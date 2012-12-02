Handbook of Optical Constants of Solids
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
This handbook--a sequel to the widely used Handbook of Optical Constants of Solids--contains critical reviews and tabulated values of indexes of refraction (n) and extinction coefficients (k) for almost 50 materials that were not covered in the original handbook. For each material, the best known n and k values have been carefully tabulated, from the x-ray to millimeter-wave region of the spectrum by expert optical scientists. In addition, the handbook features thirteen introductory chapters that discuss the determination of n and k by various techniques.
Key Features
Contributors have decided the best values for n and k
- References in each critique allow the reader to go back to the original data to examine and understand where the values have come from
- Allows the reader to determine if any data in a spectral region needs to be filled in
- Gives a wide and detailed view of experimental techniques for measuring the optical constants n and k
- Incorporates and describes crystal structure, space-group symmetry, unit-cell dimensions, number of optic and acoustic modes, frequencies of optic modes, the irreducible representation, band gap, plasma frequency, and static dielectric constant
Readership
Physical scientists studying optical properties of solids, especially semiconductors; scientists and engineers doing optical research and development.
Table of Contents
Determination of Optical Constants: E.D. Palik, Introductory Remarks. R.T. Holm, Convention Confusions. E. Pelletier, Methods for Determining Optical Parameters of Thin Films. G.J. Sprokel and J.D. Swalen, The Attenuated Total Reflection Method. P. Apell and O. Hunderi, Optical Properties of Superlattices. B. Jensen, Calculation of the Refractive Index of Compound Semiconductors below the Band Gap. A.R. Forouhi and I. Bloomer, Calculation of Optical Constants, n and k in the Interband Region. M.E. Thomas, Temperature Dependence of the Complex Index of Refraction. M.L. Scott, Measurement of n and k in the XUV by the Angle-of-Incidence Total-External-Reflectance Method. J. Barth, R.L. Johnson, and M. Cardona, Spectroscopic Ellipsometry in the 6-35 eV Region. R. Tatchyn, Methods Based on Multiple-Slit Fourier Transform Interferometry for Determining Thin-Film Optical Constants in the VUV/Soft X-Ray Range. H.G. Birken, C. Blessing, and C. Kunz, Determination of Optical Constants from Angular-Dependent Photoelectric-Yield Measurements. J. Pfladuger and J. Fink, Determination of Optical Constants by High-Energy Electronb1Energyb1Loss Spectroscopy (EELS). E.D. Palik, Optical Parameters for the Materials in Volumes I and II. Critiques: Metals: D.W. Lynch and W.R. Hunter, An Introduction to the Data for Several Metals. E.T. Arakawa, T.A. Callcott, and Y.-C. Chang, Beryllium (Be). L. Ward, Cobalt (Co). A. Borghesi and G. Guizzetti, Graphite (C). E.T. Arakawa and T. Inagaki, Mercury (Hg). A. Borghesi and A. Piaggi, Palladium (Pd). G. Guizzetti and A. Piaggi, Vanadium (V). Semiconductors: E.D. Palik, O.J. Glembocki, and K. Takarabe, Aluminum Arsenide (AlAs). D.F. Edwards and R.H. White, Aluminum Antimonide (AlSb). O.J. Glembocki and K. Takarabe, Aluminum Gallium Arsenide (AlxGal-xAs). H. Piller, Cadmium Selenide (CdSe). L. Ward, Cadmium Sulphide (CdS). D.F. Edwards and R.H. White, Gallium Antimonide (GaSb). J. Humlaaiajcek, F. Lukesajs, and E. Schmidt, Silicon-Germanium Alloys (SixGel-x). H. Piller, Lead Tin Telluride (PbSnTe). P. Amirtharaj, Mercury Camdium Telluride (Hg1-xCdxTe). E.D. Palik, Selenium (Se). S.A. Alterovitz and J.A. Woollam, Cubic Silicon Carbide (GREEK BETA*)-SiC. E.D. Palik, Tellurium (Te). H. Piller, Tin Telluride (SnTe). L. Ward, Zinc Selenide (ZnSe), Zinc Telluride (ZnTe). Insulators: F. Gervais, Aluminum Oxide (A1203). W.J. Tropf and M.E. Thomas, Aluminum Oxynitride (ALON) Spinel. C. Wong, Y.Y. Teng, J. Ashok, and P.L.H. Varaprasad, Barium Titanate (BaTiO3). D.F. Edwards and