Handbook of Organic Materials for Optical and (Opto)Electronic Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857092656, 9780857098764

Handbook of Organic Materials for Optical and (Opto)Electronic Devices

1st Edition

Properties and Applications

Editors: Oksana Ostroverkhova
eBook ISBN: 9780857098764
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857092656
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st August 2013
Page Count: 832
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Electronic and Optical Materials

Preface

Chapter 1: Small molecular weight materials for (opto)electronic applications: overview

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Historical development in organic (opto)electronics: devices and materials

1.3 Photo and electroactive organic materials: organic π-electron systems

1.4 Organic (opto)electronic devices: principles and operation processes

1.5 Molecular materials for organic (opto)electronic devices

1.6 Structures and performance of organic (opto)electronic devices

1.7 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 2: Influence of film morphology on optical and electronic properties of organic materials

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Discontinuous processing

2.3 Continuous processing

2.4 Conclusion

Chapter 3: Doping effects on charge transport in organic materials

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Basics of doping of organic semiconductors

3.3 Doped organic p-i-n devices

3.4 Conclusion and future trends

3.5 Acknowledgements

3.7 Appendix: compound abbreviations, full names and CAS numbers

Chapter 4: Third-order nonlinear optical properties of Ï€-conjugated polymers with thiophene units and molecular assembly of the polymers

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Third-order nonlinear optical properties of π-conjugated polymers with thiophene units and related compounds

4.3 Packing and molecular assembly of π-conjugated polymers

4.4 Conclusions and future trends

4.5 Acknowledgments

Chapter 5: Small molecule supramolecular assemblies for thirdorder nonlinear optics

Abstract

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fundamental principles of the third-order nonlinear optical response

5.3 Macroscopic susceptibilities and microscopic polarizabilities

5.4 From molecules to bulk solid-state materials

5.5 Small molecules with large third-order nonlinearities

5.6 Small molecule supramolecular assemblies with high optical quality and large third-order susceptibility

5.7 Conclusion

Chapter 6: Molecular crystals and crystalline thin films for photonics

Abstract

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Second-order nonlinear optical (NLO) organic crystals

6.3 THz-wave generation and detection with organic crystals

6.4 Integrated electro-optic (EO) applications

6.5 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 7: Charge generation and transport in organic materials

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Theoretical and computational framework

7.3 Single-molecule magnitudes

7.4 Supramolecular organization of the samples

7.5 Predicting relative and absolute values of mobilities

7.6 From p-type to n-type semiconductors

7.7 Conclusion

7.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Optical, photoluminescent and electroluminescent properties of organic materials

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronic states of single molecule and molecular solid state

8.3 Absorption and emission spectroscopy

8.4 Excitonic processes

8.5 Electroluminescence in organic materials

8.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 9: Nonlinear optical properties of organic materials

Abstract

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Nonlinear optics (NLO) at the molecular level

9.3 From microscopic (molecules) to macroscopic (materials)

9.4 Quantum mechanical expressions for the molecular (hyper)polarizabilities

9.5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 10: Ultrafast intrachain exciton dynamics in Ï€-conjugated polymers

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ultrafast dynamics in π-conjugated polymers

10.3 Conclusion

Chapter 11: Ultrafast charge carrier dynamics in organic (opto)electronic materials

Abstract

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Infrared-active vibrational (IRAV) modes

11.3 Transient photocurrent (TPC) spectroscopy

11.4 Time-resolved terahertz spectroscopy (TRTS)

11.5 Time-resolved microwave conductivity (TRMC)

11.6 Experimental evidence of charge localization

11.7 Conclusion

Chapter 12: Short-pulse induced photocurrent and photoluminescence in organic materials

Abstract

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Photocurrent response after short pulse excitation

12.3 Exciton dynamics and photoluminescence in organic molecular crystals

12.4 Exciton dynamics and delayed photocurrent

12.5 Conclusion

Chapter 13: Conductivity measurements of organic materials using field-effect transistors (FETs) and space-charge-limited current (SCLC) technique

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Field-effect transistor (FET) measurements

13.3 Space-charge-limited current (SCLC) measurements

13.4 Future trends

Chapter 14: Charge transport features in disordered organic materials measured by time-of-fl ight (TOF), xerographic discharge (XTOF) and charge extraction by linearly increasing voltage (CELIV) techniques

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Measurement techniques

14.3 Experimental results of charge carrier mobility determination

14.4 Charge transport models in disordered organic semiconductors

14.5 Conclusion

Chapter 15: Surface enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) characterization of metalâ€“organic interactions

Abstract

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Surface enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) background

15.3 Surface enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) applications

15.4 Active and passive control of surface enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) signals

15.5 Conclusion

Chapter 16: Second harmonic generation (SHG) as a characterization technique and phenomological probe for organic materials

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Second harmonic generation (SHG) in bulk media

16.3 Electric field induced second harmonic generation (EFISHG)

16.4 Hyper-Rayleigh scattering (HRS)

16.5 Second harmonic generation (SHG) probing structure and dynamics

16.6 Conclusion

16.7 Acknowledgments

Chapter 17: Organic solar cells (OSCs)

Abstract

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Organic solar cells (OSCs)

