 of the most commonly used solvents are given, tabulated in the most convenient way, making this book a joy for industrial chemists to use as a desk reference. The properties covered are those which answer the basic questions of: Will it do the job? Will it harm the user? Will it pollute the air? Is it easy to handle? Will it pollute the water? Can it be recovered or incinerated? These are all factors that need to be considered at the early stages of choosing a solvent for a new product or process.

A collection of the physical properties of most commonly used solvents, their behaviour in the environment and their health and fire hazards

Research and design chemists; manufacturers and users of solvents.

Introduction Key to tables Hydrocarbons Alcohols Glycol Ethers Chlorinated Ketones Ethers Esters Miscellaneous Bibliography.

Consultant, UK

A practical, easy to use reference work for all chemists and engineers specialising in solvents.,Pitture e Vernic Europe,