R.H. White, Beryllium Oxide (BeO). D.F. Bezuidenhout, Calcium Fluoride (CaF2). S.A. Alterovitz, N. Savvides, F.W. Smith, and J.A. Woollam, Amorphous Hydrogenated "Diamondlike" Carbon Films and Arc-Evaporated Carbon Films. J.E. Eldridge, Cesium Iodide (CsI). C.G. Ribbing and A. Roos, Copper Oxides (Cu2O, CuO). W.J. Tropf and M.E. Thomas, Magnesium Aluminum Spinel (MgAl2O4). T.M. Cotter, M.E. Thomas, and W.J. Tropf, Magnesium Fluoride (MgF2). D.M. Roessler and D.R. Huffman, Magnesium Oxide (MgO). J. Ashok, P.L.H. Varaprasad, and J.R. Birch, Polyethylene (C2H4)n. E.D. Palik, Potassium Bromide (KBr). D.F. Edwards and R.H. White, Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate (KH2PO4, KDP) and Three of Its Isomorphs. I. Ohlaaidal and K. Navraaatil, Sodium Fluoride (NaF). F. Gervais, Strontium Titanate (SrTiO3). I. Ohlaaidal and K. Navraaatil, Thorium Fluoride (ThF4). M.R. Querry, D.M. Wieliczka, and D.J. Segelstein, Water (H2O). W.J. Tropf and M.E. Thomas, Yttrium Oxide (Y2O3). Each chapter includes references. Index.**
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1096
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556307
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125444224
About the Editor
Edward Palik
Edward D. Palik received his B.S. in Physics 1950, his M.S. in 1952, and his Ph.D. in 1955 from Ohio State University. He specialized in far-infrared spectroscopy and was assistant professor at Ohio State University during 1955–1956. He was a NSF fellow at the University of Michigan in 1956 and 1957 and a General Motors Fellow at Ohio State University from 1957–1958. He became an NRC Fellow at the Naval Research Laboratory in 1958 and soon converted to a research physicist in 1959. During the rest of his career at NRL he worked in magnetooptics of semiconductors, for which he was awarded the Hulburt Award in 1964. This is the highest internal scientific award given at the Naval Research Laboratory. He also worked on the optical properties of semiconductors, total-internal-reflection spectroscopy studies of surface polaritons, cathodoluminescence studies of solids, and orientation-dependent etching of silicon in aqueous potassium-hydroxide solutions.He was editor for the first years of the newsletter of the Far Infrared and Submillimeter Wave Technical Group of the OSA. After his retirement in 1988, he joined the Institute for Physical Science and Technology at the University of Maryland as a part-time research associate. While there he carried out Brillouin-scattering studies of solids and studies of defects in Fabry Perot plates.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"This book will serve as a useful reference. The editor and contributors deserve a measure of thanks for their effort to facilitate for us the finding values of the optical constants of 37 solids and for providing an in-one-placesummary of several techniques for determination of n and k." @source:--R.M.A. Azzam and Jacqueline Casset in APPLIED OPTICS @qu:"The beauty of this book is in the breadth of the spectral range covered....The value of this compilation of critically reviewed optical data far outweighs the books deficiencies and...this handbook must be regarded as a necessity in any physics or materials science reference library." @source:--David M. Roessler, General Motors Research Laboratories, Warren, Michigan, in OPTICAL NEWS @qu:"The editor prepared a table that summarizes the optical properties of the materials reviewed in Volumes. I and II. The amount of the detail that it contains is truly astounding....There is a fundamental reason why a book of this type is much more usefulthan an abbreviated compilation....The book is attractive to workers in many fields because of the vast range of the data." @source:--Philip Baumeister, Coherent Auburn Group, Auburn, California, in OPTICS AND PHOTONICS NEWS @qu:"This book is an essential addition to every scientific reference library and to the bookshelves of all who are interested in what is loosely referred to as 'the optical properties of solids." @source:--B.L. EVANS, University of Reading, U.K.