17.3 Working principle and device structures

17.4 Materials

17.5 Roll-to-roll (R2R) processing of organic solar cells (OSCs)

17.6 Demonstration projects and conclusion

17.7 Acknowledgments

Chapter 18: Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)

Abstract

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Basics of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)

18.3 Pin organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)

18.4 Highly efficient monochrome organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)

18.5 Highly efficient white organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)

18.6 Degradation of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)

18.7 Future trends

Chapter 19: Organic spintronics

Abstract

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Magneto-conductance (MC) and magneto-electroluminescence (MEL) in organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)

19.3 Organic spin-valves (OSVs)

19.4 Optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) in poly (dioctyloxy) phenyl vinylene (DOO-PPV) isotopes

19.5 Conclusion

19.6 Acknowledgments

Chapter 20: Organic semiconductors (OSCs) for electronic chemical sensors

Abstract

20.1 Introduction to organic semiconductors (OSCs)

20.2 Sensitive organic semiconductor (OSC) devices

20.3 Sensitive carbon nanotube and graphene devices

20.4 Conclusion

20.5 Acknowledgments

Chapter 21: Organic bioelectronics

Abstract:

21.1 Introduction to organic bioelectronics

21.2 Organic electrochemical transistors (OECTs)

21.3 Enzymatic sensing with organic electrochemical transistors (OECTs)

21.4 Cell-based organic electrochemical transistors (OECTs)

21.5 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 22: Organic electronic memory devices

Abstract

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Memory types

22.3 Resistive memory

22.4 Organic flash memory

22.5 Ferroelectric random access memory (RAM)

22.6 Molecular memories

22.7 Future trends

22.8 Sources of further information

22.9 Acknowledgement

Chapter 23: Unconventional molecular scale logic devices

Abstract:

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Properties of nanoparticles and their applications in molecular scale logic devices

23.3 Photoelectrochemical photocurrent switching (PEPS) effect

23.4 Logic devices based on photoelectrochemical photocurrent switching (PEPS) effect

23.5 Conclusions and future trends

23.6 Acknowledgments

Chapter 24: Photorefractive (PR) polymers and their recent applications

Abstract:

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Fundamentals of photorefractivity

24.3 Functions of photorefractive (PR) components

24.4 Photorefractive (PR) characterization techniques

24.5 Photorefractive (PR) polymer composites for applications

24.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 25: Organic waveguides, ultra-low loss demultiplexers and electro-optic (EO) polymer devices

Abstract:

25.1 Introduction and motivation for using polymer (opto)electronic components

25.2 General polymer science

25.3 Polymer processing

25.4 Ultra-low loss polymer waveguide devices: materials science

25.5 Ultra-low loss polymer waveguide fabrication and process-induced losses

25.6 Perfluoropolymer-based true time delay (TTD) modules

25.7 Wide band channelizer with high-resolution arrayed waveguide grating (AWG)

25.8 Electro-optical polymer-based waveguide devices: materials science

25.9 Molecular theory of electro-optic (EO) polymers

25.10 Electric-field assisted poling in polymer films

25.11 Device and system level analysis for electro-optical polymer waveguides

25.12 Electro-optic (EO) polymer spatial light modulators: theory

25.13 Spacial light modulator device design and fabrication

25.14 Spacial light modulator device characterization

25.15 Future design considerations for spatial light modulators

25.16 Conclusion

Index

Description

Small molecules and conjugated polymers, the two main types of organic materials used for optoelectronic and photonic devices, can be used in a number of applications including organic light-emitting diodes, photovoltaic devices, photorefractive devices and waveguides. Organic materials are attractive due to their low cost, the possibility of their deposition from solution onto large-area substrates, and the ability to tailor their properties. The Handbook of organic materials for optical and (opto)electronic devices provides an overview of the properties of organic optoelectronic and nonlinear optical materials, and explains how these materials can be used across a range of applications.

Parts one and two explore the materials used for organic optoelectronics and nonlinear optics, their properties, and methods of their characterization illustrated by physical studies. Part three moves on to discuss the applications of optoelectronic and nonlinear optical organic materials in devices and includes chapters on organic solar cells, electronic memory devices, and electronic chemical sensors, electro-optic devices.

The Handbook of organic materials for optical and (opto)electronic devices is a technical resource for physicists, chemists, electrical engineers and materials scientists involved in research and development of organic semiconductor and nonlinear optical materials and devices.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively examines the properties of organic optoelectronic and nonlinear optical materials
  • Discusses their applications in different devices including solar cells, LEDs and electronic memory devices
  • An essential technical resource for physicists, chemists, electrical engineers and materials scientists

Readership

Physicists, electrical engineers and scientists involved in research and development in organic semiconductor materials and devices

Details

No. of pages:
832
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857098764
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857092656

Reviews

"Overall this book is well-organized, and the individual Chapters have been written by leading scientists in each area of expertise… I do really appreciate the good balance between discussing introductory versus advanced topics, scientific versus technological/application issues, and materials versus device structure/applications…Buy it!"--MaterialsViews.com, March 27, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Oksana Ostroverkhova Editor

Oksana Ostroverkhova is Professor in Physics at the Department of Physics, Oregon State University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Physics, Oregon State University, USA

