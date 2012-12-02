Handbook of Organic Solvent Properties
1st Edition
Description
The properties of 72 of the most commonly used solvents are given, tabulated in the most convenient way, making this book a joy for industrial chemists to use as a desk reference. The properties covered are those which answer the basic questions of: Will it do the job? Will it harm the user? Will it pollute the air? Is it easy to handle? Will it pollute the water? Can it be recovered or incinerated? These are all factors that need to be considered at the early stages of choosing a solvent for a new product or process.
Key Features
A collection of the physical properties of most commonly used solvents, their behaviour in the environment and their health and fire hazardsA collection of the physical properties of most commonly used solvents, their behaviour in the environment and their health and fire hazards
Readership
Research and design chemists; manufacturers and users of solvents.
Table of Contents
Introduction Key to tables Hydrocarbons Alcohols Glycol Ethers Chlorinated Ketones Ethers Esters Miscellaneous Bibliography.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523781
About the Author
Ian Smallwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK
Reviews
A practical, easy to use reference work for all chemists and engineers specialising in solvents.,Pitture e Vernic Europe,